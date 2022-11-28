The Fox C-6 School District is being charged $54,382.58 more than it originally anticipated to complete construction projects on the Fox Schools campus in Arnold. The district was slated to pay ICS Construction Services in St. Louis $16,035,200 to build a new instructional wing, renovate a science lab, install new main entrance signage and upgrade the building’s water service at Fox High; construct a new main entrance, renovate four science labs and upgrade security at Fox Middle; and improve the entrance and security at Fox Elementary. Work on the campus at 751 Jeffco Blvd. is now expected to cost $16,089,582.58 and be completed by fall 2024, according to Board of Education documents.

ARNOLD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO