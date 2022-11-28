Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFA
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Where to find the best barbecue in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely revokes Super 8 business license, but hotel remains open at least until Dec. 12 hearing
In a split vote, the Pevely Board of Aldermen decided on Nov. 21 to revoke the business license for Pevely Hospitality Group Inc., which owns and operates the Super 8 hotel, 1711 Hwy. Z. On Oct. 18, Pevely city officials shut down the hotel’s second and third floors, as well...
myleaderpaper.com
Richardson-Old Lemay Ferry intersection to be improved
The city of Arnold has entered into an agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation to improve the intersection at Richardson and Old Lemay Ferry roads. City Council members voted 5-0 Nov. 17 to enter a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, MoDOT’s governing body, to help fund the project.
myleaderpaper.com
Fox campus project over budget, other Prop P projects under budget
The Fox C-6 School District is being charged $54,382.58 more than it originally anticipated to complete construction projects on the Fox Schools campus in Arnold. The district was slated to pay ICS Construction Services in St. Louis $16,035,200 to build a new instructional wing, renovate a science lab, install new main entrance signage and upgrade the building’s water service at Fox High; construct a new main entrance, renovate four science labs and upgrade security at Fox Middle; and improve the entrance and security at Fox Elementary. Work on the campus at 751 Jeffco Blvd. is now expected to cost $16,089,582.58 and be completed by fall 2024, according to Board of Education documents.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington City Council Announces new Chief Of Police
(Farmington) The Farmington City Council voted Monday night to name Chris Bullock as the new chief of police. He will replace the current chief, Rick Baker, who is retiring after 39 years with the department. City Administrator Greg Beavers says Baker did a fantastic job as chief. Beavers says he’s...
KMOV
City, county and residents weigh in on merging St. Louis entities together
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been nearly 150 years since St. Louis City and County split apart, but talks on reuniting have emerged once again, leaving some residents in the Metro skeptical about such a move. “I think it’s just, in general, preserving the two would be better...
NAACP branches in St. Louis call on Dierbergs to open stores in north county, St. Louis City
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — St. Louis County and St. Louis City NAACP representatives stood side by side to call on grocery store chain Dierbergs to put more grocery stores in "underserved" areas on Wednesday. During a press conference outside of the government officials in Clayton, group leaders expressed concern about...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Spec building nearing completion at Mega Site
Economic development officials are hunting for new industries to call the Madison County Mega Site home as the 100,000 square foot Agron spec building nears completion. Madison County Economic Development Executive Director Joey Deason the spec building is in its final stages. He said his office has fielded four or five requests in recent weeks from companies looking to move into an existing building and has provided information to two legal firms that help companies look for such locations.
missouribusinessalert.com
Main St. Louis business group announces new office space
St. Louis’ main economic development group announced a 10-year lease in the city’s downtown area. Greater St. Louis Inc., a group of investors and business strategists focused on driving long-term economic growth in the city, is moving to the 22nd floor of One Metropolitan Square, according to a Wednesday news release.
KMOV
Local leaders open to restarting talks to merge St. Louis City, County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Local leaders are discussing restarting talks to merge St. Louis City and St. Louis County, News 4 confirmed Monday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, and new Board of Alderman President Megan Green have expressed interest in resuming talks to merge.
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill’s new city administrator is coming from Florida
After a two-month search, Byrnes Mill city officials have hired a new city administrator. Adam Thompson, currently the city manager of Bowling Green, Fla., a community of approximately 2,000 in Hardee County, will officially begin his duties as city administrator of Byrnes Mill on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Byrnes Mill had...
Washington Missourian
MoDOT to host forum on proposed changes to Highway 100 interchanges
Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be sharing the results of a Highway 100 traffic study on Thursday during a open-house style meeting at the Washington City Hall. The meeting is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. The traffic study was commissioned in hopes of identifying ways that...
939theeagle.com
Missouri executes convicted murderer; St. Louis congresswoman blasts governor for denying clemency
A convicted murderer from St. Louis County has been executed by lethal injection, 17 years after he killed a Kirkwood police sergeant. Kevin Johnson was executed Tuesday evening at the state’s maximum-security prison in southeast Missouri’s Bonne Terre. Governor Mike Parson rejected a clemency request from Johnson’s attorneys,...
Kevin Johnson execution scheduled
The Missouri Supreme Court rejects a last-minute plea to stop Tuesday night’s planned execution of Kevin Johnson.
stlouiscnr.com
CREW-ST. Louis Appoints 2023 Officers & Directors
The St. Louis chapter of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) announced its executive officers and board directors for 2023. CREW-St. Louis officers for 2023, including their respective companies, are:. President, Angie Drumm, Carmody MacDonald. President-Elect/CREW Network Delegate, Erin Valentine, McCarthy Building Companies Inc. Immediate Past President, Stacey Kamps, Koch Development.
mymoinfo.com
Books Galore in Festus is closing
(Festus) A long-time business in Jefferson County will be closing at the end of the year. For 25 years, Books Galore has been selling used and new books and many other items. John Gilbert started the business in DeSoto, before moving to other locations over the years and eventually found their current home on Festus Main Street. He says he and his wife Kendall began with the idea of selling all their items online.
KMOV
Prison time recommended for former St. Louis Board of Aldermen who pleaded guilty in bribery scheme
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The United States Attorneys for the Eastern District of Missouri are asking the court to sentence three former St. Louis City elected officials to prison. Former Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed and former Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad each pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges related to bribery schemes.
KMOV
Documents show STL CityWide illegally evicted a tenant, attorney says they refuse to give back apartment and possessions
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homeless people sleeping in stairwells, car break-ins, and broken down elevators; all issues Art Loft residents have brought to News 4. Residents said there have been issues for the last year, but now, the court is getting involved after one tenant was wrongfully evicted. “We...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
How can St. Louis fix its outdated 9-1-1 system? Sergeant says citizens must speak out
St. Louis city officials have said they want to combine police, fire and EMS dispatchers and upgrade the outdated 9-1-1 system in the city. However, some say combining the agencies won’t immediately solve their problems.
The One Thing It’s Illegal to Do with Beer in St. Louis, Missouri
One of the first things many people think of when it comes to St. Louis, Missouri is beer. However, did you know there is one thing you are not allowed to do with this sudsy beverage in the big city? It's possible you were breaking the law and didn't even know it.
Comments / 0