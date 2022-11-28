ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson-Old Lemay Ferry intersection to be improved

The city of Arnold has entered into an agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation to improve the intersection at Richardson and Old Lemay Ferry roads. City Council members voted 5-0 Nov. 17 to enter a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, MoDOT’s governing body, to help fund the project.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fox campus project over budget, other Prop P projects under budget

The Fox C-6 School District is being charged $54,382.58 more than it originally anticipated to complete construction projects on the Fox Schools campus in Arnold. The district was slated to pay ICS Construction Services in St. Louis $16,035,200 to build a new instructional wing, renovate a science lab, install new main entrance signage and upgrade the building’s water service at Fox High; construct a new main entrance, renovate four science labs and upgrade security at Fox Middle; and improve the entrance and security at Fox Elementary. Work on the campus at 751 Jeffco Blvd. is now expected to cost $16,089,582.58 and be completed by fall 2024, according to Board of Education documents.
ARNOLD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington City Council Announces new Chief Of Police

(Farmington) The Farmington City Council voted Monday night to name Chris Bullock as the new chief of police. He will replace the current chief, Rick Baker, who is retiring after 39 years with the department. City Administrator Greg Beavers says Baker did a fantastic job as chief. Beavers says he’s...
FARMINGTON, MO
madisoncountyjournal.com

Spec building nearing completion at Mega Site

Economic development officials are hunting for new industries to call the Madison County Mega Site home as the 100,000 square foot Agron spec building nears completion. Madison County Economic Development Executive Director Joey Deason the spec building is in its final stages. He said his office has fielded four or five requests in recent weeks from companies looking to move into an existing building and has provided information to two legal firms that help companies look for such locations.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
missouribusinessalert.com

Main St. Louis business group announces new office space

St. Louis’ main economic development group announced a 10-year lease in the city’s downtown area. Greater St. Louis Inc., a group of investors and business strategists focused on driving long-term economic growth in the city, is moving to the 22nd floor of One Metropolitan Square, according to a Wednesday news release.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Local leaders open to restarting talks to merge St. Louis City, County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Local leaders are discussing restarting talks to merge St. Louis City and St. Louis County, News 4 confirmed Monday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, and new Board of Alderman President Megan Green have expressed interest in resuming talks to merge.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Byrnes Mill’s new city administrator is coming from Florida

After a two-month search, Byrnes Mill city officials have hired a new city administrator. Adam Thompson, currently the city manager of Bowling Green, Fla., a community of approximately 2,000 in Hardee County, will officially begin his duties as city administrator of Byrnes Mill on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Byrnes Mill had...
BYRNES MILL, MO
Washington Missourian

MoDOT to host forum on proposed changes to Highway 100 interchanges

Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be sharing the results of a Highway 100 traffic study on Thursday during a open-house style meeting at the Washington City Hall. The meeting is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. The traffic study was commissioned in hopes of identifying ways that...
WASHINGTON, MO
stlouiscnr.com

CREW-ST. Louis Appoints 2023 Officers & Directors

The St. Louis chapter of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) announced its executive officers and board directors for 2023. CREW-St. Louis officers for 2023, including their respective companies, are:. President, Angie Drumm, Carmody MacDonald. President-Elect/CREW Network Delegate, Erin Valentine, McCarthy Building Companies Inc. Immediate Past President, Stacey Kamps, Koch Development.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Books Galore in Festus is closing

(Festus) A long-time business in Jefferson County will be closing at the end of the year. For 25 years, Books Galore has been selling used and new books and many other items. John Gilbert started the business in DeSoto, before moving to other locations over the years and eventually found their current home on Festus Main Street. He says he and his wife Kendall began with the idea of selling all their items online.
FESTUS, MO
madisoncountyjournal.com

Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty

Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
CANTON, IL

