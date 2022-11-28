SPOKANE, Wash. — An overturned semi-truck has been cleared from traffic after crashing on the eastbound I-90 lane Wednesday afternoon. The combination of a harsh winter storm and dangerous driving conditions led a semi-truck to overturn on eastbound I-90. The semi blocked all lanes on eastbound I-90 for about 20 minutes before a snow plow was able to push the semi-truck out of the way of drivers.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO