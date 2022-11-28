ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Argonne road clear after I-90 crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Argonne Road is now clear after traffic was reduced to one lane on I-90 in the Spokane Valley on Dec. 1. The crash involved several vehicles near Argonne Road, and closed off multiple lanes. Two cars are on each shoulder of I-90. This is a developing story. RELATED: WSDOT asks drivers to leave enough space for plow...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Nationwide Report

69-Year-Old Michel J. Newcomb Dead After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)

The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon. The accident happened at Trent Avenue near Pines Rd at around 2:25 p.m. According to WSP, 60-year-old Daniel J. Swain struck an SUV driven by 69-year-old Spokane Valley driver, Michel J. Newcomb while operating a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Trent heading into Pines.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley police arrest suspect accused of ramming patrol cars in pursuit

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a suspect after he ran into patrol cars and police chased after him. A Spokane Valley deputy saw a silver Chrysler 300 parked in the Walmart parking lot at 15727 E. Broadway Avenue. The deputy said the vehicle matched the description of one involved in past reckless driving instances without regard for...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Slick roads hinder fire crews in Spokane County

Roads get snowy and icy this time of year, that's why we have plows, deicer and sanders to make those roads drivable. But for one neighborhood just south of Newman Lake, neighbors claim those roads aren't treated nearly as much as they should be.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM

Overturned semi-truck impacts traffic on I-90 east near Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — An overturned semi-truck has been cleared from traffic after crashing on the eastbound I-90 lane Wednesday afternoon. The combination of a harsh winter storm and dangerous driving conditions led a semi-truck to overturn on eastbound I-90. The semi blocked all lanes on eastbound I-90 for about 20 minutes before a snow plow was able to push the semi-truck out of the way of drivers.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Car crashed into WSDOT plow

SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

RV fire breaks out at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — An RV caught on fire at Camp Hope. Smoke was coming from the homeless camp earlier on Tuesday. Firefighters from the Spokane Fire Department are on the scene trying to put out the fire. Two people were able to escape from the fire. Firefighters also found a puppy under a pile of blankets. The puppy is unharmed....
SPOKANE, WA

