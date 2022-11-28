Read full article on original website
Argonne road clear after I-90 crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Argonne Road is now clear after traffic was reduced to one lane on I-90 in the Spokane Valley on Dec. 1. The crash involved several vehicles near Argonne Road, and closed off multiple lanes. Two cars are on each shoulder of I-90. This is a developing story. RELATED: WSDOT asks drivers to leave enough space for plow...
Spokane Police respond to armed robbery in Emerson Garfield neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to an armed robbery at a Starbucks in the Emerson Garfield neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say the robbery occurred around 6:30 p.m. at 2703 N Division Street. There was an indication of a gun, but police couldn’t find one. The robber ran away and police set up a perimeter, but the suspect was not...
69-Year-Old Michel J. Newcomb Dead After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon. The accident happened at Trent Avenue near Pines Rd at around 2:25 p.m. According to WSP, 60-year-old Daniel J. Swain struck an SUV driven by 69-year-old Spokane Valley driver, Michel J. Newcomb while operating a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Trent heading into Pines.
Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
Colfax Man Pinned Between Two Vehicles While Trying to Help Motorist Get Unstock from Snow
COLFAX - A Colfax man was injured when he was pinned between two vehicles while trying to help a motorist get unstuck from the snow. The Colfax Volunteer Fire Department and Colfax Police were called to the incident around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police Chief Bruce Blood says the man...
KREM
I-90 clear after multi-car crash slowed morning commute near Argonne Road in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A crash involving several vehicles blocked eastbound I-90 in the Spokane Valley on Thursday morning for about an hour. As of 6:30 a.m. the road was clear and back open. The crash happened near Argonne Road. At one point it blocked several lanes. Traffic cameras...
Spokane Valley police arrest suspect accused of ramming patrol cars in pursuit
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a suspect after he ran into patrol cars and police chased after him. A Spokane Valley deputy saw a silver Chrysler 300 parked in the Walmart parking lot at 15727 E. Broadway Avenue. The deputy said the vehicle matched the description of one involved in past reckless driving instances without regard for...
KHQ Right Now
Slick roads hinder fire crews in Spokane County
Roads get snowy and icy this time of year, that's why we have plows, deicer and sanders to make those roads drivable. But for one neighborhood just south of Newman Lake, neighbors claim those roads aren't treated nearly as much as they should be.
pullmanradio.com
35 Year Old Pullman Woman Charged In Armed Robbery Arrested On Warrant After Failing To Return To Jail From Medical Furlough
The 35-year-old Pullman woman accused of robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint has been arrested on a nationwide warrant after she failed to return to jail after a medical furlough. Gavriel Hernandez was arrested in Spokane over the weekend and was transported back to the Whitman County Jail in Colfax...
1 Person Dead, 4 Others Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured four others. The crash happened on Trent Avenue near Pines Road in Spokane Valley on Saturday afternoon around 2:25 p.m. According to WSP, 69-year-old Michel J Newcomb was driving a 2006 Ford Explorer when a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado...
KREM
Overturned semi-truck impacts traffic on I-90 east near Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — An overturned semi-truck has been cleared from traffic after crashing on the eastbound I-90 lane Wednesday afternoon. The combination of a harsh winter storm and dangerous driving conditions led a semi-truck to overturn on eastbound I-90. The semi blocked all lanes on eastbound I-90 for about 20 minutes before a snow plow was able to push the semi-truck out of the way of drivers.
One killed in car crash on Trent just east of Pines
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash on Trent Avenue Saturday afternoon. There were five total people involved in the crash. Four people were in a silver truck and one person was in a white SUV. The cause of the crash is under investigation EB Trent will be closed as crews investigate the area....
Spokane police responding to robbery at Division/Buckeye Starbucks
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently responding to a reported robbery at the Starbucks located at 12519 North Division St. According to staff, the suspect ran off with a couple hundred dollars from the register. Officers said there is no evidence to prove nearby businesses are in danger.
KHQ Right Now
Car crashed into WSDOT plow
SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
RV fire breaks out at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — An RV caught on fire at Camp Hope. Smoke was coming from the homeless camp earlier on Tuesday. Firefighters from the Spokane Fire Department are on the scene trying to put out the fire. Two people were able to escape from the fire. Firefighters also found a puppy under a pile of blankets. The puppy is unharmed....
WSDOT: Camp Hope down to 433 people, state looking for housing
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Washington State Department of Transportation looks to find housing for people at Camp Hope, they released statistics on the camp for the winter. WSDOT says as of November 25, there are 433 people living at Camp Hope. There were 467 people living there according to a census on November 4, meaning the camp population has...
WSP investigating deadly crash at intersection of Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Washington State troopers (WSP) are investigating a deadly collision that occurred at the intersection of Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to new information from the Spokane Valley Fire Department, fire crews arrived at the scene to...
q13fox.com
Sister of slain Idaho student posts moving tribute two weeks after brutal murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves' sister posted a touching tribute to her sibling Monday more than two weeks after the quadruple homicide near campus that has left the victims' families shattered and the small college town deeply shaken. In an Instagram story, Autumn Goncalves posted...
Right lane near the I-90/US 2 interchange in Spokane reopened following crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers are having a tough time with their commute on this snowy Wednesday. Eastbound I-90 was closed because a semi-truck turned over and another vehicle was stuck near the I-90/US 2 interchange in Spokane. WSDOT says crews were able to push the semi-truck into the left lane to get traffic moving again. WSDOT says to avoid the...
Small trailer catches fire at I-90 homeless camp, no injuries reported
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters are responding to the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street where a trailer has reportedly caught on fire. Jewels Helping Hands Executive Director Julie Garcia told KREM 2 the homeless camp is not being evacuated at this time. Ryan Overton with the Washington...
