Gulfport, MS

WLOX

Lucedale Coffee House serves up warm coffee, holiday treats

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White talks about his plans to help move the state forward through inflation and other economic worries. Architect Frank Genzer said the property's gardens and oak trees will be preserved as part of the resort.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

King’s Kitchen outreach celebrates 10 years of service

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - King’s Kitchen in Bay St. Louis is celebrating its 10th anniversary by doing what it always does: serving people. The volunteers doing the work to help others in need are receiving blessings of their own. In those 10 years, King’s Kitchen has served...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wessonnews.com

Christmas on the Coast: It’s the perfect start to the holidays!

The email in my inbox sounded so appealing: “From Thanksgiving to New Years, Beau Rivage in Biloxi is transformed into a winter wonderland adorned with larger-than-life nutcrackers, colossal Christmas ornaments, hundreds of frost-covered trees, thousands of brilliant poinsettias and Santa’s sleigh and reindeer soaring high above the atrium. A stunning 25-foot Christmas tree and classic winter scenes throughout the resort’s public spaces invoke the spirit of the season.”
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Happening Dec. 2nd: 37th Annual Christmas in the Pass

The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got Talent.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Chapel Hart performs in Biloxi tomorrow night

One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church. WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Juan Tequila's Mexican Bar & Grill

The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got Talent.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Lucedale kicks off Christmas season with annual tree lighting

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lucedale. The city kicked off the holiday season with a Christmas tree lighting after being delayed due to a not so silent night this past weekend. “I love the Christmas season, and so do all the...
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

Coast nonprofits talk impacts of Giving Tuesday

The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got Talent. One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church. WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

A look at the 'Biloxi Beach Hurricane,' the Coast's newest roller coaster

Breezy & dry today. Then, a December chill tomorrow. Plus, as November ends that means hurricane season is finally over! Click and watch the forecast video for details. As the rain ends, the sun will shine again. This afternoon looks cool, dry, & breezy. Turning chilly tonight. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Week 8 Official Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, December 5th and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, December 11th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, December 11th, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

East Central High School students honor their friends

The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got Talent.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

New indoor pickleball courts packed with players in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The turnout to play pickleball continues strong about two weeks after the debut of Gulfport’s new indoor courts at the Lyman Community Center. The city opened the facility to residents on Nov.16 with more than 50 people showing up the first day to play. The...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Hurricane season officially ends; South Mississippi spared

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After the early morning rains moved out, it turned into a nice Wednesday, and as far as the 2022 hurricane season’s concerned, we had a lot of nice days. In fact, you could say the season was smooth sailing for South Mississippi. “Fourteen named storms...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Pearl River County officials prepare for severe weather

The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got Talent.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

World AIDS Day spotlights why HIV is still a global crisis

The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got Talent.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Traditional oyster season delayed

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday’s gloomy weather symbolizes how non-productive traditional oyster farms are on the Coast. Last week, we showed you how off-bottom oyster farming has been successful. However, the traditional on-bottom reefs haven’t been opened. In fact, the DMR isn’t opening those traditional reefs south of Pass Christian and Waveland.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
Mississippi Press

Enviva, Jackson County cut ribbon on $90 million port facility

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Enviva, Inc., the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced woody biomass, held a ceremonial ribbon cutting at its recently opened marine export terminal at the Port of Pascagoula Wednesday. According to the company, the event commemorated Enviva’s continued commitment to deliver positive economic impact, growth, and...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Sinkhole repair underway in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport neighborhood is finally seeing road work for a giant sinkhole. Repairs begin on the corner of Ford Street and Palmer Place. Neighbors informed city leaders about the issue nearly a year ago. They asked for solutions to fill the hole quickly. Ward 2 councilman...
GULFPORT, MS

