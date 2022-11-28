Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Lucedale Coffee House serves up warm coffee, holiday treats
Mississippi State Auditor Shad White talks about his plans to help move the state forward through inflation and other economic worries. Architect Frank Genzer said the property’s gardens and oak trees will be preserved as part of the resort. Biloxi business leaders ask secretary of state to make way...
WLOX
King’s Kitchen outreach celebrates 10 years of service
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - King’s Kitchen in Bay St. Louis is celebrating its 10th anniversary by doing what it always does: serving people. The volunteers doing the work to help others in need are receiving blessings of their own. In those 10 years, King’s Kitchen has served...
wessonnews.com
Christmas on the Coast: It’s the perfect start to the holidays!
The email in my inbox sounded so appealing: “From Thanksgiving to New Years, Beau Rivage in Biloxi is transformed into a winter wonderland adorned with larger-than-life nutcrackers, colossal Christmas ornaments, hundreds of frost-covered trees, thousands of brilliant poinsettias and Santa’s sleigh and reindeer soaring high above the atrium. A stunning 25-foot Christmas tree and classic winter scenes throughout the resort’s public spaces invoke the spirit of the season.”
WLOX
Happening Dec. 2nd: 37th Annual Christmas in the Pass
If you send a check, make sure the organization cashes it immediately. The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got Talent. One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. WLOX News has a...
WLOX
Chapel Hart performs in Biloxi tomorrow night
If you send a check, make sure the organization cashes it immediately. One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church. WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon. East...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Juan Tequila's Mexican Bar & Grill
If you send a check, make sure the organization cashes it immediately. The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got Talent. One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. WLOX News has a...
WLOX
Lucedale kicks off Christmas season with annual tree lighting
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lucedale. The city kicked off the holiday season with a Christmas tree lighting after being delayed due to a not so silent night this past weekend. “I love the Christmas season, and so do all the...
WLOX
Coast nonprofits talk impacts of Giving Tuesday
The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got Talent. One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church. WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon.
WLOX
A look at the 'Biloxi Beach Hurricane,' the Coast's newest roller coaster
Breezy & dry today. Then, a December chill tomorrow. Plus, as November ends that means hurricane season is finally over! Click and watch the forecast video for details. As the rain ends, the sun will shine again. This afternoon looks cool, dry, & breezy. Turning chilly tonight. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
WLOX
WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Week 8 Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, December 5th and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, December 11th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, December 11th, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
WLOX
East Central High School students honor their friends
If you send a check, make sure the organization cashes it immediately. The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got Talent. One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. WLOX News has a...
WLOX
New indoor pickleball courts packed with players in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The turnout to play pickleball continues strong about two weeks after the debut of Gulfport’s new indoor courts at the Lyman Community Center. The city opened the facility to residents on Nov.16 with more than 50 people showing up the first day to play. The...
WLOX
Hurricane season officially ends; South Mississippi spared
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After the early morning rains moved out, it turned into a nice Wednesday, and as far as the 2022 hurricane season’s concerned, we had a lot of nice days. In fact, you could say the season was smooth sailing for South Mississippi. “Fourteen named storms...
WLOX
Pearl River County officials prepare for severe weather
If you send a check, make sure the organization cashes it immediately. The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got Talent. One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. WLOX News has a...
WLOX
East Central High students paint parking spot dedicated to Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -Friends of Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin are now honoring their memory by decorating a parking space at East Central High School. Almost two months have passed since the two students were killed driving back from Homecoming. School Principal James Hughey said he was all for...
WLOX
Local sheriff’s, police departments ‘Feed the Needy’ this Christmas; meal requests deadline is Dec. 12
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Local law enforcement agencies are teaming together to provide meals to those in need this holiday season with their 33rd Annual “Feed the Needy” program. Meals must be requested by December 12 by calling one of the following police or sheriff’s departments:. Biloxi...
WLOX
World AIDS Day spotlights why HIV is still a global crisis
If you send a check, make sure the organization cashes it immediately. The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got Talent. One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. WLOX News has a...
WLOX
Traditional oyster season delayed
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday’s gloomy weather symbolizes how non-productive traditional oyster farms are on the Coast. Last week, we showed you how off-bottom oyster farming has been successful. However, the traditional on-bottom reefs haven’t been opened. In fact, the DMR isn’t opening those traditional reefs south of Pass Christian and Waveland.
Mississippi Press
Enviva, Jackson County cut ribbon on $90 million port facility
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Enviva, Inc., the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced woody biomass, held a ceremonial ribbon cutting at its recently opened marine export terminal at the Port of Pascagoula Wednesday. According to the company, the event commemorated Enviva’s continued commitment to deliver positive economic impact, growth, and...
WLOX
Sinkhole repair underway in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport neighborhood is finally seeing road work for a giant sinkhole. Repairs begin on the corner of Ford Street and Palmer Place. Neighbors informed city leaders about the issue nearly a year ago. They asked for solutions to fill the hole quickly. Ward 2 councilman...
Comments / 0