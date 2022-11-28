Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Winter storm hits Spokane and CdA on Wednesday, the latest snowfall details
SPOKANE, Wash. – Our Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded into a Winter Storm Warning in the Spokane area that will officially go into place at midnight heading into Wednesday morning and last until 11 a.m. Thursday. Over that time an average of 6-10 inches of snow could fall...
KHQ Right Now
Record snowfall in Spokane Wednesday, snow still falling for some through Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. - The major winter storm we've been tracking for the last couple of days, is now officially a record breaker!. Just after 4PM on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Spokane confirmed 7.5" of snow had fallen at Spokane International Airport since midnight, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of 6.1" set back in 1975. And this isn't finalized yet...If we could a few more snow showers before midnight, this number could still go up.
Gallery: Snowfall around the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Inland Northwest woke up with heavy snowfall. Several inches of snow have fallen through Spokane and North Idaho, with some areas likely to get more than a foot of snow throughout the day. More snow is on the way through Wednesday night and Thursday...
KXLY
More snow showers tonight after a day of record-breaking snow – Kris
We are tracking more snow showers from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. 1-4″ of additional snow in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is possible. Kootenai County is still under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. Thursday. Plan your Thursday. It’s going to be a tricky Thursday morning commute...
City of Spokane releases snow response plan ahead of winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, the city of Spokane has released its winter operations response. The response includes plans for plowing, parking and communication with residents. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more...
KHQ Right Now
Major roads in decent condition following snowstorm in Spokane
Most major roads in north Spokane are in decent condition following a snowstorm. Many residential roads have yet to be plowed.
KHQ Right Now
Top cross-country runners in Spokane area to compete in Champs Sports regional meet
WALNUT, Calif. - The Spokane area's top cross-country runners are gearing up for a Champs Sports (formerly Footlocker) West Regional Cross Country Championships at Mt. San Antonio College. They will race against top runners from eleven other western states and U.S. military members living overseas. Spokane’s “Team Bloomsday” will race...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Snowflakes, sleds and shovels: Storm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho
Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin, and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
WSDOT: Camp Hope down to 433 people, state looking for housing
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Washington State Department of Transportation looks to find housing for people at Camp Hope, they released statistics on the camp for the winter. WSDOT says as of November 25, there are 433 people living at Camp Hope. There were 467 people living there according to a census on November 4, meaning the camp population has...
KHQ Right Now
A STRONG winter storm is on the move!
A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a "Winter Storm Watch" for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a "Winter Storm Warning" is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4" of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4" throughout the day Wednesday.
FOX 28 Spokane
Major winter storm to hit Tuesday night into Thursday
Scattered snow showers that have been falling off and on throughout the day on Monday, and made for icy roadways for drivers, are finally moving out late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. But as they depart, and skies clear overnight, temperatures are going to plummet, causing any moisture to freeze. That means, we are likely in for another icy commute Tuesday morning. So plan some extra time!
KXLY
Winter storm to cancel Riverfront Market
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you had plans to go shopping on Riverfront this Wednesday evening, there may be an unfortunate update. Spokane’s Riverfront Market event on Nov. 30 is cancelled because of the winter storm on the way. In a Facebook post, Spokane Riverfront Park said, “Due to the...
KHQ Right Now
Car crashed into WSDOT plow
SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
Avista has snow plan ahead of winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista has plans in place for any outages that may occur during Wednesday's winter storm. With about 8 inches of snow predicted overnight in Spokane, Avista is bracing for the heavy snow that may take the power out of neighborhoods in the Inland Northwest. Avista is following National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts to figure out which places may need the most immediate attention.
KHQ Right Now
School closures, delays for Nov. 30
INLAND NORTHWEST - With a winter storm rolling in this week, here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 9:30 p.m. Cornerstone Christian Academy (Post Falls): Closed. Learning Garden Developmental Pre-School: Closed. Spokane Community College and Spokane Falls Community College: Closed (online...
KREM
Winter Weather Advisory to start the week in Spokane with major snowstorm on the way
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow started falling early Monday morning in Spokane, a sign of what’s to come later this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Spokane until 10:00 p.m. on Monday. The NWS said additional snow accumulations of one to three inches is possible. Total snowfall could be 2 to 4 inches.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘It’s just part of Spokane:’ Local family business happy to shovel away snow for those walking by
SPOKANE, Wash. – Thousands of people across the region woke up to a snowy Monday, as the mid-week winter storm came earlier than expected. “It’s just part of Spokane,” Darrin Wittkopp said. Wittkopp’s family has owned the local business, Music City, on Monroe and Sinto in Spokane...
List: Spokane County businesses closed on Wednesday due to the weather
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With the winter storm hitting Spokane and the Winter Storm Warnings in effect across the Inland Northwest, many places will remain closed throughout the day on Wednesday. The Spokane area will see about six to eight inches of snow through Wednesday night. Many school districts,...
‘There is no preparing for it’: Camp Hope braces for Wednesday’s winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — The people living at Camp Hope are bracing for Wednesday’s incoming winter storm. It’ll be a rough couple of days ahead for people who call tents and campers home. Anthony Jolls is originally from the Midwest, and he’s making adjustments as the storm is expected to hit the Inland Northwest. “There is no preparing for it. I...
Spokane airport cancels, delays flights due to winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Due to eastern Washington's winter storm Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon, several Spokane International Airport flights have been delayed or canceled. The Greater Spokane area is expected to see between six to 10 inches of snow resulting in a change in travel plans for Wednesday travelers.
Comments / 1