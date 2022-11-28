ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

Record snowfall in Spokane Wednesday, snow still falling for some through Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The major winter storm we've been tracking for the last couple of days, is now officially a record breaker!. Just after 4PM on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Spokane confirmed 7.5" of snow had fallen at Spokane International Airport since midnight, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of 6.1" set back in 1975. And this isn't finalized yet...If we could a few more snow showers before midnight, this number could still go up.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Gallery: Snowfall around the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Inland Northwest woke up with heavy snowfall. Several inches of snow have fallen through Spokane and North Idaho, with some areas likely to get more than a foot of snow throughout the day. More snow is on the way through Wednesday night and Thursday...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Top cross-country runners in Spokane area to compete in Champs Sports regional meet

WALNUT, Calif. - The Spokane area's top cross-country runners are gearing up for a Champs Sports (formerly Footlocker) West Regional Cross Country Championships at Mt. San Antonio College. They will race against top runners from eleven other western states and U.S. military members living overseas. Spokane’s “Team Bloomsday” will race...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Snowflakes, sleds and shovels: Storm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho

Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin, and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

A STRONG winter storm is on the move!

A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a "Winter Storm Watch" for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a "Winter Storm Warning" is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4" of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4" throughout the day Wednesday.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Major winter storm to hit Tuesday night into Thursday

Scattered snow showers that have been falling off and on throughout the day on Monday, and made for icy roadways for drivers, are finally moving out late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. But as they depart, and skies clear overnight, temperatures are going to plummet, causing any moisture to freeze. That means, we are likely in for another icy commute Tuesday morning. So plan some extra time!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Winter storm to cancel Riverfront Market

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you had plans to go shopping on Riverfront this Wednesday evening, there may be an unfortunate update. Spokane’s Riverfront Market event on Nov. 30 is cancelled because of the winter storm on the way. In a Facebook post, Spokane Riverfront Park said, “Due to the...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Car crashed into WSDOT plow

SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Avista has snow plan ahead of winter storm

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista has plans in place for any outages that may occur during Wednesday's winter storm. With about 8 inches of snow predicted overnight in Spokane, Avista is bracing for the heavy snow that may take the power out of neighborhoods in the Inland Northwest. Avista is following National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts to figure out which places may need the most immediate attention.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

School closures, delays for Nov. 30

INLAND NORTHWEST - With a winter storm rolling in this week, here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 9:30 p.m. Cornerstone Christian Academy (Post Falls): Closed. Learning Garden Developmental Pre-School: Closed. Spokane Community College and Spokane Falls Community College: Closed (online...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane airport cancels, delays flights due to winter storm

SPOKANE, Wash. — Due to eastern Washington's winter storm Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon, several Spokane International Airport flights have been delayed or canceled. The Greater Spokane area is expected to see between six to 10 inches of snow resulting in a change in travel plans for Wednesday travelers.
SPOKANE, WA

