Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Warmer temperatures for the start of December

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a very cold day yesterday, temperatures begin to rebound through the rest of the workweek with highs in the 70s by Friday. Despite a chilly start to the day, temperatures will begin to warm up a bit more this afternoon into the mid-50s. Expect more sunshine today than yesterday and a bit more of a breeze from the south around 15 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Not as cool tomorrow, even warmer temperatures on Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It has been cool, cloudy, and quiet today. We expect similar weather throughout the night with partly cloudy skies and overnight temperatures in the lower 30s. Winds will stay light, coming from the south around 10 mph. Tomorrow, temperatures will warm up and clouds will clear...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Colder temperatures intersperse with warmer weather this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mixture of sun and mostly clouds today with warmer afternoon temperatures over the South Plains. Tuesday will bring increasing winds, some clouds, and even warmer afternoon temps as highs will climb to near or above 70 degrees in some areas of the region. However, it will not last long, tomorrow night signals the return of much colder temps back to the South Plains.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Tuesday Morning Weather Update: November 29th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Mild and sunny with strong winds. High of 68°. Winds W 20-25 MPH. A cold front arrives and brings sharply colder temperatures. Low of 24°. Winds N 15-20 MPH. Tomorrow:. A chilly, partly...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 injured in Hwy 84 rollover, traffic delays expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a rollover on Hwy 84 Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the 4200 block of East Slaton Hwy. just before 7:45 a.m. DPS officials stated a white passenger car veered off the roadway. The driver overcorrected, going into the median;...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

A Lubbock landmark’s final days: Saying goodbye to the Double T scoreboard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-standing Lubbock landmark is coming down later this week. The Double T scoreboard at Jones AT&T stadium won’t be returning for another football season. Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director says, “In 1978 the Double T scoreboard was added and it has been there...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McKay Annette

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet McKay Annette KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for eight months now. She loves other dogs and would do best with another friend in the home. She is also...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Tamale Trail: A Quest for the Hub City’s Best Tamales

December is so close that I can just smell all the great food that comes with the holidays whether it be latkas, fried plantains, or tamales. Growing up I was very picky when it came to my tamales that I got to the point that I started saying I hated tamales. It wasn't until high school, and making tamales with my bestfriend Alex, that I discovered not all tamales are the same.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City street closures ahead of Texas Tech Carol of Lights, Centennial Celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City street closures for the 64th annual Carol of Lights will start Friday before Texas Tech University’s Centennial Celebration. Beginning at 5 p.m., University Ave. (northbound from 15th Street to Main Street and southbound from Glenna Goodacre to 15th Street) will be closed. Broadway from Ave. X to University will also be closed. The closures will remain through 9 p.m.
Lubbock, TX

