Warmer temperatures for the start of December
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a very cold day yesterday, temperatures begin to rebound through the rest of the workweek with highs in the 70s by Friday. Despite a chilly start to the day, temperatures will begin to warm up a bit more this afternoon into the mid-50s. Expect more sunshine today than yesterday and a bit more of a breeze from the south around 15 mph.
Not as cool tomorrow, even warmer temperatures on Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It has been cool, cloudy, and quiet today. We expect similar weather throughout the night with partly cloudy skies and overnight temperatures in the lower 30s. Winds will stay light, coming from the south around 10 mph. Tomorrow, temperatures will warm up and clouds will clear...
Colder temperatures intersperse with warmer weather this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mixture of sun and mostly clouds today with warmer afternoon temperatures over the South Plains. Tuesday will bring increasing winds, some clouds, and even warmer afternoon temps as highs will climb to near or above 70 degrees in some areas of the region. However, it will not last long, tomorrow night signals the return of much colder temps back to the South Plains.
KLBK Tuesday Morning Weather Update: November 29th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Mild and sunny with strong winds. High of 68°. Winds W 20-25 MPH. A cold front arrives and brings sharply colder temperatures. Low of 24°. Winds N 15-20 MPH. Tomorrow:. A chilly, partly...
Lubbock Woman Gets Snowed in While Staying in Ruidoso Cabin
Last week marked the annual fall family get-together some love and others hate, Thanksgiving. As someone that was not only born around Thanksgiving, but also loves anything to do with food, I am quite fond of the holiday. As a fun way to celebrate Thanksgiving, as well as my birthday...
This Is The Weirdest Home In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
2 injured in Hwy 84 rollover, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a rollover on Hwy 84 Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the 4200 block of East Slaton Hwy. just before 7:45 a.m. DPS officials stated a white passenger car veered off the roadway. The driver overcorrected, going into the median;...
Lubbock Stockyards to close for good in December, owners said
After nearly four decades, Tony and Judy Mann said they made the difficult decision to sell the Lubbock Stockyards. They said the buyer plans to shut the operation down.
KCBD Investigates: Crosbyton CISD cancels all classes as crews work to restore heat
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crosbyton CISD remains without heat after damage to the main gas line. Superintendent David Rodriguez said the damage happened weeks ago, leaving the elementary school, high school, gymnasiums, and ag shop without heat. The district first canceled classes on Friday, November 18 due to the low...
A Lubbock landmark’s final days: Saying goodbye to the Double T scoreboard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-standing Lubbock landmark is coming down later this week. The Double T scoreboard at Jones AT&T stadium won’t be returning for another football season. Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director says, “In 1978 the Double T scoreboard was added and it has been there...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McKay Annette
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet McKay Annette KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for eight months now. She loves other dogs and would do best with another friend in the home. She is also...
Lubbock Power & Light prepares for needed legislative action before retail electric competition
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At the top of the City of Lubbock’s newest legislative agenda is support for Lubbock Power & Light’s efforts to enter the retail electric competitive market. According to LP&L, it will need changes to state laws to ensure a smooth transition in the fall.
Adorable Puppy Heartlessly Dumped Overnight At Lubbock Apartment Complex
I can't imagine what goes through someone's head when they decide to ditch a defenseless animal in a random place in town and then just drive away. It happens way too often, and there is ALWAYS a better solution than to leave an animal alone somewhere to fend for itself.
2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Officials from Lubbock in Texas state that a crash involving 2 vehicles took place when a car that was travelling east on US Highway 84. The Texas Department of Public Safety added that they drove off of the roadway, over-corrected into the median and then rolled.
Lubbock’s Tamale Trail: A Quest for the Hub City’s Best Tamales
December is so close that I can just smell all the great food that comes with the holidays whether it be latkas, fried plantains, or tamales. Growing up I was very picky when it came to my tamales that I got to the point that I started saying I hated tamales. It wasn't until high school, and making tamales with my bestfriend Alex, that I discovered not all tamales are the same.
Thursday morning top stories: US 84 back open after hazmat called to semi rollover crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police say they found the vehicle that hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. U. Investigators have not said who was driving the vehicle that hit Jamil Wilson who died at the scene. Uvalde CISD sued for...
Utilities moved as Lubbock County secures land for widening of Woodrow Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Lubbock County is in negotiations to obtain more parcels of land needed to widen the first phase of Woodrow Road, crews have started moving utilities as acquisitions are made starting at Highway 87 moving west toward Indiana Avenue. “They’re moving forward,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Terence...
The Real Reason Lubbock Needs A Buc-ee’s Is Not What You Think
I can think of a million reasons why Lubbock deserves a Bucc-ee's, and why one would do well here. The most obvious reason is I27, which serves as a corridor through this part of Texas for truckers. But that's why Bucc-ee's needs Lubbock, not why we need a Bucc-ee's. Do...
City street closures ahead of Texas Tech Carol of Lights, Centennial Celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City street closures for the 64th annual Carol of Lights will start Friday before Texas Tech University’s Centennial Celebration. Beginning at 5 p.m., University Ave. (northbound from 15th Street to Main Street and southbound from Glenna Goodacre to 15th Street) will be closed. Broadway from Ave. X to University will also be closed. The closures will remain through 9 p.m.
