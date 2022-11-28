ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

LPD identify motorcycle crash victim, MCIU investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers were initially dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries that occurred at 12:27 p.m. on November 29th in the 3500 block of Parkway Drive. Through the initial course...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The police report detailing events surrounding the fatal stabbing of Ruben Garcia last Friday has been made available as Metro continues to investigate the incident. According to the police report, officers responded to the 5500 block of Amherst Street around 2:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance....
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Suspect identified in South Central Lubbock house fire, one in critical condition

LUBBOCK, Texas— One person was taken into custody following a house fire that left a person critically injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD identified the suspect as Ynez Spencer, 27. According to LPD, officers responded to domestic disturbance at a residence near 106th Street and Elgin Avenue. The female victim was transported to a Lubbock hospital with critical injuries. LPD said she remained in “serious, but stable condition.”
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: Suspect named in officer-involved crash in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. According to the police report, officers responded to a check subject call involving squatters in an apartment in the 2300 block of 51st Street just after 9 p.m. Matthew Plank, 44, was in his vehicle as officers approached the apartment and began reversing out of a parking space. Plank then stopped the vehicle, placed it in drive, and began making his way towards an officer at a “high rate of speed.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD officer sustains moderate injuries after being hit by vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Police Officer has sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle after responding to a squatter call. The officer responded to the call just after 9 p.m. and LPD confirms they have one person in custody. LPD could not confirm if the officer...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Monday morning top stories: One person injured in overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured in a shooting near a South Lubbock Walmart. Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to 114th and Quaker for a shots fired call. There, they found one person with serious injuries. More information here: 1...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Highway 84 back open after crash involving tanker truck leak

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Highway 84 near Shallowater is back open again after a crash involving a tanker truck. The westbound lanes were closed at FM 1294 for several hours while crews cleaned up the spill and reopened early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Officials with...
SHALLOWATER, TX
KCBD

Monday morning rollover on Hwy 62/82 leaves one injured

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover on Monday morning that left one person injured. Just before 7:30 a.m., a car was traveling east on Hwy 62/82 near FM 1729, according to DPS officials. The vehicle was approaching a curve in the road when it lost...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One seriously hurt, shots fired near Walmart Sunday night

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a shots fired call Sunday night at 11:08. One person was found with serious injuries near Walmart on 114th Street and Quaker Avenue. The incident happened on the north side of the store, according to the Lubbock Police Department. A police report...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting near a South Lubbock Walmart Sunday night. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired called at the Walmart near 114th Street and Quaker Ave. One person was found with serious but non-life threatening injuries and...
LUBBOCK, TX

