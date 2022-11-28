Read full article on original website
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: US 84 back open after hazmat called to semi rollover crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police say they found the vehicle that hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. U. Investigators have not said who was driving the vehicle that hit Jamil Wilson who died at the scene. Uvalde CISD sued for...
KCBD
LPD identify motorcycle crash victim, MCIU investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers were initially dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries that occurred at 12:27 p.m. on November 29th in the 3500 block of Parkway Drive. Through the initial course...
KCBD
Utilities moved as Lubbock County secures land for widening of Woodrow Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Lubbock County is in negotiations to obtain more parcels of land needed to widen the first phase of Woodrow Road, crews have started moving utilities as acquisitions are made starting at Highway 87 moving west toward Indiana Avenue. “They’re moving forward,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Terence...
33-Year-Old Jamil Wilson Killed In Hit And Run Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that 33-year-old Jamil Wilson was crossing an eastbound lane of the Marsha Sharp Freeway when he was suddenly struck by a vehicle.
KCBD
Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The police report detailing events surrounding the fatal stabbing of Ruben Garcia last Friday has been made available as Metro continues to investigate the incident. According to the police report, officers responded to the 5500 block of Amherst Street around 2:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance....
Adorable Puppy Heartlessly Dumped Overnight At Lubbock Apartment Complex
I can't imagine what goes through someone's head when they decide to ditch a defenseless animal in a random place in town and then just drive away. It happens way too often, and there is ALWAYS a better solution than to leave an animal alone somewhere to fend for itself.
everythinglubbock.com
Suspect identified in South Central Lubbock house fire, one in critical condition
LUBBOCK, Texas— One person was taken into custody following a house fire that left a person critically injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD identified the suspect as Ynez Spencer, 27. According to LPD, officers responded to domestic disturbance at a residence near 106th Street and Elgin Avenue. The female victim was transported to a Lubbock hospital with critical injuries. LPD said she remained in “serious, but stable condition.”
2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Officials from Lubbock in Texas state that a crash involving 2 vehicles took place when a car that was travelling east on US Highway 84. The Texas Department of Public Safety added that they drove off of the roadway, over-corrected into the median and then rolled.
KCBD
UPDATED: Suspect named in officer-involved crash in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. According to the police report, officers responded to a check subject call involving squatters in an apartment in the 2300 block of 51st Street just after 9 p.m. Matthew Plank, 44, was in his vehicle as officers approached the apartment and began reversing out of a parking space. Plank then stopped the vehicle, placed it in drive, and began making his way towards an officer at a “high rate of speed.
Vehicle in deadly hit-and-run located, LPD said no arrests yet
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update Wednesday on a pedestrian hit-and-run crash from Tuesday morning that left 33-year-old Jamil Wilson dead. According to LPD, the vehicle that fled the scene was located. Police said all occupants of the vehicle were identified, and no arrests were made yet. LPD was initially called […]
KCBD
LPD officer sustains moderate injuries after being hit by vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Police Officer has sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle after responding to a squatter call. The officer responded to the call just after 9 p.m. and LPD confirms they have one person in custody. LPD could not confirm if the officer...
Woman ‘squared up’ to fight owner inside Lubbock home, charged with burglary
A woman was arrested after a fist fight during a burglary at a Lubbock home, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
One seriously injured in East Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at Idalou Road and East Loop 289 at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: One person injured in overnight shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured in a shooting near a South Lubbock Walmart. Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to 114th and Quaker for a shots fired call. There, they found one person with serious injuries. More information here: 1...
Lubbock woman was attacked and set on fire Monday, affidavit says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman found critically injured outside of a house fire Monday was attacked and set on fire, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by EverythingLubbock.com. The man accused of doing it, Ynez Spencer, 27, was arrested, Lubbock Police said. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house near 106th Street and Elgin […]
KCBD
Highway 84 back open after crash involving tanker truck leak
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Highway 84 near Shallowater is back open again after a crash involving a tanker truck. The westbound lanes were closed at FM 1294 for several hours while crews cleaned up the spill and reopened early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Officials with...
KCBD
Monday morning rollover on Hwy 62/82 leaves one injured
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover on Monday morning that left one person injured. Just before 7:30 a.m., a car was traveling east on Hwy 62/82 near FM 1729, according to DPS officials. The vehicle was approaching a curve in the road when it lost...
everythinglubbock.com
One seriously hurt, shots fired near Walmart Sunday night
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a shots fired call Sunday night at 11:08. One person was found with serious injuries near Walmart on 114th Street and Quaker Avenue. The incident happened on the north side of the store, according to the Lubbock Police Department. A police report...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting near a South Lubbock Walmart Sunday night. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired called at the Walmart near 114th Street and Quaker Ave. One person was found with serious but non-life threatening injuries and...
‘By the grace of God’: Lubbock natives seeking help from home after fire
LUBBOCK, Texas — After Lubbock natives Joshua and Isabella Aguirre lost nearly everything to a fire that destroyed their San Antonio apartment Tuesday morning, they said they are leaning on the support of the South Plains to rebuild. “I woke up to notice my bed was starting to catch on fire,” Isabella, Joshua’s seventh-grade niece, […]
