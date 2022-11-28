Read full article on original website
Recent rash of shootings has Kinston residents concerned
KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — Officials are still searching for answers in the rash of shootings that have happened in Kinston. Police hope to bring closure to all the people involved. Kinston police say the shooting on Herbert Drive was a domestic violence incident and an arrest has been made. As for the West Vernon Avenue […]
U.S. Marshals catch Rocky Mount 2x shooting suspect, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals caught a fugitive who is suspected of shooting and killing a man in August and for his role in another shooting on Nov. 16. The Rocky Mount Police Department said on Nov. 16, a 25-year-old man was shot in the...
ROCKY MOUNT: Two people found dead in car identified
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two people found dead in a car this morning in Rocky Mount have been identified. Police say Devone Brown, 28, and Destiny Wiggins, 24, were both shot. Police were called to the parking lot of Barnhill Construction in the 1400 block of Construction Drive around...
Police looking for suspects after Christmas decorations damaged
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for suspects in the damaging of Christmas decorations at Pearson Park. Police said it happened Nov. 24, 2022. They are looking for two white females and two white males all believed to be close to 18 years old. Anyone...
Police chief speaks out on rash of shootings in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — This latest string of shootings in Kinston has raised questions about what police and the city of Kinston are doing to fight the rise in violent crime. Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette said they are working within their resources to increase their visibility in the...
Man found shot in Kinston, police looking for suspect
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police responded Monday Nov. 28th, 2022 to a person shot near the 1200 block of N. Independence Street. It happened around 8 p.m. according to police. Police said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to ECU Health...
Kinston police investigating attempted murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times. Kinston Police say they were called about a man being shot near the 1200 block of North Independence Street around 8:00 p.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot...
Craven County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teenager
COVE CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teenager. 13-year-old Korena Brinkley was last seen at her home on N.C. 55 West in Cove City on Wednesday. She is 5′7″, about 115 lbs and has orange hair. She was last seen wearing...
Greenville police arrest suspect in mall shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police say the man suspected of shooting two people after an altercation at the Greenville Mall on Friday was arrested Monday night after he jumped out of a second story window at his home. Police say 19-year-old De’quazious Isaiah Pollard of Winslow Pointe Drive is charged...
Woman seriously injured in shooting outside grocery store on New Bern Ave.
A woman was shot late Wednesday night at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Ave. WRAL's Michael Grace shows us the crime scene as police continue to investigate. A woman was shot late Wednesday night at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Ave. WRAL's Michael Grace shows us the crime scene as police continue to investigate.
KPD responded to shots fired on W. Vernon on Sunday
On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at approximately 1:30am, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers were met with a large crowd that was present for a party. A short time, later officers located one gunshot victim during a traffic stop on W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. and a second victim was located at UNC Lenoir. Both victims were suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
Teenager arrested in Clinton shooting
A teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Nicholson Street from one vehicle to another that led to a wreck and damage to a
Juvenile petitions to be filed after child brings gun to Duplin County school
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Juvenile petitions will be filed against two children after a gun was brought to a Duplin County school by a child, who shared and brought it to their home. Capt. Scott Kennedy with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan the incident happened at Warsaw Elementary School on Monday. […]
Suspect arrested, charged in NC mall shooting that injured two
A suspect who police said shot two men Friday night inside a North Carolina mall has been arrested and is facing charges.
Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going […]
Weather hinders search for missing man, search now turned to recovery
NEW BERN, Craven County — The search continues for a second person believed to be missing in the Neuse River in Craven County. Earlier this week, crews used drones, divers and robots to recover a car and a woman identified as 40-year-old Shenethia Daniels. Director of the Craven County...
Rocky Mount Police: Man with a knife prompts Walmart evacuation
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say the Walmart on Benvenue Road had to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon when a man with a knife became combative and threatened employees as he tried to leave with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. Police say 51-year-old David Wilkins was attempting to...
Man shot in the head in critical condition, was initially believed to be dead, Goldsboro police say
Goldsboro police say a man who was initially believed to be dead after a shooting early Sunday morning is now in critical condition.
Charges expected after gun brought to Duplin County elementary school
WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say charges are expected after a gun was brought to an Eastern Carolina elementary school on Monday. Duplin County deputies say a mother confronted her son after a weapon was found in her home. The child said he got the gun at Warsaw Elementary School,...
Search for missing man in Neuse River now recovery effort
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County authorities now say they have switched from a rescue effort to a recovery mission along one part of the Neuse River. Crews were back out on the river this afternoon in the area of the Spring Garden Road boat ramp looking for the body of 41-year-old Anthony Parker, of Greenville.
