Kinston, NC

WNCT

Recent rash of shootings has Kinston residents concerned

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — Officials are still searching for answers in the rash of shootings that have happened in Kinston. Police hope to bring closure to all the people involved. Kinston police say the shooting on Herbert Drive was a domestic violence incident and an arrest has been made. As for the West Vernon Avenue […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

ROCKY MOUNT: Two people found dead in car identified

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two people found dead in a car this morning in Rocky Mount have been identified. Police say Devone Brown, 28, and Destiny Wiggins, 24, were both shot. Police were called to the parking lot of Barnhill Construction in the 1400 block of Construction Drive around...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for suspects after Christmas decorations damaged

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for suspects in the damaging of Christmas decorations at Pearson Park. Police said it happened Nov. 24, 2022. They are looking for two white females and two white males all believed to be close to 18 years old. Anyone...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Police chief speaks out on rash of shootings in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — This latest string of shootings in Kinston has raised questions about what police and the city of Kinston are doing to fight the rise in violent crime. Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette said they are working within their resources to increase their visibility in the...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Man found shot in Kinston, police looking for suspect

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police responded Monday Nov. 28th, 2022 to a person shot near the 1200 block of N. Independence Street. It happened around 8 p.m. according to police. Police said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to ECU Health...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Kinston police investigating attempted murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times. Kinston Police say they were called about a man being shot near the 1200 block of North Independence Street around 8:00 p.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Greenville police arrest suspect in mall shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police say the man suspected of shooting two people after an altercation at the Greenville Mall on Friday was arrested Monday night after he jumped out of a second story window at his home. Police say 19-year-old De’quazious Isaiah Pollard of Winslow Pointe Drive is charged...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

KPD responded to shots fired on W. Vernon on Sunday

On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at approximately 1:30am, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers were met with a large crowd that was present for a party. A short time, later officers located one gunshot victim during a traffic stop on W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. and a second victim was located at UNC Lenoir. Both victims were suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police: Man with a knife prompts Walmart evacuation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say the Walmart on Benvenue Road had to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon when a man with a knife became combative and threatened employees as he tried to leave with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. Police say 51-year-old David Wilkins was attempting to...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Search for missing man in Neuse River now recovery effort

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County authorities now say they have switched from a rescue effort to a recovery mission along one part of the Neuse River. Crews were back out on the river this afternoon in the area of the Spring Garden Road boat ramp looking for the body of 41-year-old Anthony Parker, of Greenville.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

