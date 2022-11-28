Read full article on original website
China to punish internet users for 'liking' posts in crackdown after zero-Covid protests
Internet users in China will soon be held liable for liking posts deemed illegal or harmful, sparking fears that the world's second largest economy plans to control social media like never before. China's internet watchdog is stepping up its regulation of cyberspace as authorities intensify their crackdown on online dissent...
Blinken says Iran making 'profound' mistake in ignoring true cause of sweeping protests
The Iranian regime is "fundamentally" misunderstanding its own citizens by blaming outside actors for the protests raging throughout the country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday. "What's happening in Iran is first and foremost about Iranians, about their future, about their country. And it's...
Why Mark Zandi says the US economy will narrowly avoid a recession
Inflation is cooling. Consumers are still spending. And hiring is slowing — but not collapsing. That's why Moody's Analytics chief economist is increasingly confident that the American economy will — narrowly — escape a recession. "It's going to be a struggle. It's going to feel uncomfortable. But...
Binance still has big growth plans despite crypto market meltdown
Binance is expanding into new markets even as the crypto industry grapples with turmoil unleashed by the spectacular collapse of crypto exchange FTX. The world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange has acquired Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a crypto exchange registered in Japan, Binance said on its website Wednesday. The deal would allow Binance to enter the world's third biggest economy as a regulated entity.
Macron Uses White House Visit to Voice Frustration With Two US Laws
The French President warned during a White House visit that the measures could “fragment the West." Biden said he would consider "tweaks."
'America's go-to partner': Macron to arrive in DC at key moment in France-US relations
When President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron walked into a small holding room on the margins of the Global Fund conference in New York this fall, their aides had only allotted 10 minutes for the two men to briefly touch base. But sitting in the cramped room at...
Japan beats Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Same stadium. Same result. Similar shocking victory for Japan at the World Cup. After beating Germany in the team’s opener, Japan worked its way into the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday by defeating Spain 2-1 — the same score as last week. Spain also advanced despite the loss, knocking Germany out of the tournament. Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind and defeat another European powerhouse and make it to the knockout stage for the second straight World Cup. It’s the first time Japan has advanced past the group stage in back-to-back tournaments.
Businesses scramble to limit the damage of looming freight rail strike
From retailers and computer chip makers to the oil-and-gas industry, businesses are scrambling to find workarounds where possible for a potentially devastating freight rail strike. Even as Congress races to avert disaster through a legislative fix, consumer packaged goods companies are proactively shifting both inbound and outbound shipping volume from...
US considering designating Russian mercenary group as a foreign terrorist organization
The Biden administration is considering designating the Wagner Group, a Russian private military group, as a foreign terrorist organization amid ongoing efforts to impose costs on Russia for the Ukraine war, a US official said. No final decision has been made, and it is unclear how far out the administration...
Biden and Macron affirm commitment to Ukraine but diverge on willingness to speak with Putin
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday demonstrated a united front in addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine but offered divergent answers over their willingness to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, relaying that they spent much their recent meeting discussing the invasion. Biden told reporters...
"If I Can Do This, You Can Do This" — An American Woman Froze Her Eggs In London For 1/3 Of The Cost
"Egg freezing is an option for those that think they want to have children one day but aren’t ready right now," Brittany Allyn said. "I think it’s such a special opportunity our generation has that allows us to take back some control in our fertility."
First on CNN: US considers dramatically expanding training of Ukrainian forces, US officials say
The Biden administration is considering a dramatic expansion in the training the US military provides to Ukrainian forces, including instructing as many as 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers a month at a US base in Germany, according to multiple US officials. If adopted, the proposal would mark a significant increase not just...
The US economy's growth was stronger than expected in the third quarter
The US economy grew much faster than expected in the third quarter, according to the latest gross domestic product report, which showed GDP rose by an annualized rate of 2.9%. That's an improvement from the initial government reading in October that showed 2.6% growth in economic activity, and better than the Refinitiv forecast of 2.7%. And it's a marked turnaround from economic contractions of 1.6% in the first quarter of the year and 0.6% in the second.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried: 'Look, I screwed up'
Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, said he "didn't ever try to commit fraud on anyone," while admitting he made mistakes as chief executive. "There are things I would do anything to do over again," Bankman-Fried said in a virtual appearance at the New York...
