7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Fairfield County, CT
Connecticut keeps coming up everywhere as one of the states with the best pizza. It sure looks like New York has some competition. Here are a few buzzworthy pizza spots that have been highly rated this past year.
newcanaanite.com
New Construction Planned for North Wilton Road
The New Canaan Building Department on Oct. 31 received an application to build a new 6,354-square-foot house on a vacant parcel on North Wilton Road. The five-bedroom home planned for 772 North Wilton Road will include six full bathrooms, two half-baths, a three-car garage, finished attic and patio, according to the building permit application.
Greenwich Man Robbed Of Electronics During A Distraction-Type Larceny, Police Say
Police are investigating a distraction-type larceny in which a handgun was displayed in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Greenwich around 12:30 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 25. According to Greenwich Police, the victim, employed locally, purchased electronics from a downtown business. The victim was followed back to his place...
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Officials Approve Dizzying Sums of Money in Two Special Meetings on Monday
Stamford officials authorized and allocated dizzying sums of money in two special board meetings Monday. One reason was to fulfill a Dec. 1 application deadline for state reimbursements for school building projects. Another reason was to correct budget errors that emerged during a conversion to new accounting technology. The day began with a morning meeting […]
greenwichfreepress.com
Postal Service Announces Extended Holiday Hours on Valley Drive in Greenwich
Throughout Connecticut, select Post Offices will open every Sunday in December, excluding Christmas, Dec. 25, to make it more convenient for customers to complete their holiday mailings. “With the holiday season in full swing, we wanted to give people more options to ship packages out or pick packages up. We...
greenwichfreepress.com
L’Escale Restaurant at Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel to Close for Renovations, Reopen in 3 Months
This week the Delamar Hotel announced that L’escale restaurant will remain at Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel. The restaurant will close for up to three months beginning in January for a refresh of its dining room, bar, outdoor terrace and banquet facilities, and is scheduled to reopen in spring 2023.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Arrest On City Hall “Incident”
#Briegeport CT–On November 29, 2022 the Bridgeport ECC received a call at 1330hrs from a City Employee located within City Hall 45 Lyon Terrace, indicating a person entered their department and was very agitated regarding an on-going neighbor issue. The male party began threatening the City employee over the issue and indicated he would take matters into his own with the neighbors and come back with a weapon to take out the employee as well. The male party then left the department and the building. Out an abundance of caution, City Hall was immediately placed in a lock-in/lock-out while police presence was increased and visitors were screened upon entering the building. The Bridgeport Police Department began an immediate search of the party based upon the description and address provided by the City employee. Within less than an hour, the suspect identified as Brian Draper age 57 of Bridgeport was placed under arrest without incident. He was then charged with the following: C.G.S 53a-181 Breach of Peace 2nd Degree and C.G.S 53a-62 Threatening 2nd Degree. Bond was set at $1,000.00. The City of Bridgeport does not tolerate any threats to city employees and/or properties and will act accordingly and in a timely fashion.
Thousands of Con Edison customers without power across area
NEW YORK -- Thousands of people across New York City and Westchester County were without power Wednesday after rain and gusty winds moved through the area.Con Edison says Queens was hit hardest, with nearly 7,300 people losing service.Video taken in Maspeth shows entire blocks in the dark.The utility says they have restored service to 9,200 customers, but nearly 6,000 people in the city and Westchester County were still without power around 10:15 p.m.Con Edison says the storms did bring down some power lines and urges everyone to stay away from downed wires.Customers can visit conEd.com/reportoutage for the latest outage map and estimated restoration times.
heystamford.com
Cohen SoundWaters Harbor Center Launches in Boccuzzi Park
It’s official! SoundWaters has opened the new Cohen SoundWaters Harbor Center. In keeping with SoundWaters maritime heritage, SoundWaters Chair, Doug Bora, flanked by federal, state, city and SoundWaters officials, launched the Harbor Center as one would launch a new ship, by smashing a bottle of champagne on the front of the new building. Guests then streamed into the building to get their first look at the sparking, 12,800 ft2 two-story educational facility.
Driver From West Haven Dies After Crashing Into Semi In 1-95 Milford Rest Area
A 63-year-old man died after crashing a car into a semi-truck at a rest area in Connecticut. The crash happened in New Haven County in the Milford Rest Area on I-95 southbound near Exit 41 at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Connecticut State Police reported. Police said a...
Norwalk police warn city residents of PS5 social media scam
The PlayStation 5 has been an especially difficult gaming console to get for nearly a year due to supply chain issues, making it the focus of opportunity for scammers.
Autoblog
Connecticut mansion hides 30-car underground garage
If you want a quarantine palace for the next pandemic, there's a house in Greenwich, Connecticut, that's already proved it's up to the task. Built in 2009, the owner could have spent years here sheltering from The Great Recession. Set on 19.6 acres across three plots, the 17,878-square-foot main house sits on the largest parcel of 8.71 acres. Home hunters will find 10 bedrooms, 14 full bathrooms, five half-baths, space to park six cars above ground in the garage and porte-cochere — and space to park another 30 cars in an underground garage.
greenwichfreepress.com
Santa to Rappel 22 Stories of the Landmark Building in Stamford, Followed by Fireworks & Tree Lighting
On Sunday, December 4 at 5:00pm Stamford Downtown is holding its Heights & Lights Rappel event. Adam Klotz, Fox News Channel Meteorologist and friends are scheduled once again for Reckson’s Rappelling Santa. They will make their dare devil descent down the 22 stories of the Landmark Building then zip-line...
Person Injured After Cement Mixer Falls Through Parking Lot Deck In Danbury
A cement truck driver was injured after his vehicle fell through a parking deck in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Danbury around 11:45 a.m., Monday, Nov. 28 on Crosby Street. The Danbury Fire Department responded to reports of a cement truck that had fallen through a parking deck....
Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
Woman, Age 27, Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing Attempted Stop In Rye, Police Say
A Connecticut woman is in trouble for leading authorities on a chase after they attempted to pull her over in Westchester County, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 8:45 a.m., police attempted to pull over a vehicle on Interstate 95 southbound in Rye for a traffic violation. After the vehicle failed to stop, a chase began, according to New York State Police.
Storm With Damaging Wind Gusts Leaves Thousands Without Power In Westchester County
A storm with heavy wind gusts moving through the region has left thousands without power in Westchester County. Around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Con Edison reported 4,122 customers having outages across the county. Communities with the largest amount of customers left in the dark include Mamaroneck and Harrison...
greenwichfreepress.com
RMA Featured Speaker: Westport First Selectwoman, Jennifer Tooker
On Wednesday, Dec 7, 2002, Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker will be the featured RMA speaker, with a talk titled, “Important Municipal Issues Common to Greenwich and Westport.”. There are many similarities between the two towns of Greenwich and Westport: coastal communities, vibrant commercial districts, located between I-95 and...
Thief Accused Of Stealing BMW With Child Inside At McDonald's In Riverside
Police are searching for a suspect and a BMW after a woman's vehicle was stolen from a Fairfield County McDonald's with a child inside. The incident took place in Greenwich on West Putnam Avenue near Exit 5 of I-95 on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to Greenwich Police, the woman drove...
DoingItLocal
Westport News: 2 I-95 Crashes
2022-11-30@12:09pm–#Westport CT–#cttraffic– Two I-95 northbound accidents to report. A rollover accident near exit 18 and a car down the embankment near 17 (photo). DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
