ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newcanaanite.com

New Construction Planned for North Wilton Road

The New Canaan Building Department on Oct. 31 received an application to build a new 6,354-square-foot house on a vacant parcel on North Wilton Road. The five-bedroom home planned for 772 North Wilton Road will include six full bathrooms, two half-baths, a three-car garage, finished attic and patio, according to the building permit application.
NEW CANAAN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Officials Approve Dizzying Sums of Money in Two Special Meetings on Monday

Stamford officials authorized and allocated dizzying sums of money in two special board meetings Monday. One reason was to fulfill a Dec. 1 application deadline for state reimbursements for school building projects. Another reason was to correct budget errors that emerged during a conversion to new accounting technology. The day began with a morning meeting […]
STAMFORD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Postal Service Announces Extended Holiday Hours on Valley Drive in Greenwich

Throughout Connecticut, select Post Offices will open every Sunday in December, excluding Christmas, Dec. 25, to make it more convenient for customers to complete their holiday mailings. “With the holiday season in full swing, we wanted to give people more options to ship packages out or pick packages up. We...
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Arrest On City Hall “Incident”

#Briegeport CT–On November 29, 2022 the Bridgeport ECC received a call at 1330hrs from a City Employee located within City Hall 45 Lyon Terrace, indicating a person entered their department and was very agitated regarding an on-going neighbor issue. The male party began threatening the City employee over the issue and indicated he would take matters into his own with the neighbors and come back with a weapon to take out the employee as well. The male party then left the department and the building. Out an abundance of caution, City Hall was immediately placed in a lock-in/lock-out while police presence was increased and visitors were screened upon entering the building. The Bridgeport Police Department began an immediate search of the party based upon the description and address provided by the City employee. Within less than an hour, the suspect identified as Brian Draper age 57 of Bridgeport was placed under arrest without incident. He was then charged with the following: C.G.S 53a-181 Breach of Peace 2nd Degree and C.G.S 53a-62 Threatening 2nd Degree. Bond was set at $1,000.00. The City of Bridgeport does not tolerate any threats to city employees and/or properties and will act accordingly and in a timely fashion.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
CBS New York

Thousands of Con Edison customers without power across area

NEW YORK -- Thousands of people across New York City and Westchester County were without power Wednesday after rain and gusty winds moved through the area.Con Edison says Queens was hit hardest, with nearly 7,300 people losing service.Video taken in Maspeth shows entire blocks in the dark.The utility says they have restored service to 9,200 customers, but nearly 6,000 people in the city and Westchester County were still without power around 10:15 p.m.Con Edison says the storms did bring down some power lines and urges everyone to stay away from downed wires.Customers can visit conEd.com/reportoutage for the latest outage map and estimated restoration times.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
heystamford.com

Cohen SoundWaters Harbor Center Launches in Boccuzzi Park

It’s official! SoundWaters has opened the new Cohen SoundWaters Harbor Center. In keeping with SoundWaters maritime heritage, SoundWaters Chair, Doug Bora, flanked by federal, state, city and SoundWaters officials, launched the Harbor Center as one would launch a new ship, by smashing a bottle of champagne on the front of the new building. Guests then streamed into the building to get their first look at the sparking, 12,800 ft2 two-story educational facility.
STAMFORD, CT
Autoblog

Connecticut mansion hides 30-car underground garage

If you want a quarantine palace for the next pandemic, there's a house in Greenwich, Connecticut, that's already proved it's up to the task. Built in 2009, the owner could have spent years here sheltering from The Great Recession. Set on 19.6 acres across three plots, the 17,878-square-foot main house sits on the largest parcel of 8.71 acres. Home hunters will find 10 bedrooms, 14 full bathrooms, five half-baths, space to park six cars above ground in the garage and porte-cochere — and space to park another 30 cars in an underground garage.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

RMA Featured Speaker: Westport First Selectwoman, Jennifer Tooker

On Wednesday, Dec 7, 2002, Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker will be the featured RMA speaker, with a talk titled, “Important Municipal Issues Common to Greenwich and Westport.”. There are many similarities between the two towns of Greenwich and Westport: coastal communities, vibrant commercial districts, located between I-95 and...
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Westport News: 2 I-95 Crashes

2022-11-30@12:09pm–#Westport CT–#cttraffic– Two I-95 northbound accidents to report. A rollover accident near exit 18 and a car down the embankment near 17 (photo). DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
WESTPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy