Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Attend Knicks Game Amid New Relationship: Photos

Date night at the Garden. Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski were photographed court-side at the New York Knicks game on Sunday, November 27.

The pair had prime seats at New York City's Madison Square Garden to cheer on the NBA team. The two were seated by Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor as well as Jordin Sparks .

Us Weekly confirmed that Davidson, 29, and Ratajkowski, 31, were dating earlier this month. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” an insider exclusively told Us on November 14, adding that the pair were “in the very early stages , but both really like each other.”

Ahead of their fall fling, both stars ended relationships in the summer. The King of Staten Island star split from Kim Kardashian in August after 10 months of dating . The My Body author, meanwhile, split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July after nearly four years of marriage and officially filed for divorce in September amid rumors of the producer’s infidelity . The exes share son Sylvester, 20 months.

The couple were photographed together for the first time on Wednesday, November 16. In photos obtained by Page Six , they shared a hug. Ratajkowski seemingly had a gift in her hand for the comedian in honor of his birthday.

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” the source exclusively told Us earlier this month.

Prior to getting together, the model gushed over Davidson in November 2021 during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers . “He seems super charming, he’s vulnerable, he’s lovely, his fingernail polish is awesome,” she said. “Like, he looks good, he’s great.”

“I think you’re being a little mean. I think Pete’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive,” Ratajkowski told Meyers, adding that the Saturday Night Live alum’s “good relationship with his mother” was another appealing quality.

At the time, the New York native was dating Kardashian, 42. The pair split in August after less than one year together. “There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate,” a source told Us at the time . “It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup.”

See photos from Davidson and Ratajkowski's date night below.