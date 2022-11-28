ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

IMPD: 6 houses struck by gunfire on same east Indianapolis block

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating at least a half-dozen houses that were shot at Tuesday night on the east side of Indianapolis. An IMPD spokesperson said at least six homes were struck by bullets in the 1000 block of North Hamilton Avenue, just north of East 10th Street, on the near east side. Two of the houses were vacant, police said, but four others had residents inside.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Several houses hit in random drive-by on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple houses in a near east side Indianapolis neighborhood were struck by gunfire in a random shooting Tuesday night. IMPD officers were alerted to detected gunshots in the area of 1100 N. Hamilton Avenue around 9 p.m. Upon arrival to the residential area north of 10th Street, police found multiple shell casings in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed

Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating deadly shooting on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being shot Tuesday afternoon on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police responded to the Abington Apartments, near 47th and Georgetown Road, around 3 p.m. on a report of shots fired. Officers located a man who had been shot. Medics transported the man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders

Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

1 dead after domestic disturbance in Cumberland

A domestic disturbance turned deadly in Cumberland overnight Tuesday.
CUMBERLAND, IN
FOX59

Court declares mistrial in west Indy murder case

INDIANAPOLIS — The trial for a man accused of killing a woman last year in a west side Indy apartment has ended in a mistrial one day after it began. The trial for John Moreno began Monday in Marion County court. On Tuesday the court declared a mistrial for unknown reasons. Moreno faces one murder […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy man sentenced in 2019 hammer murder along White River

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 death of a man during a robbery near a homeless camp along the White River. Fernando Bornstein, a 21-year-old Indy man, was sentenced Monday on one count of felony murder for the death of Meliton […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Greenfield man arrested in alleged road rage shooting on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Greenfield after an alleged road rage shooting Tuesday in downtown Indianapolis. Police received a report of someone shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 65, near Washington Street, around 9:15 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, detectives believe 33-year-old Justin...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

