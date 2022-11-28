Read full article on original website
Advocates see uptick in domestic violence calls during holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — For many, the holiday season is a time for joy and celebration, but for others, it can result in abuse and violence. Tuesday morning, police say a man was shot and killed overnight in Cumberland after a “family disturbance.”. A few hours later, 13News also obtained...
IMPD looking for two people with connections to October homicide
IMPD detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest regarding an October murder investigation.
Fox 59
At least six homes hit by gunfire during drive-by shooting on Indy’s near east side
At least a half dozen homes were damaged by gunfire during an apparent drive-by shooting overnight on Indy’s near east side. Police are not sure if any of the homes that were hit by gunfire were targeted or if they were struck at random. At least six homes hit...
IMPD: 6 houses struck by gunfire on same east Indianapolis block
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating at least a half-dozen houses that were shot at Tuesday night on the east side of Indianapolis. An IMPD spokesperson said at least six homes were struck by bullets in the 1000 block of North Hamilton Avenue, just north of East 10th Street, on the near east side. Two of the houses were vacant, police said, but four others had residents inside.
WISH-TV
More than 20 years after admitting to killing wife and son, Indianapolis man still awaits trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sept. 21, 1999, police looking into armed robberies of two Pizza Hut restaurants found two bodies stuffed in a freezer inside of the garage at 3950 Thrush Drive on the near westside of Indianapolis. Within days of the discovery, police made an arrest. The suspect,...
Man found shot to death in subdivision on Indianapolis' east side
A man was found shot to death early Wednesday in a subdivision on the city's east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Several houses hit in random drive-by on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple houses in a near east side Indianapolis neighborhood were struck by gunfire in a random shooting Tuesday night. IMPD officers were alerted to detected gunshots in the area of 1100 N. Hamilton Avenue around 9 p.m. Upon arrival to the residential area north of 10th Street, police found multiple shell casings in […]
Fox 59
Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed
Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed. Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed. Anderson man charged with neglect after 9-month-old …. Anderson man charged with neglect after 9-month-old son's fentanyl death. 11/30 ANGELA ANSWERS SEGMENT. Holiday Fun for the whole family at the Benjamin …. 6 displaced following house...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Police investigating after several homes located in the same block in Indianapolis were struck by gunshots
Indianapolis, Indiana – At least six homes on the east side of Indianapolis were the target of gunfire on Tuesday night, and the police are now investigating these incidents. New gunshot detection technology devices, which were installed as part of a test program in the East District of the...
University of Indianapolis researchers hopeful with new effort to identify Herb Baumeister victims
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Monday, the Hamilton County coroner announced a new effort to help identify the remains of murder victims found at Fox Hollow Farm in 1996. Robert Graves has lived on the property for the past 15 years. "When we first got here, we decided that we were...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana doctor who spoke publicly about providing abortion to 10-year-old rape victim may face punishment
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim may soon face punishment. Indiana's Republican Attorney General has asked the state medical board to discipline the doctor. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated state law by not reporting the...
IMPD investigating deadly shooting on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being shot Tuesday afternoon on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police responded to the Abington Apartments, near 47th and Georgetown Road, around 3 p.m. on a report of shots fired. Officers located a man who had been shot. Medics transported the man...
Fox 59
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Road rage shootings increase around Indianapolis. Road rage shootings have been plaguing the Indianapolis area in the past several...
Fox 59
1 dead after domestic disturbance in Cumberland
A domestic disturbance turned deadly in Cumberland overnight Tuesday. A domestic disturbance turned deadly in Cumberland overnight Tuesday. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: November 29, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: November 29, 2022. Redacted Delphi Documents Unsealed. Judge Fran Gull ordered a redacted probable cause and charging...
Court declares mistrial in west Indy murder case
INDIANAPOLIS — The trial for a man accused of killing a woman last year in a west side Indy apartment has ended in a mistrial one day after it began. The trial for John Moreno began Monday in Marion County court. On Tuesday the court declared a mistrial for unknown reasons. Moreno faces one murder […]
Indy man sentenced in 2019 hammer murder along White River
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 death of a man during a robbery near a homeless camp along the White River. Fernando Bornstein, a 21-year-old Indy man, was sentenced Monday on one count of felony murder for the death of Meliton […]
Kokomo police looking for trio of Black Friday wallet thieves
INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo police are looking for a trio of thieves for allegedly swiping wallets right out of purses without Black Friday shoppers even noticing. Police believe a man and two women worked together to steal from shoppers at big box stores in Kokomo. Charleen Freeman put her purse...
1987: End of the line for the ‘Kessler Can Opener’
Neighbors called the former Monon Railroad bridge over Kessler Boulevard the ‘Kessler Can Opener’ for the way it ripped open the oversized vehicles that tried to pass beneath it.
'Life-changing' drug treatment program at Bartholomew County jail recognizes latest graduates
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County sheriff is recognizing the graduates of BART, the jail's drug treatment program. BART stands for begin, accept, reveal and transform. Organizers call them core, clinical parts to bring about change in any person. How does it work?. The program lasts 12 weeks and...
Greenfield man arrested in alleged road rage shooting on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Greenfield after an alleged road rage shooting Tuesday in downtown Indianapolis. Police received a report of someone shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 65, near Washington Street, around 9:15 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, detectives believe 33-year-old Justin...
WTHR
