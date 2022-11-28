ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Francisco Examiner

Mayor Breed appoints The City's 'official party planner'

San Francisco has a brand new welcome wagon. Mayor London Breed's office announced the appointment of a new chief of protocol, Maryam Muduroglu, on Wednesday. The position serves as a liaison between the mayor's office and foreign governments, including rolling out the red carpet for visiting dignitaries and other high-profile internationals. "To have been chosen by Mayor Breed to serve as The City’s chief of protocol is a privilege of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AFP

Oh rats! New York seeks 'bloodthirsty' rodent czar

If you are "somewhat bloodthirsty" and willing to consider "wholesale slaughter" of vermin then you might be the ideal candidate to become New York City's new rat czar. But above all the successful candidate must possess "the drive, determination and killer instinct needed to fight the real enemy -- New York City's relentless rat population."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

