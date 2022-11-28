Read full article on original website
Related
Everyone hates the open-floor office plan. Meet its remote-work friendly replacement: ‘quiet spaces’
With unavoidable Zoom meetings and private rooms in short supply, most offices are incapable of supporting deep-think work workers need.
Mayor Breed appoints The City's 'official party planner'
San Francisco has a brand new welcome wagon. Mayor London Breed's office announced the appointment of a new chief of protocol, Maryam Muduroglu, on Wednesday. The position serves as a liaison between the mayor's office and foreign governments, including rolling out the red carpet for visiting dignitaries and other high-profile internationals. "To have been chosen by Mayor Breed to serve as The City’s chief of protocol is a privilege of...
Oh rats! New York seeks 'bloodthirsty' rodent czar
If you are "somewhat bloodthirsty" and willing to consider "wholesale slaughter" of vermin then you might be the ideal candidate to become New York City's new rat czar. But above all the successful candidate must possess "the drive, determination and killer instinct needed to fight the real enemy -- New York City's relentless rat population."
Comments / 0