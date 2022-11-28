Sadly another popular place here In Bismarck is planning on closing its doors for good. I think it's fairly safe to say that about 99.9% of us within the first 15-20 minutes of waking up in the morning require immediate caffeine...as in Coffee, "a cup of mud" as my dad called it. For the last six and a half years a marvelous place called Mocha Momma's has helped BisMan get us started on our day, and has made so many people happy - that's all thanks in part to Greg and Dee Neustel ( the owners ) - As we rolled into their coffee shop inside the Gateway Mall to get our java fix, we were always greeted with a welcome smile, and instantly made to feel at home. Take a look at a quick example of this charming place and just how comfortable it made its customers feel:

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO