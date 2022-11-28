Read full article on original website
‘The Little Mermaid’ Theming Replaces Pirate Rooms at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Disney has released a first look at new “The Little Mermaid” theming in guest rooms of the Trinidad area at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. Some, if not all, of these rooms used to be the “pirate rooms.”. When the refurbishment was announced, Disney said the new...
Cast Members Protest Low Working Wages Outside Walt Disney World
Unionized Disney employees have rallied together in Kissimmee, by Walt Disney World Property, in support of a fair working wage. Cast Members are currently protesting and chanting “Disney workers need a raise.”. As provided by Katie Rice on Twitter, cast members are raising signs showing the difficulties affording health...
New Gelato Stand Rolls Into Disney’s Hollywood Studios
On a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we discovered a new gelato stand located in Grand Avenue just outside Muppet Vision 3D. The Cast Member informed us this was a new addition to the area and would be permanent. The menu features seven flavors – cookies and cream,...
BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland in February 2023
Disneyland has announced that the Magic Happens parade will return to the park on February 24, 2023. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. Though it was confirmed at D23 Expo to return in spring 2023, a casting call posted in September indicated it would return earlier.
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed, Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Chapek, Walt Disney World Railroad Could Reopen Before Christmas, & More: Daily Recap (11/29/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Upheaval The Walt Disney Company
No one really knows what former Disney CEO Michael Eisner thinks about another former CEO Bob Chapek or the direction of The Walt Disney Company, but based on a recent Twitter post, we might have a better idea. The day after Chapek was fired and Bob Iger was back in...
Governor DeSantis Responds To CEO Iger’s Comments on Florida ‘Battle,’ Walt Disney Company Plans to Increase Spending, Cast Members Protest Low Wages, & More: Daily Recap (11/30/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
PHOTOS: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed to Bench Seats to Accommodate Larger American Guests
When Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opened on October 1, 2021, at the France Pavilion at EPCOT, the ride vehicles were exactly the same as the ones used at Disneyland Paris. However, the configuration of some of the ride vehicles at the Walt Disney World Resort have been modified. Originally, the...
Plush ‘Merry Menagerie’ Penguin and Bear Puppets Return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Guests once again have the opportunity to re-create “Merry Menagerie” — the roaming holiday puppet show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom — in their own homes. Plush puppets of the baby penguin and polar bear from the show are available for purchase in Riverside Depot. These...
BREAKING: ‘Hey, Disney!’ Amazon Voice Assistant is Finally Being Installed at Disney World Hotels
A Walt Disney World resort hotel is finally installing Amazon Echo devices for the “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant, still advertised publicly to be “coming soon”. This week, guests at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort have been notified that cast members may enter their rooms to install these devices and that guests will be allowed to be the first to test the long-delayed service.
New Mickey and Minnie Mouse Glow Spinners Available at Walt Disney World
Keep your kids entertained at Walt Disney World theme parks with one of these new glow spinners inspired by Mickey and Minnie Mouse. We found both spinners at Creations Shop in EPCOT. Mickey Mouse Glow Spinner – $18.78. The top of each spinner is shaped like a black mouse...
Restaurantosaurus at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Now Includes Nat Geo Dinosaur Book Instead of Third Side With Kids’ Meals
Restaurantosaurus in Disney’s Animal Kingdom has changed what is available as part of their kids meals. Instead of a third side, young guests will now get a National Geographic dinosaur book. Kids meals start at $8.99 and still include two sides of your choice, plus the book. The small...
New Plaid Hat Mickey Ear Headband Arrives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Get ready to don your winter apparel with this cold weather-inspired plaid hat Mickey ear headband. The weather may be warm in Florida, but you can look snow-ready in these festive ears. Mickey Plaid Hat Ear Headband – $34.99. These warm and fuzzy ears feature a red and black...
Disneyland Resort Bringing Back 3-Day Southern California Residents Ticket Offer
Disneyland Resort is bringing back their special three-day ticket offer for Southern California residents. For a limited time, Southern California residents can get a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket for as little as $73 per person, per day. This special offer is available now for visits from January 9,...
D23 Announces Exclusive Shopping Experience at Walt Disney Imagineering Campus
On Sunday, December 11, D23 Gold Members are invited to a morning of holiday shopping at Mickey’s of Glendale, on the Walt Disney Imagineering campus in Glendale, California. Tickets are complimentary and will go “on sale” on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST). Those...
First Look at the New Minnie Mouse Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet
Earlier this month, we reported that a new Minnie Mouse design for a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet would be delivered. Now, passholders are starting to receive them in the mail. The new magnet features the Paul Rudish-designed Minnie Mouse from the Disney Channel and Disney+ animated series. The...
WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disney California Adventure Closing for Refurbishment in January 2023
WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, part of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, has been scheduled for refurbishment starting in early January 2023. The attraction will close for refurbishment on January 9, 2023. At this time, the Disneyland Resort calendar only goes through January 10, so the length of the closure is unknown.
Finishing Details Still Being Added to the Disney Wish Cruise Ship
The Disney Wish got off to a slow start, and construction continues to drag on finishing details. As we reported from our cruises after its launch this summer, many things on board the newest Disney Cruise Line ship were broken or unfinished. Now, a reader reports that third-party companies are still installing features overnight this late into the year.
Disney Reportedly Paid Less Than 3% Value for Unfinished ‘Global Dream’ Cruise Ship
About two weeks ago, we reported Disney had purchased a massive 19-deck cruise ship called Global Dream, which remained unfinished at the time. Now we’ve learned Disney paid a comparably paltry sum for the massive ship. According to the German business news site Capital, Disney reportedly paid only $41...
New Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Loungefly Wallet
A new Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Loungefly Wallet arrived at Curiouser Clothiers. The line of Grand Floridian Loungefly products has been growing, and this wallet matches the previously released ear headband and backpack. Grand Floridian Disney Loungefly Wallet – $70. This Loungefly wallet fits the imagery...
