WDW News Today

Cast Members Protest Low Working Wages Outside Walt Disney World

Unionized Disney employees have rallied together in Kissimmee, by Walt Disney World Property, in support of a fair working wage. Cast Members are currently protesting and chanting “Disney workers need a raise.”. As provided by Katie Rice on Twitter, cast members are raising signs showing the difficulties affording health...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WDW News Today

New Gelato Stand Rolls Into Disney’s Hollywood Studios

On a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we discovered a new gelato stand located in Grand Avenue just outside Muppet Vision 3D. The Cast Member informed us this was a new addition to the area and would be permanent. The menu features seven flavors – cookies and cream,...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland in February 2023

Disneyland has announced that the Magic Happens parade will return to the park on February 24, 2023. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. Though it was confirmed at D23 Expo to return in spring 2023, a casting call posted in September indicated it would return earlier.
WDW News Today

WDW News Today

FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

BREAKING: ‘Hey, Disney!’ Amazon Voice Assistant is Finally Being Installed at Disney World Hotels

A Walt Disney World resort hotel is finally installing Amazon Echo devices for the “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant, still advertised publicly to be “coming soon”. This week, guests at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort have been notified that cast members may enter their rooms to install these devices and that guests will be allowed to be the first to test the long-delayed service.
WDW News Today

New Mickey and Minnie Mouse Glow Spinners Available at Walt Disney World

Keep your kids entertained at Walt Disney World theme parks with one of these new glow spinners inspired by Mickey and Minnie Mouse. We found both spinners at Creations Shop in EPCOT. Mickey Mouse Glow Spinner – $18.78. The top of each spinner is shaped like a black mouse...
WDW News Today

Disneyland Resort Bringing Back 3-Day Southern California Residents Ticket Offer

Disneyland Resort is bringing back their special three-day ticket offer for Southern California residents. For a limited time, Southern California residents can get a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket for as little as $73 per person, per day. This special offer is available now for visits from January 9,...
WDW News Today

First Look at the New Minnie Mouse Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet

Earlier this month, we reported that a new Minnie Mouse design for a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet would be delivered. Now, passholders are starting to receive them in the mail. The new magnet features the Paul Rudish-designed Minnie Mouse from the Disney Channel and Disney+ animated series. The...
WDW News Today

Finishing Details Still Being Added to the Disney Wish Cruise Ship

The Disney Wish got off to a slow start, and construction continues to drag on finishing details. As we reported from our cruises after its launch this summer, many things on board the newest Disney Cruise Line ship were broken or unfinished. Now, a reader reports that third-party companies are still installing features overnight this late into the year.
WDW News Today

New Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Loungefly Wallet

A new Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Loungefly Wallet arrived at Curiouser Clothiers. The line of Grand Floridian Loungefly products has been growing, and this wallet matches the previously released ear headband and backpack. Grand Floridian Disney Loungefly Wallet – $70. This Loungefly wallet fits the imagery...

