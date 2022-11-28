ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLUETTI Is to Supercharge ISPO 2022

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 27, 2022--

BLUETTI, a global leader in the clean energy storage industry, will present its new inventions at ISPO, the world’s largest sports trade show, to be held in Munich, Germany, from November 28 to November 30, 2022.

This year’s ISPO focuses on ‘New Perspectives in Sports’, with themes such as innovation and sustainability.

“We believe our participation could bring fresh insights into outdoor and at-home sports. Our clean and reliable energy solutions will empower sports lovers’ green lifestyles,” James Ray, the spokesman, explained BLUETTI’s attendance.

BLUETTI has released its latest masterpieces, the AC500&B300S and EP600&B500. The AC500 follows the modular design of the AC300 and is substantially updated in capacity and capability. With a 5.000W output and 16 outlets, it can be used as a solid backup power source on the go or in the house. The EP600 is designed for home scenarios. Sporting a max capacity of 80kWh, it is also modular and can be integrated into existing solar systems. To help further reduce electric bills or stick to a workout routine during a blackout, BLUETTI always has customizable options for every need.

In addition to redefining the ultimate home emergency power, BLUETTI is also pushing the boundaries of portable power. It is one of the first few generator brands to embrace LFP batteries, which last longer and are safer than NMC types. Its EB series speaks nicely that “big power comes in small packages”. The hot-selling EB3A tips the scale at around 10 pounds and can power 9 gears together. Wild sports will never stop for the exhaustion of power.

Date: Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2022

Booth No.: C4.628-1

Location: Messe München exhibition center Am Messesee 81829 München

Visitors will not only catch a glimpse of BLUETTI’s latest innovation at the show, they can also discover more at its newly opened flagship store at Thomas-Wimmer-Ring 3, 80539 München.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.eu/

