Home, PA

dmvg
3d ago

Sad to say but I believe the city is too far gone for anything to change. Day/Night 24/7 everyday killings and criminals running wild in our streets in every part of the city, thanks to our elected officials. It's the norm for every Democrat run city. 27 out of the top 30 violent crime cities is Democrat.

CRC433
3d ago

It is deeply sad that every time my phone goes off it’s somebody being shot and murdered. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Emile Hattier
3d ago

Welcome to Kenney and Krasner's Philadelphia. If you voted for these dumbed down democrats you deserve the misery.

Related
fox29.com

Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in Tioga

PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the neck in the Tioga section of Philadelphia, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 3700 block of North Broad Street inside the Erie Discount Plus just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Suspect, Victim In Philly Decapitation Murder

Philadelphia police have identified the 41-year-old woman found decapitated in a Lawndale home on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as Leila Al Raheel. Officers were called to the 300 block of Magee Avenue on the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, the department told Daily Voice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 20, shot and killed in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Kensington on Monday night. Shortly after 7 p.m., police say they responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities say they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Suspect Caught in Murder That Victim Captured on His iPhone, DA Says

More than a week after a murder victim's cellphone recorded video of his killing, investigators said they tracked down his suspected killer. An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday, Nov. 23, for Eugene "Roc" Ware in the Nov. 21 killing of Tyrone Guy along the 900 block of West Main Street in Norristown, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and Norristown police said in a joint news release.
NORRISTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Delaware State Police: 4 killed in head-on crash on I-495 in New Castle

PHILADELPHIA - Troopers with Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of four people on Thursday night. According to law enforcement officials, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in New Castle. Police say a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of...
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Philly

Man involved in fatal Port Richmond crash charged

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with his involvement in a crash involving a stolen vehicle that left a man in a wheelchair dead and two others injured over the weekend in Port Richmond, the Philadelphia Police Department said Monday. Efrain Rosario was charged with VUFA-no license and VUFA. Police say it's unclear if Rosario was the driver of the vehicle. The crash happened at Aramingo and Castor Avenues after police were chasing the suspects in an alleged stolen Cadillac. It left 38-year-old Bill Repka, the man in a wheelchair, dead. A 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were also injured after the stolen vehicle crashed into another car. Rosario was one of four suspects inside the vehicle that took off after the crash, according to police.Three suspects are still on the run. On Sunday, friends set up a memorial for Repka where the crash happened. "They should pay for what they've done," a friend of Repka told CBS Philadelphia. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA

