dmvg
3d ago
Sad to say but I believe the city is too far gone for anything to change. Day/Night 24/7 everyday killings and criminals running wild in our streets in every part of the city, thanks to our elected officials. It's the norm for every Democrat run city. 27 out of the top 30 violent crime cities is Democrat.
CRC433
3d ago
It is deeply sad that every time my phone goes off it’s somebody being shot and murdered. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Emile Hattier
3d ago
Welcome to Kenney and Krasner's Philadelphia. If you voted for these dumbed down democrats you deserve the misery.
