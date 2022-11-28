ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Titusville Herald

Jaquez and No. 21 UCLA host Stanford

UCLA Bruins (5-2) at Stanford Cardinal (3-4) Stanford, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -6.5; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 UCLA faces the Stanford Cardinal after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 27 points in UCLA's 81-60 victory against the Bellarmine Knights. The Cardinal are 2-1 in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Titusville Herald

2 killed in small plane crash in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed during a landing at a Los Angeles-area a airport on Wednesday, killing two people on board, authorities said. The single-engine Arion Lightning went down at about 11 a.m. as the pilot tried to land at Torrance Municipal Airport-Zamperini Field in suburban Torrance, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release.
TORRANCE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy