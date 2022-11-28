NC beach holds special kind of Christmas parade; winners chosen for 38th year
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Each year Wrightsville Beach holds a special kind of Christmas parade.
The event is called the North Carolina Holiday Flotilla and features dozens of decorated boats traveling along the Intracoastal Waterway.
Hundreds of spectators come out each year to watch the flotilla, which is now in its 38th season.
Saturday night, the event was held with 25 boats competing for the best decorations in several categories.
“Every spectator I spoke to told me this was one of the best flotillas they can remember. It was a special night and all-around great weekend,” Flotilla Chairman Levi Boyd said in a news release.
The parade begins at the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge then heads through Motts Channel and out to Banks Channel, where it ends.
Doug Spencer, at the helm of a boat named Legacy, won the Best in Show Award.
