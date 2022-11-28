ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightsville Beach, NC

NC beach holds special kind of Christmas parade; winners chosen for 38th year

By Rodney Overton
 3 days ago

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Each year Wrightsville Beach holds a special kind of Christmas parade.

The event is called the North Carolina Holiday Flotilla and features dozens of decorated boats traveling along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Hundreds of spectators come out each year to watch the flotilla, which is now in its 38th season.

Saturday night, the event was held with 25 boats competing for the best decorations in several categories.

    Best Entry 31-ft. and Over – Capt. Nathan Riddell. All photos by Beth Hedgepeth. Courtesy: NC Holiday Flotilla
    Best Entry 22-ft. and Under – Captains Gil Bowen & Jason Rivenbark Boat #9: InTune – Theme: Octopus’ Garden.
    Best Sailboat – Captain Scott Marx Boat #17: Pacifique – Theme: Palm Tree Island Misfit Toys
    People’s Choice Award – Captain Lindsay Hancock Boat #24 – Theme: Sea Serpent
    Costumes & Crew Spirit Award – Capt. Matt Roberts
    Best Entry 23-31 ft. ­– Capt. Brooks Bridges. Boat #16: TowBoatUS – Theme: TowBoatUS Saves Christmas
    Best in Show Award – Capt. Doug Spencer. Photo by Beth Hedgepeth. Courtesy: North Carolina Holiday Flotilla

“Every spectator I spoke to told me this was one of the best flotillas they can remember. It was a special night and all-around great weekend,” Flotilla Chairman Levi Boyd said in a news release.

The parade begins at the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge then heads through Motts Channel and out to Banks Channel, where it ends.

Doug Spencer, at the helm of a boat named Legacy, won the Best in Show Award.

The winners were announced Sunday afternoon.

