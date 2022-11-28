Two firefighters hurt, person displaced in Decatur house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two firefighters with the Decatur Fire Department were hurt while responding to a house fire on Sunday morning.

Fire crews arrived at the 1500 block of N. Main St., where responders found a two-story home with heavy fire in the back of the home, fire in the attic, and smoke coming from the eaves.

Crews started to put out the fire, but due to the conditions, firefighters were ordered out of the structure.

Once the fire was under control, Decatur Fire Chief Wade Watson said crews safely entered the house.

The person living in the house was displaced. They were not hurt, but their cat died.

The fire is under investigation.

