Read full article on original website
Related
Yung Joc Believes Female Rap Dominance Will Slow In 2023
Yung Joc feels that there won’t be a lot of women rappers buzzing and running the game a year from now. During a sit down with Vlad TV, Joc was asked why women in Hip-Hop can’t seem to get along, citing the Latto and Nicki Minaj debacle as his point of reference. After a long pause, Joc voiced his opinion that women “don’t want to share” and said this behavior would carry over to “the spotlight.” More from VIBE.comLatto Named Top New Artist Of 2022 On Billboard ChartsLatto Teases New GloRilla CollaborationCoi Leray And BIA Respond To Ghostwriting Rumors After Latto Demos...
Snoop Dogg and Family Featured in Skims Holiday Campaign
Skims, the solutions-oriented brand of underwear, loungewear and shapewear launched a holiday campaign on Thursday featuring Snoop Dogg and his wife, children and grandchildren. In the ads, they are modeling Skims’ fleece sleep sets and Skims Cozy Collection. The campaign, shot and directed by artist and photographer Donna Trope,...
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ draws mixed reviews
Critics are weighing in on Will Smith's slave drama "Emancipation," which is the first film project from the star following the infamous slap at the Oscars in March.
Comments / 0