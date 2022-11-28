ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people have died following an overnight crash in east Charlotte. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road. That’s in the area of Bojangles Coliseum and the Park Expo and Conference Center. Two vehicles were involved...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Medic ambulance crashes into east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Medic ambulance crashed into a house on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle can be seen stuck in the side of a house on Camp Stewart Road around 2:30 p.m. The ambulance was en route to a 911 call with two Medic employees and the home...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

17-year-old injured in east Charlotte shooting

Authorities were called to the Salisbury Walmart early Wednesday morning after a suspicious item was discovered. A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the shower curtains the two previous times he went to the gym. Meck Co. Sheriff sued over gun permit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its third homicide in the city in less than 24 hours. Police are currently at the scene of 4500 Sadler Road where a man was found with a gunshot wound. The shooting took place shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Security guard shoots another guard at Mecklenburg County building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A security guard working at a Mecklenburg County building shot another guard overnight on Wednesday, county officials confirm to WBTV. Officials say two contract security guards working at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive were involved in an incident overnight and a gun was fired by one of the guards.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte man reported missing after leaving home Wednesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen leaving his home Wednesday afternoon. According to the CMPD, 80-year-old Jerry Dean Snider was driving his silver 2016 GMC Acadia, with North Carolina license plate FCE-1974. The vehicle had several...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives have responded to Rachel Street, which is near North Graham Street. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said. No other details were available at this time. Download...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in crash involving garbage truck in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and another injured in an early-morning crash Wednesday in south Charlotte. The crash involving a garbage truck and a car happened around 5:45 a.m. in the area of Fairview and Providence roads. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Park Ranger shot while on duty in north Charlotte

The bankruptcy came after months of scrutiny from a WBTV investigation and attorneys general around the country. CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. The investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson continues. Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student. Updated: 7...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old student was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte while at a school bus stop, officials said. First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the 17-year-old with injuries, authorities said. According to officials with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD identifies Meck County park ranger who was shot while on job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the county park ranger who was shot on the job over the weekend. The department released its incident report from Sunday night’s shooting, identifying 35-year-old Patrick Barringer as the victim. A spokesperson for CMPD told WBTV Barringer was shot once but stable at last check.
CHARLOTTE, NC

