Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury

Injuries are a very real concern in such a high-contact, violent sport as football and should generally be taken seriously given the risk involved. But when players blatantly fake injuries on the field, it makes it difficult to determine when a player is actually in need of medical attention and when he’s just going down Read more... The post NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room

An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
GREEN BAY, WI
MassLive.com

FanDuel Maryland promo code: Bet $5, get $200 for Bills-Patriots

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots go head-to-head on Thursday night and our FanDuel Maryland promo code offer here...
MARYLAND STATE
