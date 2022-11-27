Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
Get to know Wisconsin football’s newest head coach Luke Fickell
The Wisconsin Badgers and its fans are in somewhat uncharted waters. For the first time since 2014 — a lifetime ago in today’s whirlwind college football coaching cycle — the football program is led by a new full-time head coach: former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell. The hiring...
Daily Cardinal
Sharp shooting, questionable calls push Wake Forest over Wisconsin
In the first game back from Thanksgiving break, families and students packed the Kohl Center for the return of Wisconsin Badger basketball in Madison. Students watched on with team-branded sunglasses as Wisconsin fell just short to Wake Forest as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, 78-75. As a conference, the...
Daily Cardinal
UW System announces $20,000 scholarship for Civics Games
The University of Wisconsin System announced a $20,000 annual scholarship on Nov. 11 to the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation’s Civics Games as well as several initiatives aimed at promoting free speech and fostering civil dialogue around citizenship and speech at the universities. Launched in 2018, the Civics Games serve...
Daily Cardinal
I got pierced at Studs — here’s the review
Studs, a 2019 New York piercing and jewelry startup, has made its way to Madison. It officially opened its State Street storefront last week, and I got pierced to tell you what it’s like. Founded by Anna Harmans and Lisa Bubbers, Studs is a trendy and affordable piercing lounge...
Daily Cardinal
MPD releases identity of suspect in State St. shooting
The Madison Police Department (MPD) released the name of the suspect of the State St. shooting. At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, MPD Police Chief Shon Barnes identified the shooter as 40-year-old Lamar A. Jefferson. The suspect has no known address in Madison but has ties to Milwaukee, according to Barnes.
Daily Cardinal
Breaking: Shots fired on 100 block of State Street, one injured
The University of Wisconsin Police Department (UWPD) and the Madison Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon on the 100 block of State Street. At least one person was injured, according to an MPD incident report. Students received an off-campus alert issued by the UWPD. Officers were...
Daily Cardinal
A rundown on fake emails: How to spot them, protect yourself
“A part-time job offering hundreds of dollars an hour!”. To cash-strapped University of Wisconsin-Madison students, these emails may appear to be a welcome respite from the deluge of academic emails every day. However, these seemingly too good to be true emails are often the work of scammers masquerading as official entities to capitalize on your personal information and make a quick dollar at your expense.
