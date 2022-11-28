Read full article on original website
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
architectmagazine.com
Electric-to-Propane Conversion Breathes Life Into Vacant Building
What will become of all the office space sitting vacant since the pandemic? With many remote workers showing no signs of returning to their cubicles, developers are exploring new ways to revitalize these once-bustling commercial properties. One potential solution: light manufacturing. “As you might imagine, suburban office space is not...
Luxury Home of the Week: A restored Beacon Hill town house for $9 million
The features of the circa-1890 property include an elevator and a roof deck. This renovated town house is packed with pluses, including its prime location on a private street on the “Flat of the Hill” in Beacon Hill. With 13 rooms and six levels of living, 4 Otis...
thelocalne.ws
Town should do more to help tackle affordable housing crisis, select board told
IPSWICH — The town should hold onto any land it owns and it should work with nonprofit agencies that specialize in providing affordable housing, the select board has been told. “Every report, every study that’s been done, said the town needs to use its tax-title properties or other unused...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Humane Group’s annual Tree Jubilee brings two weekends of support
IPSWICH — The creative thinking of dozens of local businesses has descended upon Marini’s Farm once again this holiday season. Ipswich’s annual Tree Jubilee fundraiser benefits the Ipswich Humane Group (IHG). The shelter has found homes for more than 3,000 cats and dogs while it’s been in...
WCVB
Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas
BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
thelocalne.ws
Tales from the scanner: OUI that wasn’t
At 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, a fender-bender was reported at Lord’s Square. Around the same time, a child was reported missing at Bialek Park. However, an officer radioed around 15 minutes later that the child was back home. On Thursday at around 1:25 p.m., a call came...
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
WBUR
State clears East Boston substation for construction without 14 local environmental permits
The utility Eversource can soon begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston. Much to the outrage of opponents and many residents, the company secured its final environmental permits for the project Tuesday evening with a special waiver from a state board. The Energy Facilities Siting Board, which controls permitting for all large energy projects in Massachusetts, voted to allow Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining state and local permits it needed for the project.
universalhub.com
Walpole Mall goes the way of the Dedham Mall, only slower, but the arcade remains
Like its counterpart down Rte. 1 in Dedham, the Walpole Mall used to be a bustling indoor mall. But unlike the Dedham Mall, whose owners just shut what was left of the inside mall quickly and turned it into a collection of big-box stores, the Walpole Mall has been slowly suffocating for years.
Amazon pays $26.7 million for properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough
Amazon Data Services Inc. this month purchased properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough for a total of $26.7 million from a Boston-based financial services company, according to the Worcester District Registry of Deeds. The company purchased a 1.8-acre property at 8 Centennial Drive in Grafton for $15.1 million from State Street Corp. The property includes a 153,193-square-foot building across the Shrewsbury town line, according to the Grafton Assessors Office. ...
natickreport.com
Natick business buzz: Fair & Yeager exits prime downtown space; Maine Girl Cupcakes coming to town; Agostino’s for lunch; Shopper’s Find closing
Fair & Yeager Insurance Agency, which launched in 1898 and has been a Natick Center mainstay on Main Street, has quietly moved to Needham at the headquarters of an outfit called Provider Group. This according to a sign on the business’s door. No word about the change on the Fair...
Massive Great Room Makes Entertaining a Breeze in This Massachusetts Home
The holidays bring family and friends back home for gatherings and good times. Imagine a house so big it could host a wedding reception, and you have the Great Room inside this Ipswich, Massachusetts, home for sale. The history of the home is interesting, as it's a beautiful custom colonial...
Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races
The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
Flooded out Lowell residents still can’t go home
LOWELL -- Monday’s water main break in the Acre neighborhood was repaired in a matter of hours. But residents of a mid-rise Lowell Housing Authority building still can’t go home -- because of damage to basement utilities. Many residents of the 192-unit structure are elderly and/or disabled. “We’ve...
thelocalne.ws
Electric Light Department wants to brighten up your life with discount for old lights
IPSWICH — No, the Electric Light Department is not handing out discounts on LED lights as part of some dastardly plot to drive up electricity sales. If it was, the evil genius behind the scheme didn’t do his homework, because LED lights are more energy-efficient. Nor is it...
Ward, Nearly 30-Year Veteran of Haverhill’s Public Works Department, Becomes its Director
Robert E. Ward, who has worked for Haverhill’s Public Works Department for nearly 30 years, was recently promoted as the department’s director. Ward has served as deputy public works director in charge of water and wastewater since 2004 and interim director following the retirement of Michael K. Stankovich last January. He was promoted by Mayor James J. Fiorentini and now oversees the highway, parks, solid waste and recycling, water, wastewater, water purification and engineering divisions.
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
NECN
Boston City Council Approves Lowering Voting Age to 16
Teenagers in Boston may soon be able to vote in local elections after the city council approved an amendment to lower the voting age to 16; the measure's fate now depends on Massachusetts legislators. Boston wouldn't be the first city to make such move, but it could become one of...
thelocalne.ws
From the editor: Too many names
Your email may have been heaving under the weight of Giving Tuesday appeals this week. If you don’t know what that is, it’s the time of year when all the poor days around Thanksgiving are stuck with an extra moniker. Black Friday started the rot back in 1951,...
thelocalne.ws
Charlotte Winslow obituary
Charlotte Holt Lindgren Winslow, 98, of Auburndale, formerly of Ipswich, died on November 26, 2022. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Boston University emeritus professor Dr. Donald J. Winslow. Born in Ipswich on January 5, 1924, to Hilmer H. And Grace (Whittier) Lindgren, she graduated from Ipswich High School...
