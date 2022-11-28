Fire heavily damages marina warehouse in Mystic

Read full article on original website
Four-alarm fire burns along Mystic, CT, seaport
Fire departments from across Connecticut and Rhode Island responded when a fire erupted Sunday along the waterfront in Mystic, CT – causing the sky to glow red.
One dead in Chicopee crash
CHICOPEE - One person has died after a serious crash in Chicopee, which happened around 2 a.m. Thursday.When police arrived at the accident, on Center Street near the CVS, they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died.Officers later discovered a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital by a passing motorist. There is no word on his condition.The crash is under investigation. Police said early investigation did not reveal any other cars involved in the crash.
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous Park
Massachusetts is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned neighborhood in Berkshire County near the borders of New York and Vermont. This once lively community was almost completely destroyed a decade ago. Keep reading to learn more.
Crews clean up landslide on closed highway east of Astoria
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Crews are working to clear debris from a landslide that has closed part of a highway near Astoria in northwestern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it has removed a commercial truck that was caught in the rubble but that it still needs to be towed. The truck was the only vehicle damaged in the landslide, and no injuries were reported. ODOT estimated the landslide on Tuesday night dumped 10 truckloads worth of rock and mud on U.S. 30 about 20 miles east of Astoria, The Oregonian reported. The road is a major east-west thoroughfare that connects Astoria to Portland. The landslide has blocked more than 100 feet of roadway and was likely triggered by rain and strong winds, the agency said in a news release Thursday.
EP’s Veterans Memorial Parkway is ‘threatened and at-risk,’ national report warns
The 2.4-mile Rhode Island scenic highway was created by the family of Frederick Law Olmsted Sr., who co-designed Central Park.
South Windsor targets Kennedy Road for reconstruction
SOUTH WINDSOR — The town has been awarded a $478,100 state grant to reconstruct Kennedy Road, a quarter-mile length of street off Sullivan Avenue that is home to FedEx and a future industrial building. At a Nov. 21 meeting the Town Council unanimously approved allowing Town Manager Michael Maniscalco...
Power outages reported as stormy weather blows through
12 News Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca said the stormy weather is expected to stick around until around 9 p.m. Wednesday, but a Wind Advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday.
Power restored to majority of Connecticut after night of high winds
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — About 3,202 Eversource customers are without power as of 4:15 a.m. Thursday, after high winds blew across the state Wednesday night, knocking out the power. At around 9:40 p.m., over 10,000 customers were left in a power outage. Eversource outages are still impacting .25% of customers. About 375 United Illuminating […]
