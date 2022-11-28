Read full article on original website
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park woman arrested on Thanksgiving for battery on family member, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantisToni KorazaFlorida State
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
Deshaun Watson predictably avoids non-football questions in first presser in four months
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be on the field when they take on his former Houston Texans team on
Tri-City Herald
Chargers’ Pass Protection Looks to Rebound Against Raiders Following Rough Patch
COSTA MESA – Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has hit the turf at an alarming rate the last two weeks. After starting the season as the least-sacked quarterback across the first 10 weeks of the season – being brought down 12 times during that stretch – Herbert has taken a beating of late.
Tri-City Herald
Texans’ Nick Caserio & Lovie Smith: Less Patronizing, More Evaluating
The Houston Texans players are confused. The Houston Texans management is condescending. And when the GM opts to dress up like "Jolly Ol' St. Nick'' Caserio by trying to fool Texans fans into thinking that moaning about 1-9-1 means they don't understand the true meaning of the holidays?. Confusing. Condescending....
Tri-City Herald
Packers at Bears: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only once over the last 41 seasons have the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both finished the season with losing records. That was 2017, when Aaron Rodgers missed half the season with a broken collarbone and the Packers went 7-9. The teams seem destined to finish below .500 this season. Heading into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, the Packers are 4-8 and the Bears are 3-9.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Rally Late to Earn Primetime Win Over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers jumped out in front early, but had to survive a furious second half rally from the Indianapolis Colts to secure their first road win since the season opener. Despite an injury to Najee Harris, the Steelers ran for 116 yards and scored twice on the ground.
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction
The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
Tri-City Herald
Detroit Lions’ Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions, despite facing long odds to make the playoffs, are continuing to focus on their next opponent on the schedule. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked again Wednesday if he reminded his team where they stand in the standings. “I think everything has to be about this...
Tri-City Herald
2022 NFL Playoff Picture and Scenarios: The 14 Teams Projected to Make the Postseason
Just six weeks remain in the NFL season before 32 teams are quickly dwindled down to 14. And in a whacky year where double-digit teams are in the 4-win neighborhood, there are few teams that are truly out of it entering Week 13. But which teams are currently projected to...
Tri-City Herald
Injury Update on Jayden Daniels Ahead of Georgia Matchup
Last weekend, LSU's quarterback Jayden Daniels briefly exited the game against Texas A&M with what seemed to be a foot injury that he was dealing with. During Brian Kelly's press conference earlier in the week he said that Daniels was walking around in a boot on Sunday but was not dealing with a high ankle sprain.
Tri-City Herald
‘The Poster Child’: How Dorance Armstrong Is Proving The Cowboys Right
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong is enjoying a career season. Part of the much-vaunted Cowboys defense that leads the NFL in sacks with 45, Armstrong has taken giant, consistent strides, and it hasn't gone unnoticed. In fact, maybe he deserves notice as "the prototype'' - or, "the poster child,''...
Tri-City Herald
Revisiting the Los Angeles Chargers Defense
Considering his background as a defensive coach, Los Angeles Chargers Coach Brandon Staley still has a ways to go in getting the Bolts to play up to a championship standard. They haven't had anything close to that kind consistency this season, ranking a lowly 29th in points allowed. The Chargers...
Tri-City Herald
Mike Leach Makes Strong Case For Emmanuel Forbes as Quinshon Judkins Wins Conerly Trophy
It's been quite the week for Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes as there was plenty of a stir after he wasn't included in the list of finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award despite posting several records and better statistics than those who did make the cut. In the same week,...
Tri-City Herald
All-Time Georgia vs All-Time LSU, Who Wins?
LSU - Joe Burrow. No, Aaron Murray wasn’t a No. 1 Draft pick, but he was inarguably a much better college quarterback than Matthew Stafford. Murray still holds the SEC record for career passing yards (13,166). Burrow of course has maybe the most impressive seasons throwing the football in the history of the sport. In his Heisman-season at LSU, Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns on his way to a national championship.
Tri-City Herald
College Football Playoff Expected To Expand To 12 Teams By 2024
According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the College Football Playoff has cleared one of its final hurdles to a 12-team playoff, and it could happen as early as 2024. The Rose Bowl was one of those hurdles, but according to Thamel the bowl committee has agreed to adjusting its schedule in order to allow for expansion as early as 2024.
Tri-City Herald
Dallas Goedert Gives Positive Update on Shoulder Injury
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert was in the locker room Wednesday without a sling on his injured shoulder and noted that he's feeling good and hopes to be ready to play when he's eligible to come off injured reserve, which would be Dec. 18 at Chicago. Goedert...
Tri-City Herald
NCAA Football Conference Championship Games Odds, Picks & Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Who said the conference championship games don’t matter?. Sure, the events of last week may have sucked much of the...
Tri-City Herald
Another on Way Back from IR
NASHVILLE – Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that two Tennessee Titans currently on injured reserve had a chance to return to practice. Ola Adeniyi, a veteran linebacker/special teams performer, was designated for return to practice Wednesday. That decision started a three-week window in which he can practice with the team but not count against the 53-man active roster. It also means he could be back on the active roster and in the lineup as soon as Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tri-City Herald
Grading the Atlanta Hawks Month of November
The month of November was a disappointment for the Atlanta Hawks. Despite getting off to a good start, Atlanta ended the month 7-7 with a regular season record of 12-10. When grading players and coaches, it's always important to balance statistics with context. Below are our grades for the month of November after taking into account performances, scheduling quirks, and injuries.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: Lakers Players Consider Team A Few Trades Away From Contention?
Your Los Angeles Lakers seem to think that the team could be a title contender again... with some clever front office decisions, of course. Sources inform the well-connected Dave McMenamin of ESPN that "leaders in the Lakers' locker room" believe the team could be transformed into a Western Conference powerhouse once again, but that it may take more than one trade for that to happen.
