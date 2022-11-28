ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tri-City Herald

Chargers’ Pass Protection Looks to Rebound Against Raiders Following Rough Patch

COSTA MESA – Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has hit the turf at an alarming rate the last two weeks. After starting the season as the least-sacked quarterback across the first 10 weeks of the season – being brought down 12 times during that stretch – Herbert has taken a beating of late.
Tri-City Herald

Texans’ Nick Caserio & Lovie Smith: Less Patronizing, More Evaluating

The Houston Texans players are confused. The Houston Texans management is condescending. And when the GM opts to dress up like "Jolly Ol' St. Nick'' Caserio by trying to fool Texans fans into thinking that moaning about 1-9-1 means they don't understand the true meaning of the holidays?. Confusing. Condescending....
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Packers at Bears: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only once over the last 41 seasons have the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both finished the season with losing records. That was 2017, when Aaron Rodgers missed half the season with a broken collarbone and the Packers went 7-9. The teams seem destined to finish below .500 this season. Heading into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, the Packers are 4-8 and the Bears are 3-9.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Rally Late to Earn Primetime Win Over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers jumped out in front early, but had to survive a furious second half rally from the Indianapolis Colts to secure their first road win since the season opener. Despite an injury to Najee Harris, the Steelers ran for 116 yards and scored twice on the ground.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction

The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Detroit Lions’ Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions, despite facing long odds to make the playoffs, are continuing to focus on their next opponent on the schedule. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked again Wednesday if he reminded his team where they stand in the standings. “I think everything has to be about this...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Injury Update on Jayden Daniels Ahead of Georgia Matchup

Last weekend, LSU's quarterback Jayden Daniels briefly exited the game against Texas A&M with what seemed to be a foot injury that he was dealing with. During Brian Kelly's press conference earlier in the week he said that Daniels was walking around in a boot on Sunday but was not dealing with a high ankle sprain.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tri-City Herald

‘The Poster Child’: How Dorance Armstrong Is Proving The Cowboys Right

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong is enjoying a career season. Part of the much-vaunted Cowboys defense that leads the NFL in sacks with 45, Armstrong has taken giant, consistent strides, and it hasn't gone unnoticed. In fact, maybe he deserves notice as "the prototype'' - or, "the poster child,''...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Revisiting the Los Angeles Chargers Defense

Considering his background as a defensive coach, Los Angeles Chargers Coach Brandon Staley still has a ways to go in getting the Bolts to play up to a championship standard. They haven't had anything close to that kind consistency this season, ranking a lowly 29th in points allowed. The Chargers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

All-Time Georgia vs All-Time LSU, Who Wins?

LSU - Joe Burrow. No, Aaron Murray wasn’t a No. 1 Draft pick, but he was inarguably a much better college quarterback than Matthew Stafford. Murray still holds the SEC record for career passing yards (13,166). Burrow of course has maybe the most impressive seasons throwing the football in the history of the sport. In his Heisman-season at LSU, Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns on his way to a national championship.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tri-City Herald

College Football Playoff Expected To Expand To 12 Teams By 2024

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the College Football Playoff has cleared one of its final hurdles to a 12-team playoff, and it could happen as early as 2024. The Rose Bowl was one of those hurdles, but according to Thamel the bowl committee has agreed to adjusting its schedule in order to allow for expansion as early as 2024.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Tri-City Herald

Dallas Goedert Gives Positive Update on Shoulder Injury

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert was in the locker room Wednesday without a sling on his injured shoulder and noted that he's feeling good and hopes to be ready to play when he's eligible to come off injured reserve, which would be Dec. 18 at Chicago. Goedert...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Another on Way Back from IR

NASHVILLE – Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that two Tennessee Titans currently on injured reserve had a chance to return to practice. Ola Adeniyi, a veteran linebacker/special teams performer, was designated for return to practice Wednesday. That decision started a three-week window in which he can practice with the team but not count against the 53-man active roster. It also means he could be back on the active roster and in the lineup as soon as Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Grading the Atlanta Hawks Month of November

The month of November was a disappointment for the Atlanta Hawks. Despite getting off to a good start, Atlanta ended the month 7-7 with a regular season record of 12-10. When grading players and coaches, it's always important to balance statistics with context. Below are our grades for the month of November after taking into account performances, scheduling quirks, and injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers Rumors: Lakers Players Consider Team A Few Trades Away From Contention?

Your Los Angeles Lakers seem to think that the team could be a title contender again... with some clever front office decisions, of course. Sources inform the well-connected Dave McMenamin of ESPN that "leaders in the Lakers' locker room" believe the team could be transformed into a Western Conference powerhouse once again, but that it may take more than one trade for that to happen.
LOS ANGELES, CA

