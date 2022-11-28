Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Cruise ship passengers report multiple UFOs off California coastRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Related
NBA Fans Can't Believe The Lakers Let Go 6 Quality Players For Almost Nothing: "This Is Mad"
The Los Angeles Lakers lost out on 6 quality players in deals that didn't net them too much, and fans can hardly believe it.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Yardbarker
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship
La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II
An NBA executive stated that the Warriors players are upset that the team allowed Gary Payton II to leave for the Trail Blazers this past offseason.
LeBron James Explains Why They Lost Against The Indiana Pacers
LeBron James explained what went wrong for the Lakers in the final sequence of their game against the Indiana Pacers.
Lakers Fans Think LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Were Embarrassing During Clutch Time Against The Pacers
Lakers fans are certain that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were the reason why the team lost.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"
LeBron James is being heavily criticized for his poor performance that led to the Lakers blowing a 17-point lead against the Indiana Pacers.
Scottie Pippen Said He Was Frustrated With Michael Jordan In The Late '80s Because He Took A Million Shots Per Night
Scottie Pippen's failure to win a title in Houston reminded him of the struggles of playing alongside Michael Jordan in the 1980s.
BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Diagnosis Revealed
The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced Karl-Anthony Towns' injury diagnosis.
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Explained Why He Never Wanted To Be A Part Of The GOAT Debate: "I Will Never Say I Am Better Than Michael."
When it comes to talking about one of the most competitive players to ever play in the NBA, most will think about the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Kobe spent 20 seasons in the league, and in each and every one of them, he wanted to be better than the rest of the players.
NBC Sports
Watch Kerr's classic reaction to Klay's daring dagger trey
It doesn't matter if he's shooting the lights out or can't find the net, Warriors forward Klay Thompson always plays with bold confidence. It's what makes Thompson great -- a fact that Golden State coach Steve Kerr knows all too well. However, that knowledge didn't prevent Kerr from unveiling a...
Lakers News: Colin Cowherd Thinks L.A. Should Trade Anthony Davis ASAP
Radio and TV sports personality believes L.A. should trade star big man, A.D.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Full Steam Ahead’ in Pursuit of OBJ, Says McCarthy
Any worries about the Dallas Cowboys pulling out of the race to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been vanquished. ... which doesn't mean there aren't other reasons to worry. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the Cowboys have not changed their high level of interest...
Comments / 0