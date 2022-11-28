Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh names Michigan player who is 'on the verge of stardom'
Jim Harbaugh said Monday that there is a certain Michigan player who he believes is “on the verge of stardom.”. That someone? Sophomore edge Braiden McGregor, an uber-talented player from Port Huron, Michigan who is quickly rising the ranks in his short time on the field this season. McGregor...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal
Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo sounds off on B1G's punishment decisions for MSU-Michigan tunnel incident
Michigan State was fined $100,000 for the tunnel incident after its matchup with Michigan in October. In a video, 2 Michigan players were seen being attacked by a flurry of Spartans in the tunnel near the locker room following a win over the Spartans. Meanwhile, Michigan was publicly reprimanded, which seems to suggest that the Wolverine player definitely played a part in the incident.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa QB enters transfer portal, per report
Iowa has lost a quarterback to the transfer portal. 247Sports’ David Eickholt reported the news on Tuesday. Alex Padilla is reportedly heading to the portal. Padilla last played in the regular season finale against Nebraska after starting QB Spencer Petras left the game with an injury. Padilla was a former 3-star recruit from the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule begins Nebraska tenure with early-morning start per Tuesday tweet
Matt Rhule became Nebraska’s head coach last Saturday and is already putting in the work. At roughly 5 a.m. CT on Tuesday morning, Rhule tweeted out a pic on his personal Twitter account, saying “Good Morning.” He included the traditional “GBR” tag with an image of the national championship banners from inside Memorial Stadium.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal
Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
saturdaytradition.com
Cincinnati DB, 4-star freshman from 2022 recruiting class, enters portal
Another day, another player has entered the transfer portal. On Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati freshman defensive back, Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway announced via his Twitter account that he will be entering the transfer portal. This announcement comes a little after former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell accepted an offer to be...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan fans honor Aidan O'Connell, brother with $16 donations to Boilermaker Alliance
Aidan O’Connell is dealing with a personal tragedy as Purdue prepares for its first-ever B1G Championship Game appearance. Following an emotional scene in the final moments of the win over Indiana, head coach Jeff Brohm indicated O’Connell was dealing with a lot. O’Connell and his family would later put out a statement via Purdue football revealing the passing of O’Connell’s older brother unexpectedly.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Dippre headlines list of recent Maryland players to opt for transfer portal
CJ Dippre has made it official that he has opted into the transfer portal joining the latest wave of recent portal entries that will be moving on from Maryland. Another pair, Ahmad McCullough and Weston Wolff have also made their announcement via social media. As a sophomore this season, Dippre...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State announces reinstatement of multiple Spartan football players
Mel Tucker and Michigan State Vice President Alan Haller released a statement after the B1G handed out punishments to both Michigan and Michigan State for events that took place on Oct. 29. They announced that some players are going to be reinstated. All the Spartans who were involved in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Gus Johnson has Heisman Trophy predictions for Michigan QB JJ McCarthy
Gus Johnson recently had high praise for J.J. McCarthy. Johnson joined Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit to discuss Michigan and the College Football Playoff. The conversation then turned to McCarthy, and how the QB has proved people wrong in 2022. “I think this weekend, Joel (Klatt) and I are gonna...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: 5 biggest portal transfer needs in 2023
While the nation awaits resolution of the CFP field, Ohio State fans need something to keep them occupied. How about a little early hot stove league talk?. Specifically, where will the 11-1 Buckeyes consider a transfer portal addition or three for the 2023 season? Admittedly, we’re not at all sure who might leave Columbus, which could have a significant bearing on the status of any portal additions. For that matter, OSU has used the portal sparingly, but that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to speculate on some spots where the Buckeyes might go plug-and-play. Here are 5 such spots:
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell reportedly 'very open' to exploring options with retaining Jim Leonhard
Luke Fickell is reportedly very open towards “exploring options” with former interim head coach Jim Leonhard, likely including the possibility of retaining him as defensive coordinator. The hiring for the former Cincinnati head coach took a lot of Wisconsin fans by surprise. After all, Leonhard navigated a bad...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule lands on new RBs coach for Nebraska coaching staff, per report
Matt Rhule has reportedly landed on a new running backs coach for his first Nebraska staff. According to Nate Clouse with Rivals, Rhule’s choice for RBs coach in Lincoln will be EJ Barthel. Barthell most recently served in the same capacity for UConn during the 2022 season. Barthel has...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule’s contract details at Nebraska revealed, per AD Trev Alberts
Matt Rhule’s contract details were released by Nebraska AD Trev Alberts on Monday. Lincoln Journal Star’s Amie Just posted the numbers on Twitter. Rhule is going to be earning $74 million over eight years. The contract is going to be 90% guaranteed with some deferred compensation. There is also going to be a salary pool of $7 million for assistants. That brings the full cost for the coaching staff to a little over $16 million annually.
saturdaytradition.com
Mazi Smith, Michigan DT, says teams is 'setting the standard' by beating Ohio State
There are sophomores that play for Michigan that have never lost to Ohio State. The Wolverines, after Ohio State won 8 in a row in The Game, have now won 2 straight, advancing to the B1G Championship game with a 45-23 decimation of the Buckeyes last Saturday. Mazi Smith has...
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum updates injury status, outlook for B1G Championship vs. Purdue
Blake Corum was honored Wednesday as the B1G’s Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year for the 2022 season. During the BTN awards show, Corum was interviewed and asked about his status for Saturday’s B1G Championship Game vs. Purdue. Corum remained vague about is overall status, repeatedly saying he...
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Ryan Day wanted to do it his way. Michigan couldn't be happier
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten:. This all began when Urban Meyer gave Ryan Day the ceremonial whistle to transition from one coach to another at Ohio State. Here’s your ready-made program. Don’t screw it up. But Day didn’t follow the...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Weiss calls Cade McNamara 'a Michigan legend' following QBs entry into transfer portal
Matt Weiss is heaping some high praise on one of his former players. The Michigan QBs coach complimented quarterback Cade McNamara for his time with the Wolverines. McNamara helped Michigan go 12-2 and win the B1G Championship for a berth in the College Football Playoff. He completed just over 64% of his passes for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule details areas of focus for recruiting at Nebraska
Matt Rhule was introduced as the new head coach at Nebraska Monday afternoon. While things have not been pretty for the Huskers in recent history, Rhule’s introduction should be considered a big win for the program. With his track record as a proven program builder, Rhule will set out...
