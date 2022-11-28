ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Jim Harbaugh names Michigan player who is 'on the verge of stardom'

Jim Harbaugh said Monday that there is a certain Michigan player who he believes is “on the verge of stardom.”. That someone? Sophomore edge Braiden McGregor, an uber-talented player from Port Huron, Michigan who is quickly rising the ranks in his short time on the field this season. McGregor...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal

Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Tom Izzo sounds off on B1G's punishment decisions for MSU-Michigan tunnel incident

Michigan State was fined $100,000 for the tunnel incident after its matchup with Michigan in October. In a video, 2 Michigan players were seen being attacked by a flurry of Spartans in the tunnel near the locker room following a win over the Spartans. Meanwhile, Michigan was publicly reprimanded, which seems to suggest that the Wolverine player definitely played a part in the incident.
EAST LANSING, MI
Iowa QB enters transfer portal, per report

Iowa has lost a quarterback to the transfer portal. 247Sports’ David Eickholt reported the news on Tuesday. Alex Padilla is reportedly heading to the portal. Padilla last played in the regular season finale against Nebraska after starting QB Spencer Petras left the game with an injury. Padilla was a former 3-star recruit from the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite.
IOWA CITY, IA
Matt Rhule begins Nebraska tenure with early-morning start per Tuesday tweet

Matt Rhule became Nebraska’s head coach last Saturday and is already putting in the work. At roughly 5 a.m. CT on Tuesday morning, Rhule tweeted out a pic on his personal Twitter account, saying “Good Morning.” He included the traditional “GBR” tag with an image of the national championship banners from inside Memorial Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal

Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cincinnati DB, 4-star freshman from 2022 recruiting class, enters portal

Another day, another player has entered the transfer portal. On Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati freshman defensive back, Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway announced via his Twitter account that he will be entering the transfer portal. This announcement comes a little after former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell accepted an offer to be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Michigan fans honor Aidan O'Connell, brother with $16 donations to Boilermaker Alliance

Aidan O’Connell is dealing with a personal tragedy as Purdue prepares for its first-ever B1G Championship Game appearance. Following an emotional scene in the final moments of the win over Indiana, head coach Jeff Brohm indicated O’Connell was dealing with a lot. O’Connell and his family would later put out a statement via Purdue football revealing the passing of O’Connell’s older brother unexpectedly.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Gus Johnson has Heisman Trophy predictions for Michigan QB JJ McCarthy

Gus Johnson recently had high praise for J.J. McCarthy. Johnson joined Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit to discuss Michigan and the College Football Playoff. The conversation then turned to McCarthy, and how the QB has proved people wrong in 2022. “I think this weekend, Joel (Klatt) and I are gonna...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ohio State football: 5 biggest portal transfer needs in 2023

While the nation awaits resolution of the CFP field, Ohio State fans need something to keep them occupied. How about a little early hot stove league talk?. Specifically, where will the 11-1 Buckeyes consider a transfer portal addition or three for the 2023 season? Admittedly, we’re not at all sure who might leave Columbus, which could have a significant bearing on the status of any portal additions. For that matter, OSU has used the portal sparingly, but that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to speculate on some spots where the Buckeyes might go plug-and-play. Here are 5 such spots:
COLUMBUS, OH
Matt Rhule’s contract details at Nebraska revealed, per AD Trev Alberts

Matt Rhule’s contract details were released by Nebraska AD Trev Alberts on Monday. Lincoln Journal Star’s Amie Just posted the numbers on Twitter. Rhule is going to be earning $74 million over eight years. The contract is going to be 90% guaranteed with some deferred compensation. There is also going to be a salary pool of $7 million for assistants. That brings the full cost for the coaching staff to a little over $16 million annually.
LINCOLN, NE
Blake Corum updates injury status, outlook for B1G Championship vs. Purdue

Blake Corum was honored Wednesday as the B1G’s Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year for the 2022 season. During the BTN awards show, Corum was interviewed and asked about his status for Saturday’s B1G Championship Game vs. Purdue. Corum remained vague about is overall status, repeatedly saying he...
MICHIGAN STATE
Matt Weiss calls Cade McNamara 'a Michigan legend' following QBs entry into transfer portal

Matt Weiss is heaping some high praise on one of his former players. The Michigan QBs coach complimented quarterback Cade McNamara for his time with the Wolverines. McNamara helped Michigan go 12-2 and win the B1G Championship for a berth in the College Football Playoff. He completed just over 64% of his passes for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Matt Rhule details areas of focus for recruiting at Nebraska

Matt Rhule was introduced as the new head coach at Nebraska Monday afternoon. While things have not been pretty for the Huskers in recent history, Rhule’s introduction should be considered a big win for the program. With his track record as a proven program builder, Rhule will set out...
LINCOLN, NE

