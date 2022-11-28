ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Chicago Blackhawks

Let’s drop the puck on episode three of Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After stops with the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers, we make way to the Windy City and uncover some trade candidates from the Chicago Blackhawks. The rebuilding Blackhawks sit near the bottom of the NHL standings with a 6-11-4 record on the season. There’s no doubt general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson is going to be active on the trade market and with a trade history with Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas, fans could very well see another deal between the two storied franchises in the coming weeks.
10 observations: Hawks fall to Oilers, lose 8th straight

The Blackhawks fell to the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 at the United Center on Wednesday. 1. The Blackhawks have lost eight in a row, and even though they had a decent start, they've now given up the first goal in nine straight. It's not going to get any easier with an upcoming three-game road trip against the N.Y. Rangers, N.Y. Islanders and New Jersey Devils.
Draisaitl, McDavid put on show against Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have seen the Edmonton Oilers twice at the United Center this season, and in each of those games, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have put on an absolute show. On Oct. 27, McDavid recorded a hat trick and an assist while Draisaitl posted a three-point night, which included...
10 observations: Bulls turn tables on Markkanen, Jazz

The Chicago Bulls moved to 9-11 on the season with a 114-107 win over the Utah Jazz Monday night. It took weathering an early onslaught from old friend Lauri Markkanen, and flipping a 10-point third quarter deficit, but ultimately, the Bulls bounced back from Saturday's loss to the Thunder, and moved to 2-1 in a critical early-season road swing that began with a win at the Milwaukee Bucks.
Bears expect Fields to be limited for rest of week

On Wednesday, Justin Fields said the injured shoulder which kept him from playing against the Jets feels better now than it did last week. Despite that, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said on Thursday he expects Fields to remain limited at practice. “I think that's gonna be kind of the...
Aaron Rodgers: 'I plan on playing this week'

On Sunday night against the Eagles, Aaron Rodgers was troubled by an injury to his ribs. On Tuesday, he joined the Pat McAfee show to share encouraging news about his status about Sunday's Bears-Packers game at Soldier Field. “I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on...
Bumbling Bulls defense has no answer for Devin Booker

PHOENIX — Nikola Vučević demonstratively expressed his displeasure twice over blown help coverages by guards. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan exchanged forceful opinions about another defensive miscue. The daggers Billy Donovan glared at Ayo Dosunmu as the second-year guard walked off the floor for a timeout after...
Thunder Gameday: Hosting the Struggling Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are on an eight-game losing streak entering tonight as they’re in Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder. As such, the Thunder actually have the better record and are favorites entering this contest at home. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable as of this morning after several...
NBA making plans for '23-24 season with tournament included

The NBA is planning for the inaugural version of its in-season tournament — should it become reality — to begin early next season, according to a memo sent to teams Wednesday. If the tournament is approved, 80 regular-season games for each team would be announced in August, with...
Donovan appreciates relationship with Jerry Reinsdorf

PHOENIX — A big part of why Billy Donovan is the coach of the Chicago Bulls is the connection he felt with management and ownership. Those relationships have only strengthened over time, which is part of the reason why Donovan signed a multiyear contract extension before the season to add to his original, four-year deal set to expire after the 2023-24 season.
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

