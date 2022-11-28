Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Jack Hughes puts on a show, Bruins make history with home dominance
It's time to put a bow on another weekend in the NHL. We saw Jack Hughes single-handedly light up the Capitals, and the Boston Bruins broke an NHL record by extending their lengthy home winning streak. Let's take a closer look at some of the league's top plays from the...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Chicago Blackhawks
Let’s drop the puck on episode three of Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After stops with the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers, we make way to the Windy City and uncover some trade candidates from the Chicago Blackhawks. The rebuilding Blackhawks sit near the bottom of the NHL standings with a 6-11-4 record on the season. There’s no doubt general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson is going to be active on the trade market and with a trade history with Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas, fans could very well see another deal between the two storied franchises in the coming weeks.
10 observations: Hawks fall to Oilers, lose 8th straight
The Blackhawks fell to the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 at the United Center on Wednesday. 1. The Blackhawks have lost eight in a row, and even though they had a decent start, they've now given up the first goal in nine straight. It's not going to get any easier with an upcoming three-game road trip against the N.Y. Rangers, N.Y. Islanders and New Jersey Devils.
Draisaitl, McDavid put on show against Blackhawks
The Blackhawks have seen the Edmonton Oilers twice at the United Center this season, and in each of those games, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have put on an absolute show. On Oct. 27, McDavid recorded a hat trick and an assist while Draisaitl posted a three-point night, which included...
10 observations: Bulls turn tables on Markkanen, Jazz
The Chicago Bulls moved to 9-11 on the season with a 114-107 win over the Utah Jazz Monday night. It took weathering an early onslaught from old friend Lauri Markkanen, and flipping a 10-point third quarter deficit, but ultimately, the Bulls bounced back from Saturday's loss to the Thunder, and moved to 2-1 in a critical early-season road swing that began with a win at the Milwaukee Bucks.
Rockets' Rebounding Biggest Positive Through 20 Games
Despite posting one of the worst records in the league, the Houston Rockets have been tough to stop in one aspect, rebounding.
Bulls stock report: Evaluating each player after 20 games
The 2022-23 NBA regular season has reached the quarter point for most of its teams, which means — sarcastic font — it’s time to start putting some big-picture takes in print. The Chicago Bulls, through 20 of 82 regular season games, sit 9-11, a half-game out of...
Bears expect Fields to be limited for rest of week
On Wednesday, Justin Fields said the injured shoulder which kept him from playing against the Jets feels better now than it did last week. Despite that, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said on Thursday he expects Fields to remain limited at practice. “I think that's gonna be kind of the...
Aaron Rodgers: 'I plan on playing this week'
On Sunday night against the Eagles, Aaron Rodgers was troubled by an injury to his ribs. On Tuesday, he joined the Pat McAfee show to share encouraging news about his status about Sunday's Bears-Packers game at Soldier Field. “I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on...
Bruce Cassidy on the Team Message Heading into Road Trip
The Vegas Golden Knights will need to get back on track when they go on their four-game road trip this week.
Celtics, Al Horford agree to two-year contract extension
When Al Horford returned to Boston last season, he expressed regret about leaving the Celtics in 2019. Now, a new contract will likely keep him with the franchise for multiple years.
Bumbling Bulls defense has no answer for Devin Booker
PHOENIX — Nikola Vučević demonstratively expressed his displeasure twice over blown help coverages by guards. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan exchanged forceful opinions about another defensive miscue. The daggers Billy Donovan glared at Ayo Dosunmu as the second-year guard walked off the floor for a timeout after...
Thunder Gameday: Hosting the Struggling Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs are on an eight-game losing streak entering tonight as they’re in Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder. As such, the Thunder actually have the better record and are favorites entering this contest at home. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable as of this morning after several...
FOX Sports
NBA making plans for '23-24 season with tournament included
The NBA is planning for the inaugural version of its in-season tournament — should it become reality — to begin early next season, according to a memo sent to teams Wednesday. If the tournament is approved, 80 regular-season games for each team would be announced in August, with...
NBC Sports
'1-0 on Risto' — Atkinson gets after it with Ristolainen, feels 'really good'
Cam Atkinson pretty much declared himself cleared for contact when he rumbled with Rasmus Ristolainen. If you're going to put the body through a physical test, battling the bruising 6-foot-4 defenseman ain't a bad way to do it. Atkinson, yet to play this season because of an upper-body injury, pushed...
Rodgers forecasts 'big win' in Chicago on Sunday
Traveling to Chicago to face off against the Bears is just another item on Aaron Rodgers' to-do list. Or, at least, that's what he made it sound like on The Pat McAfee show on Tuesday. "I might miss practice Wednesday but that's been the standard for the last six, seven...
Donovan appreciates relationship with Jerry Reinsdorf
PHOENIX — A big part of why Billy Donovan is the coach of the Chicago Bulls is the connection he felt with management and ownership. Those relationships have only strengthened over time, which is part of the reason why Donovan signed a multiyear contract extension before the season to add to his original, four-year deal set to expire after the 2023-24 season.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 2