KGO

Golden State faces Chicago, seeks 9th straight home win

Chicago Bulls (9-12, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (11-11, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Chicago aiming to extend its eight-game home winning streak. The Warriors have gone 9-1 in home games. Golden State is fourth in the Western Conference shooting 37.6%...
