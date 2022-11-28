LaShon Cate uses lessons and recipes passed down from her grandmother to make her special biscochitos. WHILE GROWING UP ON SAN FELIPE PUEBLO, LaShon Cate learned to make biscochitos with her grandmother Candelaria Sandoval. “She had a day care with all the granddaughters,” Cate says. “We all had our own little aprons with our names on them. As long as I can remember, we cooked together.”

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO