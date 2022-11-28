Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasJemez Pueblo, NM
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
KOAT 7
Twinkle Light Parade kicks off the holidays
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque is gearing up for its annual Twinkle Light Parade. The parade will shine its lights on Saturday, Dec. 3. Central Avenue will close to traffic at 3 p.m. prior to the Saturday event. The event begins at 5:15 p.m. and is free to attend.
New tradition for Albuquerque Old Town tree lighting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new tradition begins Friday at the Old Town Christmas tree lighting. Last year, the Aceves family bid farewell to “Henry’s Tree,” a tradition that started in 1994. This year, a 30-foot sequoia will be decorated and lit. Things were going to change with a new owner of the plaza and many […]
KOAT 7
Your guide to holiday events in Albuquerque
The holiday season is here and many are starting to get into the holiday spirit. If you're looking for things to do this holiday season in Albuquerque, look no further. Here's a complete guide to holiday attractions going on in the Duke City. River of Lights. The River of Lights...
desertexposure.com
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Float over Gallup at the Red Rock Balloon Rally, take flight at the Festival of the Cranes, make merry at holiday markets, sing and dance with holiday performances, and bask in the glow of festive lights. 1 Float over Gallup. Hot-air balloons mosey along dramatic canyons and over sandstone cliffs...
2022 Twinkle Light Parade shines in Nob Hill on Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque tradition, the city’s annual Twinkle Light Parade will roll through Nob Hill this Saturday night, December 3, starting at 5:15 p.m. This year (2022) the parade promises to feature more than 100 groups, around 260 cars, more than 4,000 participants, all stretching a mile down Central Avenue through Nob Hill. […]
rrobserver.com
New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland starting Dec. 2
Expo New Mexico is hosting it’s annual Winter Wonderland from December 2 to January 1 but will be closed Christmas Day of course. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico and the Assistance League of Albuquerque.
Tumbleweed Snowman makes its 2022 debut
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You know the holiday season has officially begun in the metro when you see the Tumbleweed Snowman go up on the Big-I. Every year since 1995, the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority has put up the iconic display outside of their office. While there is a lot of speculation about what they […]
rrobserver.com
Watermelon Mountain Ranch adopts out 50 pets
Watermelon Mountain Ranch, located near Cleveland High School.(Michaela Helean) During the National Adoption Week (Nov. 7-13) hosted by Petsmart and Watermelon Mountain Ranch no-kill animal shelter, 50 pets were adopted. “We were so excited to see so many of our pets find ‘furever’ homes,” Watermelon Mountain Ranch Executive Director Sara...
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho Winterfest: Parade, Santa, and hot chocolate
Winterfest will return to Campus Park at City Center on Friday, December 2. The City promises there will be plenty to do in between for the entire family. The event will start with a parade and end with a tree-lighting. Santa will be in town for some photos, there will...
KOAT 7
A local couple battles a rare cancer together
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Four years ago, Hank, who chose not to share his last name, was in great health, until he started losing weight and didn't know why. “I discovered that it was this cholangiocarcinoma,” said Hank. “It has been progressing.”. Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare disease. Hank...
corralescomment.com
Cottonwood Tree Removal Necessary for Safety and Liability Purposes
A beloved cottonwood that graced Corrales Road at Uva Road to the west was cut down on. September 7th. Irate tree lovers left notes and flowers on the stump for weeks, including. prominent cardboard signs, one read ‘murderer.’ A final note provocatively asked “WTF?”. Did this impressive...
Free tattoo event to provide gifts for kids
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local business is offering a permanent thank you for buying a toy for a kid in need. The fourth annual ‘Tats for Toys’ is happening at Kool Kids Tattoo. Kool Kids Tattoo says all people have to do is bring in $30 worth of unopened toys and individuals will get a […]
rrobserver.com
Trinity of Terror Tour stops in Rio Rancho
The bands Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides and Motionless in White are bringing their Trinity of Terror Tour to Rio Rancho Events Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 5. As the names suggest, the performance and music have a horror theme. In an interview with All Access in 2021, lead vocalist Spencer Charnas described the band’s musical references are a combination of punk and ska music from the 1990s, Broadway-style plays, 1990s alternative rock, metal and comedy.
ladailypost.com
Buck Spotted Hiding In Plain Sight At Los Alamos Home
A buck (known in certain circles only as ‘Bob’) is spotted hiding in plain sight among yard decorations Sunday in front of a Los Alamos residence at 37th and Villa streets near Aspen Elementary School. Photo by Tina Lynn Platte. ‘Bob’ attempts to blend in with yard decorations...
newmexicomagazine.org
Biscochitos Baked in Tradition
LaShon Cate uses lessons and recipes passed down from her grandmother to make her special biscochitos. WHILE GROWING UP ON SAN FELIPE PUEBLO, LaShon Cate learned to make biscochitos with her grandmother Candelaria Sandoval. “She had a day care with all the granddaughters,” Cate says. “We all had our own little aprons with our names on them. As long as I can remember, we cooked together.”
Albuquerque intersection closed during River of Lights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of Central and Tingley, near the River of Lights, will be closed to pedestrians during the event. Monday night barriers were placed at the intersection, which was the site of a deadly hit and run last year. The barriers will prevent people from crossing the intersection. Instead, people attending will have […]
rrobserver.com
High-tech holiday show coming to RR this weekend
For a new high-tech take on the holiday season, the Rio Rancho Events Center is hosting the holograms, projection mapping, holiday music and lasers, along with a cast of award-winning acrobats, daredevils and cirque performers, of “Holiday Dreams, A Spectacular Holiday Show!”. This show is coming to the Rio...
Nob Hill business owner frustrated with parking meter problems
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A business owner in Nob Hill is frustrated with the parking situation along Central. Kim Apodaca, the owner of Andy and Edie in Nob hill, says parking enforcement officers are making an already complicated situation worse. She’s being ticketed, even though her meter is paid. “I’m not going to pay $20 for a […]
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Game & Fish Is In Los Alamos And Asks Public’s Help To Locate Buck With Antlers Tangled Up In Hammock!
This buck tangled up in a hammock was spotted last Thursday on Orange Street. Officers from New Mexico Game & Fish are in Los Alamos today asking the public to help locate the buck. Anyone spotting the buck is urged to call 505.412.8796 immediately. Photo by Maria Mojica. COMMUNITY News:
Comments / 0