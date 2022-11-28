Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Guest speaker discouraging DEI initiatives on campus, draws controversy from students
Allen West, retired Lt. Col for The Army, visited the University of Iowa Wednesday evening where he said focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion is bad for the country. He was welcomed by the Young Americans for Freedom Iowa chapter the day after the organization had a booth “debunking” critical race theory, while other students came to the venue to show their disapproval of having West speak on campus.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District officially initiates president, other positions
The Iowa City Community School District board of education instated President Ruthina Malone and other members into leadership roles at its meeting Tuesday. Additionally, Lisa Williams was recognized as vice president, Leslie Finger as chief financial officer, and Kim Colvin as the school board reporting secretary. Malone, who was elected...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District five-year strategic plan to increase proficiency in schools
The Iowa City Community School District will implement a new five-year strategic plan in 2023 to improve student equity and development in the district. To improve equity, the district plans to reduce proficiency gaps in reading and math in racial and academic demographic groups, such as English Language Learners, Individualized Education Plan learners, and Free or Reduced Lunch users.
Daily Iowan
From the museum's new location between the Main Library and the campus recreation center, the building is a newly-minted staple for Iowa City architecture. "It's not quiet," Tokarski said. "The visibility is really cool of this building and I think it does more of a service to the collection than the old space did."
Daily Iowan
The ninth director of the Stanley Museum grew up surrounded by art. Lessing was raised in southern Indiana, just across the river from Louisville, Kentucky. Her mother was a painter and a high school art teacher. Her father was a sculptor and the art director for Bruce Fox: a small company that created decorative, cast-metal artworks for Wilton and other brands.
Daily Iowan
Antelope Lending Library faithfully serves Iowa City area for 10 years and counting
Cassandra Elton first noticed the need for a bookmobile in Johnson County as a graduate student at the University of Iowa. While working toward her master’s in library and information science, she got a part-time job at an after-school program at Grant Wood Elementary School. When she asked her...
kciiradio.com
Washington County Families Save Thousands in Tuition
There are many ways high school students can earn College Credit in High School (CCHS) through Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center. Options range from taking college-level classes onsite at a high school, online courses, or taking a sequence of courses in a Career Academy at the Regional Center. During the 2021-2022 academic year, 479 students from Washington County Regional partner school districts earned a total of 4,050 credit hours, translating into a tuition cost savings of $753,207! “CCHS experiences are primarily designed for juniors and seniors, allowing them to experiment with different academic areas and learn their true passions before committing to one subject area in college,” Tera Pickens, Washington County Regional Director, explained. “Regardless of the CCHS option they choose, students earn both high school and college credit, and it is at no cost to the student or their family. In some academies, students can earn industry-recognized certifications for immediate employment opportunities. Students experience the rigor of college coursework, are better prepared for college classes after high school graduation, and are saving money along the way. To learn more about the Career Academies that Washington County Regional Center offers find the link with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Daily Iowan
General Assistance Program from Johnson County sees big increase in users
Johnson County’s General Assistance Program has seen an increase in households served recently, with 745 in fiscal 2022 compared to 304 in fiscal 2021. Johnson County Social Services Director Lynette Jacoby provided an update on the county’s General Assistance Program at Wednesday’s work session meeting for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.
Daily Iowan
Student Spotlight: MFA Graduate student brings together variety of art forms in “adaptations” art gallery
Spencer Wilkins unconventional path to writing is what inspired him to create a multi-disciplinary art gallery titled “adaptations,” which will be featured from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in the Levitt Gallery of Art Building West. Wilkins is a second-year Master of Fine Arts student in the Nonfiction...
KCRG.com
People in downtown Cedar Rapids ‘Stuff the Truck’ for those aging out of foster care
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -On this Giving Tuesday people in downtown Cedar Rapids helped ‘Stuff the Truck.’ Items donated are going to help support people in foster care as they age out of the system. The truck was stuffed with household essentials outside of the Craft’d coffee shop...
Corydon Times-Republican
Highest-paying business jobs in Cedar Rapids
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Cedar Rapids, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ncsha.org
Iowa Finance Authority Awards Federal Housing Tax Credits for the Construction of 36 Rental Homes for Seniors in Iowa City
(DES MOINES) – The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors today awarded nearly $1 million in federal housing tax credits to support the construction of the new NEX Senior housing development in Iowa City. The project will include a total of 36 affordable rental homes for seniors. “Diverse housing...
superhits1027.com
Emergency room doctor calls for Iowans to properly lock up their guns
IOWA CITY — An Emergency Room doctor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is appealing to all gun owners in the state to lock up their weapons, especially if there are ever children in the house. Pediatric emergency medicine physician Dr. Chuck Jennissen says he’s repeatedly witnessed...
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Swim and Dive Notebook | Iowa preparing to host Hawkeye Invite
The Iowa swimming and diving team will host its second home meet of the season from Dec. 1-3 in the Hawkeye Invite at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center. The preliminary events will kick off at 10 a.m. each day, and the finals will begin at 5 p.m. Iowa will...
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s swim and dive recruiting coordinator Mona Groteguth excited to rebuild
Iowa swim and dive was in unfamiliar territory entering the 2021-22 season. In August 2020, the Iowa athletic department announced it would cut the men’s and women’s swim and dive, men’s gymnastics, and men’s tennis teams following the 2020-21 academic year. The decision to cut both...
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Vote for Old Jail Demolition
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met yesterday and discussed the demolition of the county-owned property at 221 West 2nd Street, formerly known as the Old Jail. The board had previously had all of the asbestos removal done on the property in preparation for future demolition. Utilities have also been disconnected. The board will be taking bids for demolition, and the demolition company will be responsible for the removal of all utilities as well as the tower. “What’s going to happen over there is we’re going to plan on demolishing the old jail, taking it down. Taking the tower down, taking the two-car garage that used to be a work release thing and storage will be gone, and then that shed behind will be for the radio equipment that’s going to be put up for bid. So, that is our plan.” The board set a resolution to plan a time frame for the demolition bids and upcoming information regarding the demolition process. KCII will keep you up to date with this project as it progresses.
KCRG.com
Linn County approves recount in House District 73 race
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Supervisors have approved a recount in the Iowa House District 73 race. The unofficial results had Democrat Elizabeth Wilson beating Republican Susie Weinacht by 305 votes, out of 14,000, in the Nov. 8 General Election. District 73 covers part of southeast Cedar Rapids...
Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange
You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
Daily Iowan
Hannah Stuelke’s athleticism a boost for Iowa women’s basketball
Iowa women’s basketball freshman Hannah Stuelke always knew she wanted to be a Hawkeye. She committed to Iowa during her freshman year at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids. In her four years as an Iowa women’s basketball commit, she earned first-team all-conference and all-district honors four times. The...
