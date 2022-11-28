ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Guest speaker discouraging DEI initiatives on campus, draws controversy from students

Allen West, retired Lt. Col for The Army, visited the University of Iowa Wednesday evening where he said focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion is bad for the country. He was welcomed by the Young Americans for Freedom Iowa chapter the day after the organization had a booth “debunking” critical race theory, while other students came to the venue to show their disapproval of having West speak on campus.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Community School District five-year strategic plan to increase proficiency in schools

The Iowa City Community School District will implement a new five-year strategic plan in 2023 to improve student equity and development in the district. To improve equity, the district plans to reduce proficiency gaps in reading and math in racial and academic demographic groups, such as English Language Learners, Individualized Education Plan learners, and Free or Reduced Lunch users.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Engagement

From the museum’s new location between the Main Library and the campus recreation center, the building is a newly-minted staple for Iowa City architecture. “It’s not quiet,” Tokarski said. “The visibility is really cool of this building and I think it does more of a service to the collection than the old space did.”
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Leadership

The ninth director of the Stanley Museum grew up surrounded by art. Lessing was raised in southern Indiana, just across the river from Louisville, Kentucky. Her mother was a painter and a high school art teacher. Her father was a sculptor and the art director for Bruce Fox: a small company that created decorative, cast-metal artworks for Wilton and other brands.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Families Save Thousands in Tuition

There are many ways high school students can earn College Credit in High School (CCHS) through Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center. Options range from taking college-level classes onsite at a high school, online courses, or taking a sequence of courses in a Career Academy at the Regional Center. During the 2021-2022 academic year, 479 students from Washington County Regional partner school districts earned a total of 4,050 credit hours, translating into a tuition cost savings of $753,207! “CCHS experiences are primarily designed for juniors and seniors, allowing them to experiment with different academic areas and learn their true passions before committing to one subject area in college,” Tera Pickens, Washington County Regional Director, explained. “Regardless of the CCHS option they choose, students earn both high school and college credit, and it is at no cost to the student or their family. In some academies, students can earn industry-recognized certifications for immediate employment opportunities. Students experience the rigor of college coursework, are better prepared for college classes after high school graduation, and are saving money along the way. To learn more about the Career Academies that Washington County Regional Center offers find the link with this story at KCIIradio.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

General Assistance Program from Johnson County sees big increase in users

Johnson County’s General Assistance Program has seen an increase in households served recently, with 745 in fiscal 2022 compared to 304 in fiscal 2021. Johnson County Social Services Director Lynette Jacoby provided an update on the county’s General Assistance Program at Wednesday’s work session meeting for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.
Corydon Times-Republican

Highest-paying business jobs in Cedar Rapids

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Cedar Rapids, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
superhits1027.com

Emergency room doctor calls for Iowans to properly lock up their guns

IOWA CITY — An Emergency Room doctor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is appealing to all gun owners in the state to lock up their weapons, especially if there are ever children in the house. Pediatric emergency medicine physician Dr. Chuck Jennissen says he’s repeatedly witnessed...
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Board of Supervisors Vote for Old Jail Demolition

The Washington County Board of Supervisors met yesterday and discussed the demolition of the county-owned property at 221 West 2nd Street, formerly known as the Old Jail. The board had previously had all of the asbestos removal done on the property in preparation for future demolition. Utilities have also been disconnected. The board will be taking bids for demolition, and the demolition company will be responsible for the removal of all utilities as well as the tower. “What’s going to happen over there is we’re going to plan on demolishing the old jail, taking it down. Taking the tower down, taking the two-car garage that used to be a work release thing and storage will be gone, and then that shed behind will be for the radio equipment that’s going to be put up for bid. So, that is our plan.” The board set a resolution to plan a time frame for the demolition bids and upcoming information regarding the demolition process. KCII will keep you up to date with this project as it progresses.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Linn County approves recount in House District 73 race

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Supervisors have approved a recount in the Iowa House District 73 race. The unofficial results had Democrat Elizabeth Wilson beating Republican Susie Weinacht by 305 votes, out of 14,000, in the Nov. 8 General Election. District 73 covers part of southeast Cedar Rapids...
LINN COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange

You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Hannah Stuelke’s athleticism a boost for Iowa women’s basketball

Iowa women’s basketball freshman Hannah Stuelke always knew she wanted to be a Hawkeye. She committed to Iowa during her freshman year at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids. In her four years as an Iowa women’s basketball commit, she earned first-team all-conference and all-district honors four times. The...
IOWA CITY, IA

