The Washington County Board of Supervisors met yesterday and discussed the demolition of the county-owned property at 221 West 2nd Street, formerly known as the Old Jail. The board had previously had all of the asbestos removal done on the property in preparation for future demolition. Utilities have also been disconnected. The board will be taking bids for demolition, and the demolition company will be responsible for the removal of all utilities as well as the tower. “What’s going to happen over there is we’re going to plan on demolishing the old jail, taking it down. Taking the tower down, taking the two-car garage that used to be a work release thing and storage will be gone, and then that shed behind will be for the radio equipment that’s going to be put up for bid. So, that is our plan.” The board set a resolution to plan a time frame for the demolition bids and upcoming information regarding the demolition process. KCII will keep you up to date with this project as it progresses.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO