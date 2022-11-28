Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
SEBA Hong Kong Opens HK Office to Establish APAC Presence
SEBA Bank AG, which claims to be a leading crypto bank in Switzerland having a suite of fully regulated banking services, officially opened its Hong Kong office for its subsidiary, SEBA (Hong Kong) Limited (SEBA Hong Kong). SEBA Bank says that it has “a strong conviction for Hong Kong to...
Asian shares rise except Japan as markets eye China protests
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday as market jitters declined over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions. Benchmarks rose in early trading in Australia, South Korea and China, while shares fell in Japan. Oil prices fell. Japanese government data released Tuesday showed that the unemployment rate for October was unchanged from September at 2.6%. Separately, data released by another ministry showed a slight increase in the number of available jobs per job-seeker at 1.35. The increase has continued for 10 months. Hiring was up in anticipation of tourists returning in droves to Japan. Borders that have been basically closed during the coronavirus pandemic have reopened at a time when the declining value of the yen against the U.S. dollar and other currencies make Japan an attractive destination for tourists.
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Russia is reportedly asking Western countries to ease sanctions amid talks to extend the Black Sea grain export deal
Russia is reportedly asking the West to exempt a key lender from sanctions, sources told Reuters. But a spokesperson from the European Commission told Reuters that sanctions already allow for the exemptions. The request came during talks to extend a deal that allows exports of Ukrainian gain from the Black...
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Hong Kong CNN — When world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a familiar sentence stood out from the 1,186-page document. “Today’s era must not be of war,” it said, echoing what Indian Prime Minister...
China wants US not to interfere in ties with India - Pentagon
NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China has warned the United States to not interfere in its relationship with India following deadly border skirmishes between the Asian giants in 2020, the Pentagon said in a report.
crowdfundinsider.com
Asian Platform Funding Societies Tops THB 1 Billion in Thailand
Singapore-based Funding Societies has surpassed THB 1 Billion (USD $27.8 million) in online lending in Thailand, according to a note from the company. Funding Societies secured a license in Thailand in 2021. Funding Societies is a platform providing access to capital for SMEs in multiple Asian countries. Funding Societies is...
"If I Can Do This, You Can Do This" — An American Woman Froze Her Eggs In London For 1/3 Of The Cost
"Egg freezing is an option for those that think they want to have children one day but aren’t ready right now," Brittany Allyn said. "I think it’s such a special opportunity our generation has that allows us to take back some control in our fertility."
Japan beats Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Same stadium. Same result. Similar shocking victory for Japan at the World Cup. After beating Germany in the team’s opener, Japan worked its way into the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday by defeating Spain 2-1 — the same score as last week. Spain also advanced despite the loss, knocking Germany out of the tournament. Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind and defeat another European powerhouse and make it to the knockout stage for the second straight World Cup. It’s the first time Japan has advanced past the group stage in back-to-back tournaments.
crowdfundinsider.com
Temenos Looks to Boost Banking as a Service in US with Mbanq Relationship
Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a banking platform provider, has expanded its relationship with Mbanq to boost its Banking as a Service (BaaS) in the US. At the same time, Temenos has invested in Mbanq, taking a minority stake in the Fintech. Temenos did not immediately reveal the size of the equity position.
crowdfundinsider.com
Broadridge, SLIB to Provide French Market Voting Solution for Global Investors
Extending their joint strategic commitment to modernize and enhance shareholder voting in the French market, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) and SLIB, a software editor for electronic voting and securities services based in France, announced “the go-live of their joint end-to-end global voting solution.”. Demi Derem, General Manager...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s MarketFinance Pay Later Financing for SMBs Allows Sole Traders to Get Credit at Point of Sale
The wave of embedded finance options is starting to move this “proverbial ship” forward, as options available at MarketFinance through their pay later financing for small businesses mean that finally, sole traders can “get instant access to credit at the point of sale when procuring their key business items online.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Web3 Payments Solution from Banking Circle Enables Asset-backed Stablecoin Settlements
With Banking Circle’s web3 payments solution, payments businesses and banks can process asset-backed stablecoin settlements “in the same way as fiat currencies, providing their customers with faster settlement and lower fees outside of traditional bank rails.”. Banking Circle‘s USDC stablecoins solution can be “utilized for payment acceptance, processing...
