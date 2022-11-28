ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

10-Year-Old Boy Evades Abduction By Asking Cashier To Pretend To Be His Mom

A ten-year-old boy's quick thinking saved him from being kidnapped. Sammy Green was walking home from school when a woman started following him. Sam Green, the boy's father, told WPVI that the woman claimed she knew his family and said the young boy was supposed to come with her. She...
KESQ News Channel 3

72 dogs rescued from home in the Cabazon area after owner’s family ask for help with care

Riverside County Animal Services rescued 72 dogs living inside a house in the Cabazon area after their caretaker reached out to the department for help. The department confirmed this is not an open cruelty investigation because the dogs were fed and cared for, although not in ideal circumstances, said Lt. Lesley Huennekens. The case started The post 72 dogs rescued from home in the Cabazon area after owner’s family ask for help with care appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Law & Crime

‘Somebody Just Left a Baby on My Car’: Connecticut Man Accused of Leaving Premature Baby on Hood of Stranger’s Car

A 41-year-old man in Connecticut was arrested this week for allegedly abandoning his premature newborn child on the hood of a stranger’s parked car earlier this year. Jorge Grados was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of risk of injury to a minor and one count of intentional cruelty to persons, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

CCTV footage shows mountain lion butchering pet Chihuahua

A chihuahua was killed by a mountain lion during an evening walk in a residential area of the Hollywood Hills. The attack took place on 9 November, when CCTV footage captured the mountain lion coming out of the bushes on a street lined with homes close to the Hollywood Reservoir. A dogwalker, who chose to remain anonymous, was walking two small dogs in the area at the time. The mountain lion can be seen in the surveillance footage stopping and crouching as it sees the pets. Not long after, the mountain lion attacks the smaller dog, Piper. “I felt...
WILX-TV

Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband

LACEY, Wash. (CNN) - Washington state police released audio of a 911 call a woman made before her estranged husband allegedly buried her alive last month. Police said the husband attacked her in her home, bound her arms behind her back with duct tape, and put tape over her mouth.
LACEY, WA
Law & Crime

Megachurch Leader in California Charged with Killing 11-Year-Old Daughter, Torturing Victim’s Younger Sisters

One of the leaders of a California megachurch was arrested this week and charged with a spate of felonies for allegedly torturing and killing her adopted 11-year-old daughter. Leticia Diane McCormack, the 49-year-old ordained elder at San Diego’s Rock Church, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful cruelty to a child in the death of Aarabella McCormack nearly three months ago, authorities announced.
SAN DIEGO, CA

