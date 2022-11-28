ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WNEM

$2500 cash reward available for unsolved homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man was found dead in a residence, and police need help with this unsolved murder. Jaymes “Saint” Wright, 30, was found shot to death in a residence in the 300 block of W. 4th Avenue in Flint on Nov. 5 at 10 p.m.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Lost pony reunited with Meridian Township family

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A pony that decided to take a walk on Thanksgiving has been reunited with its family. According to authorities, the Shetland Pony Bugsy decided to go for a walk, causing several citizens to attempt to get ahold of him. Police believe Bugsy was headed for the...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Crews extinguish Lansing Township house fire, no injuries reported

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in Lansing Township Wednesday afternoon. Multiple fire trucks were captured by News 10 cameras on Clippert Street, near the Frandor Shopping Center. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control after about a half hour. It took roughly two hours to fully extinguish the fire.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Delta Township fight, shot fired

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested Sunday night in connection with a fight in Delta Township. According to authorities, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shot fired and several people involved in a fight on Spinnaker Drive just before 7:30 p.m. The...
EATON COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

Restaurants That Lansing Lost in 2022

Lansing has an incredible foodie scene. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's something to satisfy your appetite. But sadly, Lansing did permanently lose some restaurants in the last year. Whether it was because the owners wanted to move on, they had staffing shortages, or otherwise, we had to say goodbye to many restaurants.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan International Speedway to host annual track and toy drive

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway is hosting its 14th-annual MIS Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. You can donate a non-perishable food item or a new, unwrapped toy in exchange for a drive around the 2-mile racetrack in your personal car.
BROOKLYN, MI
WLNS

Free preschool available in Lansing-area

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Families could get their little ones into preschool at no cost. Children must be turning four years old by Dec. 1, 2022, to get into the Ingham Intermediate School District’s Great Start Readiness program. A family of four can earn up to $69,375 a...
MASON, MI
100.7 WITL

A New Restaurant is Coming Soon to Williamston

If you consider yourself to be a foodie in and around the Lansing area, first of all, you've got to check out the Lansing Foodies Facebook group. They always have up-to-date knowledge about what's going on with local restaurants and the delicious food they offer. Not to mention an abundance of yummy food pics.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Clinton County deputies arrest 3 in 2 separate methamphetamine incidents over holiday weekend

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a dozen people over Thanksgiving Weekend. According to authorities, deputies observed a vehicle near a closed business in Watertown Township on Nov. 27. After an investigation, a 32-year-old woman from Charlotte was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, and a 33-year-old woman from Lansing was taken into custody for providing false information to police and felon in possession of ammunition. Authorities said the woman from Lansing had an active warrant out for her arrest at the time.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

City of East Lansing to offer holiday light recycling

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing residents can recycle their non-functioning and functioning holiday lights. You can drop holiday lights off in the cart at the entrance of the East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW) located at 1800 E. State Road. Holiday lights can be dropped off through...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County man involved in police shooting pleads guilty

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - 47-year-old Gregory McDowell of Lansing pleaded guilty to one count of felony firearm, second offense, before Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in the 30th District Court in Ingham County. McDowell, who was being sought by a law enforcement task force for an outstanding warrant for Assault with...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan schools work to address low performance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report from the Michigan Department of Education said some Mid-Michigan schools aren’t making the grade. Low test scores, low attendance rates, and low graduation rates are getting the attention of local and state school leaders. Background: State identifies 13 Lansing schools as underperforming,...
LANSING, MI

