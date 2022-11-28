Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
WNEM
$2500 cash reward available for unsolved homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man was found dead in a residence, and police need help with this unsolved murder. Jaymes “Saint” Wright, 30, was found shot to death in a residence in the 300 block of W. 4th Avenue in Flint on Nov. 5 at 10 p.m.
WILX-TV
Lost pony reunited with Meridian Township family
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A pony that decided to take a walk on Thanksgiving has been reunited with its family. According to authorities, the Shetland Pony Bugsy decided to go for a walk, causing several citizens to attempt to get ahold of him. Police believe Bugsy was headed for the...
Crews respond to house fire on S. Clippert St. near Frandor
Smoke can be seen coming from a building on South Clippert Street just off of East Michigan Avenue near Frandor.
WILX-TV
Crews extinguish Lansing Township house fire, no injuries reported
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in Lansing Township Wednesday afternoon. Multiple fire trucks were captured by News 10 cameras on Clippert Street, near the Frandor Shopping Center. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control after about a half hour. It took roughly two hours to fully extinguish the fire.
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Delta Township fight, shot fired
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested Sunday night in connection with a fight in Delta Township. According to authorities, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shot fired and several people involved in a fight on Spinnaker Drive just before 7:30 p.m. The...
Restaurants That Lansing Lost in 2022
Lansing has an incredible foodie scene. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's something to satisfy your appetite. But sadly, Lansing did permanently lose some restaurants in the last year. Whether it was because the owners wanted to move on, they had staffing shortages, or otherwise, we had to say goodbye to many restaurants.
WILX-TV
Michigan International Speedway to host annual track and toy drive
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway is hosting its 14th-annual MIS Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. You can donate a non-perishable food item or a new, unwrapped toy in exchange for a drive around the 2-mile racetrack in your personal car.
WLNS
Free preschool available in Lansing-area
MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Families could get their little ones into preschool at no cost. Children must be turning four years old by Dec. 1, 2022, to get into the Ingham Intermediate School District’s Great Start Readiness program. A family of four can earn up to $69,375 a...
A New Restaurant is Coming Soon to Williamston
If you consider yourself to be a foodie in and around the Lansing area, first of all, you've got to check out the Lansing Foodies Facebook group. They always have up-to-date knowledge about what's going on with local restaurants and the delicious food they offer. Not to mention an abundance of yummy food pics.
Lansing man faces five years in prison after pulling gun on police
A man accused of pointing a gun at a group of police officers pled guilty to a felony firearm charge on Wednesday.
WILX-TV
Clinton County deputies arrest 3 in 2 separate methamphetamine incidents over holiday weekend
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a dozen people over Thanksgiving Weekend. According to authorities, deputies observed a vehicle near a closed business in Watertown Township on Nov. 27. After an investigation, a 32-year-old woman from Charlotte was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, and a 33-year-old woman from Lansing was taken into custody for providing false information to police and felon in possession of ammunition. Authorities said the woman from Lansing had an active warrant out for her arrest at the time.
Ingham Sheriff: Suspect stealing diesel from farm tractors
According to the Ingham County Sheriff's office, an unknown person is going around stealing diesel from tractors in Aurelis and Leslie Townships.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Blanc Township (Grand Blanc Township, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Grand Blanc Township. The crash happened at the Dort Highway intersection on I-75 at around 7:40 a.m. The early-30s driver rear-ended a car, drove around it, crossed all three lanes of traffic, and rolled over into the median as he entered southbound I-75.
WILX-TV
City of East Lansing to offer holiday light recycling
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing residents can recycle their non-functioning and functioning holiday lights. You can drop holiday lights off in the cart at the entrance of the East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW) located at 1800 E. State Road. Holiday lights can be dropped off through...
Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest, 2 in hospital
Police said that the person responsible for the stabbing knew both of the victims.
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County offers $2,500 reward in unsolved Flint homicide
FLINT, MI – Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide from earlier this year. Jaymes “Saint” Wright was killed late Saturday, Nov. 5, and his homicide remains unsolved, according to Crime...
Michigan Truck Drivers: Stop Doing This Before You Kill Someone
We all have our preferences when it comes to the size of what we want to drive. I'm a fan of a small car, but being originally from a southern state, I've driven and ridden shotgun in more than my fair share of trucks and SUVs. Recently while driving through...
WILX-TV
Ingham County man involved in police shooting pleads guilty
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - 47-year-old Gregory McDowell of Lansing pleaded guilty to one count of felony firearm, second offense, before Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in the 30th District Court in Ingham County. McDowell, who was being sought by a law enforcement task force for an outstanding warrant for Assault with...
WILX-TV
Michigan schools work to address low performance
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report from the Michigan Department of Education said some Mid-Michigan schools aren’t making the grade. Low test scores, low attendance rates, and low graduation rates are getting the attention of local and state school leaders. Background: State identifies 13 Lansing schools as underperforming,...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Strong winds and cold temps, plus Michigan trees head to troops
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki is at the Now Desk as strong winds bring colder temps to mid-Michigan. Plus Maureen Halliday joins for the trending headlines and what’s coming up on News 10 Today at 11. ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 30, 2022. Average High: 41º...
