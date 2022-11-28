Popular local chain Bev’s Burgers is poised to become the first restaurant to occupy a new commercial building across from Oak View Middle School in Newberry. The news comes two days after the Newberry Board of Adjustment—which includes city commissioners and other key staff—approved a development plan for the corner of US-27 and SW 4th Avenue. Developer JBrown Professional Group declined to name the first tenant in the new building, but Bev’s Burgers confirmed its plans to Mainstreet Daily News on Wednesday.

NEWBERRY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO