Ocala, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Bev’s Burgers headed to Newberry

Popular local chain Bev’s Burgers is poised to become the first restaurant to occupy a new commercial building across from Oak View Middle School in Newberry. The news comes two days after the Newberry Board of Adjustment—which includes city commissioners and other key staff—approved a development plan for the corner of US-27 and SW 4th Avenue. Developer JBrown Professional Group declined to name the first tenant in the new building, but Bev’s Burgers confirmed its plans to Mainstreet Daily News on Wednesday.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Vineyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway at the Vineyard Church on Wednesday. The church is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates. The distribution will start at 11 a.m. It is open to everyone and is free.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF will have their Lighting of the Holiday Gator event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF community is invited to the Lighting of the Holiday Gator event on Thursday. The event will be held on the lawn of the University Auditorium near the corner of Newell Drive and Union Road. This year’s festivities start at 5 p.m. and will feature...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville resident celebrated his 105th birthday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident is celebrated a major birthday on Wednesday. Arnold Von Der Porten celebrated his 105th birthday Wednesday. According to his two self published autobiographies, Arnold was kicked out of school in Germany at the age of 15 for refusing to sing the Nazi anthem.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Sandhill Cranes At Juliet Falls Golf Club In Dunnellon

These two sandhill cranes were enjoying the afternoon sun on the number nine green at Juliet Falls Golf Club in Dunnellon. Thanks to Ann Snowden for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Junkrat, Pearl, Athena, and Chad

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is the shy but ever so loving Junkrat. This kitty like to get gentle chin scratches and it looking for a chance at happily ever after.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Belleview Christmas Parade returns this weekend

The Belleview Christmas Parade is set to return this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 4 at SE Robinson Road/SE Abshier Boulevard (Highway 441), and participants will travel north to SE 110th Street. At the conclusion of the parade, float traffic...
BELLEVIEW, FL
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Fall Sunset Over Fore Ranch In Ocala

Check out this beautiful fall sunset taken overlooking SW 60th Avenue from SW 42nd Street in Fore Ranch. Thanks to Floyd Jankowski for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
WCJB

World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The biggest equestrian venue in Ocala is turning the horse capital of the world into a winter wonderland. The World Equestrian Center has more than one million lights glistening as Christmas cheer spreads throughout the event. The grand plaza is also decked with holiday décor, along...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

55+ community in Leesburg sold for $33.67 million

A 55+ community in Leesburg has been sold for $33.67 million. Lake Griffin Harbor has been sold to Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55+ communities. The Lake Griffin Harbor sale was part of a $448 million purchase of several properties in Florida. For Lake...
LEESBURG, FL
Cedar Key News

WGP 2022 YANKEETOWN, INGLIS HISTORY

Topic: Larry Cohan and the history of Inglis and Yankeetown. Larry will present a 20th century look back in time with pictures and narrative. For more information contact: Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
INGLIS, FL
WCJB

Organizations donate $25,000 to UF food pantry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida food pantry is getting a $25,000 donation to help put food on the table for people across North Central Florida. UF officials announced the donation from the Pepsi Stronger Together Initiative and Winn-Dixie. Employees from Pepsi and Winn-Dixie will deliver groceries to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities

3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
OCALA, FL

