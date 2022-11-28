Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bev’s Burgers headed to Newberry
Popular local chain Bev’s Burgers is poised to become the first restaurant to occupy a new commercial building across from Oak View Middle School in Newberry. The news comes two days after the Newberry Board of Adjustment—which includes city commissioners and other key staff—approved a development plan for the corner of US-27 and SW 4th Avenue. Developer JBrown Professional Group declined to name the first tenant in the new building, but Bev’s Burgers confirmed its plans to Mainstreet Daily News on Wednesday.
WCJB
Vineyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway at the Vineyard Church on Wednesday. The church is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates. The distribution will start at 11 a.m. It is open to everyone and is free.
hernandosun.com
Preview of the “Christmas on Main Street” event happening this Thursday
Live Oak Theatre and Live Oak Conservatory are embarking on a busy week of holiday-themed performances – filling the community with songs of the season that are sure to get everyone of all ages in the holiday spirit. It wouldn’t be Christmas in Hernando County without kicking things off...
WCJB
UF will have their Lighting of the Holiday Gator event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF community is invited to the Lighting of the Holiday Gator event on Thursday. The event will be held on the lawn of the University Auditorium near the corner of Newell Drive and Union Road. This year’s festivities start at 5 p.m. and will feature...
WCJB
Gainesville resident celebrated his 105th birthday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident is celebrated a major birthday on Wednesday. Arnold Von Der Porten celebrated his 105th birthday Wednesday. According to his two self published autobiographies, Arnold was kicked out of school in Germany at the age of 15 for refusing to sing the Nazi anthem.
ocala-news.com
Sandhill Cranes At Juliet Falls Golf Club In Dunnellon
These two sandhill cranes were enjoying the afternoon sun on the number nine green at Juliet Falls Golf Club in Dunnellon. Thanks to Ann Snowden for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce gave out their annual business awards
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Greater Gainesville Chamber got down to business the night of November 30th, naming the big winners of the annual business awards. This year’s theme was based on the Top Gun movies. TV20 was a media partner and had a table at the event which...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Junkrat, Pearl, Athena, and Chad
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is the shy but ever so loving Junkrat. This kitty like to get gentle chin scratches and it looking for a chance at happily ever after.
ocala-news.com
Belleview Christmas Parade returns this weekend
The Belleview Christmas Parade is set to return this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 4 at SE Robinson Road/SE Abshier Boulevard (Highway 441), and participants will travel north to SE 110th Street. At the conclusion of the parade, float traffic...
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Fall Sunset Over Fore Ranch In Ocala
Check out this beautiful fall sunset taken overlooking SW 60th Avenue from SW 42nd Street in Fore Ranch. Thanks to Floyd Jankowski for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The biggest equestrian venue in Ocala is turning the horse capital of the world into a winter wonderland. The World Equestrian Center has more than one million lights glistening as Christmas cheer spreads throughout the event. The grand plaza is also decked with holiday décor, along...
WCJB
UF beats FSU in “Chop in Chomp Food Drive Competition” after $25,000 donation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students are getting help with groceries for the holiday season thanks to a donation. UF officials announced the $25,000 donation from Winn-Dixie and the Pepsi Stronger Together Initiative. Employees from Pepsi and Winn-Dixie delivered groceries on Wednesday morning to the Hitchcock Field and...
leesburg-news.com
55+ community in Leesburg sold for $33.67 million
A 55+ community in Leesburg has been sold for $33.67 million. Lake Griffin Harbor has been sold to Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55+ communities. The Lake Griffin Harbor sale was part of a $448 million purchase of several properties in Florida. For Lake...
Cedar Key News
WGP 2022 YANKEETOWN, INGLIS HISTORY
Topic: Larry Cohan and the history of Inglis and Yankeetown. Larry will present a 20th century look back in time with pictures and narrative. For more information contact: Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
WCJB
Organizations donate $25,000 to UF food pantry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida food pantry is getting a $25,000 donation to help put food on the table for people across North Central Florida. UF officials announced the donation from the Pepsi Stronger Together Initiative and Winn-Dixie. Employees from Pepsi and Winn-Dixie will deliver groceries to...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities
3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
mynews13.com
Leesburg nonprofit receives $6K from Umatilla church for Giving Tuesday
EUSTIS, Fla. — Nonprofits around the region are fundraising as part of Giving Tuesday. In Lake County, one nonprofit is helping children in foster care transition into adulthood. What You Need To Know. According to DCF. more than 20% of young adults who come out of foster care become...
WCJB
Rosa Park Transfer Station will hold the annual Rosa Parks Day of Courage event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The annual Rosa Parks Day of Courage event will be in Gainesville on Thursday. The event will be held at the Rosa Park Transfer Station and that is located at 700 SE 3rd St. It will start at 11am.
WCJB
Marion County Public Library will hold the 10th annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 10th annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair will be held at the Marion County Public Library headquarters on Wednesday. It will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veterans, active service members, and military families get priority access to the hiring event starting at 11.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022
I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!
