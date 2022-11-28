Read full article on original website
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Producers Interrupt Couples In the Boom Boom Room to Record They Both Give Consent
A 'Bachelor in Paradise Australia' star shared some behind-the-scenes details about what it’s like to hook up on the reality show.
'Love & Marriage' Couple Quits the Show
When Monique Samuels left The Real Housewives of Potomac, she vowed she'd never do reality television again. But famed producer Carlos King was able to get the Bravo alum to reconsider. She and her husband, former NFL star Chris Samuels, signed on for the spinoff of the OWN reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Love & Marriage: D.C., starring the Samuels and two other couples, premiered earlier this year and was renewed for a second season. Set to premiere in Jan. 2023, fans were eager to catch up with the Samuels and were hopeful their marriage was in a better place. But after a promo of the show didn't show the Samuels, fans wondered why. According to a report, it's because Monique and Chris will not be appearing in the forthcoming season…at all.
Are Vinny Guadagnino and Gabby Windey Dating? Clues After ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Are things heating up between Vinny Guadagnino and Gabby Windey ... or are they just trolling their Instagram followers?! The former Bachelorette lead and Jersey Shore alum have sparked major romance rumors since wrapping up their stint on Dancing...
T.J. Holmes’ Wife: Everything To Know About The ‘GMA’ Star’s 2 Marriages
T.J. Holmes is a journalist on Good Morning America. He has been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010. He was previously married to Amy Ferson. T.J. has gushed over his family several times in the past. T.J. Holmes is best known for being a journalist on some of America’s most...
Who Is Vinny Guadagnino Dating? Everything to Know About the MTV Star’s Exes, Relationship Status
Off the market? Vinny Guadagnino, who made his Dancing with the Stars debut on the show’s season 31 premiere in September 2022, has been in the public eye ever since Jersey Shore premiered...
Gabby Windey Reveals She Would Go On A Date With Vinny Guadagnino After Flirty Comments & Erich Schwer Split
Will they or won’t they? If it’s up to Gabby Windey, she might be going out on a date with Vinny Guadagnino very soon. After the DWTS finale on November 21, Gabby was asked point-blank if she would go out with Vinny if he asked. “Oh my god. Oh, wow, you guys get right to it. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up,” Gabby told reporters, including HollywoodLife.
‘Married at First Sight’: Katina and Olajuwon Divorce, and the Show Is Now 0-5 for 2 Seasons in a Row
With Katina and Olajuwon's just-announced divorced, none of the couples from 'Married at First Sight' Season 13 or 14 are still together.
'90 Day Fiance' Stars Get Married for the Second Time
Stacey Silva is married...again! The 90 Day Fiancé star and husband Florian Sukaj tied the knot again Thursday after previously having a small, intimate wedding featuring just the happy couple and their officiant. The TLC stars' grand wedding took place at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut and was exactly what Silva had imagined.
‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Rachel Recchia Confirms She Is Dating Again But ‘Taking It Slow’
Handing out her roses again! The Bachelorette alum Rachel Recchia confirmed she’s dating a mystery man, but is “taking it slow,” during a Tuesday, November 8, episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour.” The reality...
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
Kim Kardashian ‘Reevaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga
PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “reevaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday. The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last week and apologized for offense it caused, as reported.More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women DinnerKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022 “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian wrote. “The safety of...
Fantasy Relationships
Fantasies can misguide you in relationships. It is important to be aware of how past relationships may impact present ones. Good relationship choices lead to greater happiness. A real relationship is often different from how you imagined, but that can make it more satisfying. Frequently, my patients want to form...
An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion
Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
Gabby Windey Leaves Vinny Guadagnino Another Flirty Comment & Fans Are Shipping The Possible Romance
The latest entry in the biggest reality-television love connection began innocently on Monday. “If I’m a lot, go find less,” Vinny Guadagnino of Jersey Shore fame wrote on Nov. 28. In the pic, Vinny, 35, stood on the streets of New York City’s SoHo neighborhood while dressed in sweats and white sneakers. While some might take this as typical Vinny boasting, Gabby Windey saw an opportunity to leave the comments section in flame. “A lot of you is never enough,” Gabby, 31, wrote, prompting fans to quickly ship The Bachelor/Bachelorette alum with the Jersey Show star.
Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Winners: Where Are They Now?
A final rose isn't forever. Not every couple survives the reality TV curse, especially in Bachelor Nation. However, that doesn't change the fact that the franchise is one of the most — if not the most — popular reality show on TV. When The Bachelor first debuted in 2005, not even then-host Chris Harrison would […]
What's The Best Show To Watch When You're Sick?
It's important to always have a list ready for when a sniffle creeps up.
Mollie King's father Stephen dies months after brain tumour diagnosis - just days after she welcomed a baby girl with her fiancé Stuart Broad
Mollie King said she was 'heartbroken beyond words' as she announced the death of her father Stephen on Wednesday. The former Saturdays singer, 35, took to Instagram to tell her fans of the sad news that her parent had died last week, just days after she welcomed her first baby daughter.
Fans Think Emily Ratajkowski Had Fat Removal Surgery After Seeing Early Career Photos: 'Looks Worse Now'
It was always obvious that Emily Ratajkowski would have a great modeling career. From the very first moment she appeared on screen, it was clear to see that she was a natural beauty who loved the camera; and the camera definitely loved her!. Emily Ratajkowski Plastic Surgery Before And After.
Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!
Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
Adele Bugs Out After Fan’s Phone Filter Changes Her Face: ‘What Have You Done?’
Adele gave a fan the surprise of a lifetime during a show within the second weekend of her Las Vegas residency, titled “Weekends with Adele” — and received quite the surprise herself. In a clip shared by concertgoer Jamy G on TikTok, Adele approached her to ask her about her favorite childhood memory and then expressed her bamboozlement when she saw that Jamy placed a filter over the video she was recording of the special interaction. “Is there a filter on that? What have you done to my face!” the 34-year-old Grammy-winning superstar shrieked out of shock. “Woah, girl! Get that filter off my face!”
