ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Love & Marriage' Couple Quits the Show

When Monique Samuels left The Real Housewives of Potomac, she vowed she'd never do reality television again. But famed producer Carlos King was able to get the Bravo alum to reconsider. She and her husband, former NFL star Chris Samuels, signed on for the spinoff of the OWN reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Love & Marriage: D.C., starring the Samuels and two other couples, premiered earlier this year and was renewed for a second season. Set to premiere in Jan. 2023, fans were eager to catch up with the Samuels and were hopeful their marriage was in a better place. But after a promo of the show didn't show the Samuels, fans wondered why. According to a report, it's because Monique and Chris will not be appearing in the forthcoming season…at all.
HollywoodLife

Gabby Windey Reveals She Would Go On A Date With Vinny Guadagnino After Flirty Comments & Erich Schwer Split

Will they or won’t they? If it’s up to Gabby Windey, she might be going out on a date with Vinny Guadagnino very soon. After the DWTS finale on November 21, Gabby was asked point-blank if she would go out with Vinny if he asked. “Oh my god. Oh, wow, you guys get right to it. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up,” Gabby told reporters, including HollywoodLife.
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Stars Get Married for the Second Time

Stacey Silva is married...again! The 90 Day Fiancé star and husband Florian Sukaj tied the knot again Thursday after previously having a small, intimate wedding featuring just the happy couple and their officiant. The TLC stars' grand wedding took place at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut and was exactly what Silva had imagined.
CONNECTICUT STATE
BBC

Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani

The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
WWD

Kim Kardashian ‘Reevaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga

PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “reevaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday. The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last week and apologized for offense it caused, as reported.More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women DinnerKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022 “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian wrote. “The safety of...
psychologytoday.com

Fantasy Relationships

Fantasies can misguide you in relationships. It is important to be aware of how past relationships may impact present ones. Good relationship choices lead to greater happiness. A real relationship is often different from how you imagined, but that can make it more satisfying. Frequently, my patients want to form...
Vice

An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion

Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
HollywoodLife

Gabby Windey Leaves Vinny Guadagnino Another Flirty Comment & Fans Are Shipping The Possible Romance

The latest entry in the biggest reality-television love connection began innocently on Monday. “If I’m a lot, go find less,” Vinny Guadagnino of Jersey Shore fame wrote on Nov. 28. In the pic, Vinny, 35, stood on the streets of New York City’s SoHo neighborhood while dressed in sweats and white sneakers. While some might take this as typical Vinny boasting, Gabby Windey saw an opportunity to leave the comments section in flame. “A lot of you is never enough,” Gabby, 31, wrote, prompting fans to quickly ship The Bachelor/Bachelorette alum with the Jersey Show star.
Us Weekly

Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

A final rose isn't forever. Not every couple survives the reality TV curse, especially in Bachelor Nation. However, that doesn't change the fact that the franchise is one of the most — if not the most — popular reality show on TV. When The Bachelor first debuted in 2005, not even then-host Chris Harrison would […]
sheenmagazine.com

Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!

Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Adele Bugs Out After Fan’s Phone Filter Changes Her Face: ‘What Have You Done?’

Adele gave a fan the surprise of a lifetime during a show within the second weekend of her Las Vegas residency, titled “Weekends with Adele” — and received quite the surprise herself. In a clip shared by concertgoer Jamy G on TikTok, Adele approached her to ask her about her favorite childhood memory and then expressed her bamboozlement when she saw that Jamy placed a filter over the video she was recording of the special interaction. “Is there a filter on that? What have you done to my face!” the 34-year-old Grammy-winning superstar shrieked out of shock. “Woah, girl! Get that filter off my face!”
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy