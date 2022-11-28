ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars 28, Ravens 27: Locker Room Riding High After a Thrilling Victory

By Brett Hawn
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vm1mn_0jPPfrgQ00

In a back-and-forth contest, it was the Jacksonville Jaguars who dealt the final blow to emerge victorious. Franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence took care of business, completing 29 of his 37 passing attempts for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns with zero turnovers. Wide receiver Zay Jones had himself a field day, catching 11 of his 14 targets for 145 yards and the game-sealing two-point conversion.

It was a performance that many, including myself, did not see coming. Following the win, Zay Jones made it clear just how much of an impact this win had on the locker room.

“Huge, I mean, it’s just huge,” Jones said. “I mean if you see the locker room, just how excited the guys are and just the aura and the presence that’s going around and how coaches are ecstatic man, players are happy, the staff, so much goes into it. Training staff, equipment, weight room staff, I mean, nutritionists, everybody. So it’s just so, so exciting to see everyone come together and enjoy this.”

So much of the focus on this game has been centered around how the bye week allowed the Jags to come out rested and rejuvenated, ready to pounce. The Jaguars showed that grit today, sticking to the game plan and believing in their ability to impact football games, despite what their record may indicate. For veteran linebacker Foye Oluokun, coming into the locker room after a hard-fought win gets everybody excited.

“I mean it just always feels better coming into a locker room after a win, after you fight that hard and you do so much stuff right in the game,” Oluokun said. “Just being able to finish the game and come away with the W just shows it and all that work that you’re putting in throughout the week. All the talks, all the meetings that you have are going into, I don’t even know the word but you’re doing the right thing.”

Most importantly, a win of this magnitude bears positive outlooks for the stretch ahead. For the Jaguars locker room, the win against the Baltimore Ravens does wonders for the overall confidence of the team and will become a fighting symbol for the rest of the season.

“Like I said earlier, just all the work that we’re putting in and going in the right place,” Oluokun said. “I got confidence in the offense, hopefully, they got confidence in us. And you know, everybody knows that we’re talented. He’s [Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence] got to keep putting it together. It’s a good way to start off this little run we’re trying to go on after the bye but we got to keep stacking 'em in order to make it happen.”

Photo: Via Alex Shepard

JACKSONVILLE, FL
