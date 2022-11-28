ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Jacobs and Maxx Crosby ‘are beasts!!’ Here are the reactions to Raiders’ walk-off OT win

By Anthony Galaviz
 3 days ago

Josh Jacobs’ 86-yard walk-off touchdown run sent the Raiders into a frenzy Sunday afternoon while lifting them to a 40-34 overtime win over the Seahawks.

Fans and others matched the team’s amazement after Jacobs capped the dramatic road victory, finishing with 33 carries for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He had six receptions for 74 yards.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Raiders legend Tim Brown chimed in, applauding Jacobs and defensive end Maxx Crosby, who made one big play after another as he put pressure on Seattle quarterback Geno Smith all the way into overtime.

The Raiders improved to 4-7 and will play the Chargers on Dec. 4 at Allegiant Stadium.

Perhaps there will be more than enough momentum for the Raiders to carry over into next weekend as they continue to try to dig their way out of a slow start to the season.

At least Raider Nation hopes so. as Brown indicated in his Twitter post.

Is a run for the highest office in the land, or at least to one of the NFL’s top postseason honors, in Jacobs’ future?

Barstool Sports helped those who might have missed the ending — when some CBS outlets cut away before the final gun — by tweeting a replay of the game winner.

