WMTW
Nearly 50 guns seized during drug bust at Maine home; Couple arrested
DEER ISLE, Maine — A man and his girlfriend have been arrested after dozens of guns and drugs were seized from a home in Deer Isle. Authorities began investigating 42-year-old Dexter Bray in November on suspicions related to night hunting. The investigation was being conducted by the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Marine Patrol.
WMTW
Driver hospitalized after crash with railroad tamper in Belgrade
BELGRADE, Maine — A man was taken to a hospital after crashing into a railroad tamper in Belgrade early Thursday morning. According to Maine State Police, 83-year-old William Bockman was heading south on Route 27 when he hit a railroad tamper. Railroad tampers work to make tracks and roadbeds...
WMTW
Police investigating death of man found shot in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A man is dead after being shot in Portland on Tuesday evening, police confirmed. Authorities were called to the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street on a report of gunshots. When they arrived, officials say they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. The...
WMTW
23-year-old woman's death in Portland ruled homicide
PORTLAND, Maine — The death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street found the body of Bethany Kelley on Nov. 18, just after 7:30 a.m. According to officials, Kelley had last been seen alive the...
WMTW
Driver twice fled traffic stop prior to Windham crash, police say
WINDHAM, Maine — Two people were hurt after police say a driver who sped away from officers twice hit another vehicle in Windham. Police say a Cumberland County Sheriff's Department detective tried to stop a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle on River Road Tuesday morning for making an unsafe pass, but the driver refused to stop and sped off. The detective did not chase the vehicle, but spotted it again a short time later when the vehicle spun out near Majestic Heights. Police say the driver again sped away and the detective still did not chase.
WMTW
1 kilo of suspected fentanyl seized from Maine home
CORINNA, Maine — Over a kilogram of what is suspected to be fentanyl was seized from a Maine home on Tuesday, authorities confirmed. Maine State Police say the major bust started with an ongoing investigation into the importation of fentanyl into Maine from Massachusetts. Investigators with the Maine Drug...
WMTW
Maine teacher accused of assaulting 5-year-old student
BUCKSPORT, Maine — A teacher at RSU 5 in Bucksport is accused of assaulting a student. Bucksport Police say they were called on Nov. 21 about an alleged assault that happened on Oct. 20 involving a teacher and a 5-year-old male student. After investigating, police arrested 52-year-old Christian Koelbl...
WMTW
Friend of Poland murder suspect shared videos in an effort to access extended care
POLAND, Maine — Loved ones of a murder suspect in Poland say they desperately tried to get help for a man who is now accused of killing his brother. Justin Butterfield is charged with murder for the death of Gabe Damour. A longtime friend of Butterfield said, years ago,...
WMTW
Androscoggin sheriff calls for more mental health funding in wake of Poland killing
Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson is calling on more funding for community-based mental health services following the arrest of Justin Butterfield of Poland last week for allegedly killing his brother Gabe Damour in Poland on Thanksgiving. Butterfield, 34, is facing murder charges and is being held in Androscoggin County Jail...
WMTW
Local leaders in Greater Portland work toward reducing traffic fatalities
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Local leaders gathered in South Portland on Wednesday for a road safety meeting organized by The Greater Portland Coalition of Governments. Representatives from 18 communities have been working with regional planners to create an action plan for a project called Vision Zero. The program has...
WMTW
Maine Fly Company creates fishing rods inspired by Maine waterways
YARMOUTH, Maine — The owner of a Maine fishing rod company says he’s landed the perfect location. In October, Maine Fly Company christened its brand-new location along the Royal River in Yarmouth. Owner Jeff Davis admits he has never envisioned a river packed with anglers exclusively using his...
WMTW
New transitional housing plan for asylum-seekers arriving in Southern Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments, as association that coordinates actions by Portland and two dozen other municipalities in Southern Maine, envisions building 200 modest homes to temporarily house asylum-seeking families. GPCOG is eyeing an undeveloped 20-acre lot for sale in Portland's Riverton neighborhood for Safe...
WMTW
Power outages fall across Maine as strong winds subside
PORTLAND, Maine — The number of power outages across Maine continues to drop Thursday as Central Maine Power crews work to restore service following heavy rain and strong wind gusts Wednesday. As of 8:00 a.m., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 17,000 customers without power in the state....
WMTW
Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
WMTW
University of New England breaks ground for medical campus centerpiece in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — The University of New England is moving where it trains future physicians from its home campus in Biddeford to Portland in an expansion that may help reduce the state’s doctor shortage. UNE administrators, supporters, and students held a ceremonial groundbreaking on Tuesday for the new...
