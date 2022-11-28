ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Nearly 50 guns seized during drug bust at Maine home; Couple arrested

DEER ISLE, Maine — A man and his girlfriend have been arrested after dozens of guns and drugs were seized from a home in Deer Isle. Authorities began investigating 42-year-old Dexter Bray in November on suspicions related to night hunting. The investigation was being conducted by the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Marine Patrol.
DEER ISLE, ME
WMTW

Driver hospitalized after crash with railroad tamper in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Maine — A man was taken to a hospital after crashing into a railroad tamper in Belgrade early Thursday morning. According to Maine State Police, 83-year-old William Bockman was heading south on Route 27 when he hit a railroad tamper. Railroad tampers work to make tracks and roadbeds...
BELGRADE, ME
WMTW

Police investigating death of man found shot in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A man is dead after being shot in Portland on Tuesday evening, police confirmed. Authorities were called to the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street on a report of gunshots. When they arrived, officials say they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. The...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

23-year-old woman's death in Portland ruled homicide

PORTLAND, Maine — The death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street found the body of Bethany Kelley on Nov. 18, just after 7:30 a.m. According to officials, Kelley had last been seen alive the...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Driver twice fled traffic stop prior to Windham crash, police say

WINDHAM, Maine — Two people were hurt after police say a driver who sped away from officers twice hit another vehicle in Windham. Police say a Cumberland County Sheriff's Department detective tried to stop a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle on River Road Tuesday morning for making an unsafe pass, but the driver refused to stop and sped off. The detective did not chase the vehicle, but spotted it again a short time later when the vehicle spun out near Majestic Heights. Police say the driver again sped away and the detective still did not chase.
WINDHAM, ME
WMTW

1 kilo of suspected fentanyl seized from Maine home

CORINNA, Maine — Over a kilogram of what is suspected to be fentanyl was seized from a Maine home on Tuesday, authorities confirmed. Maine State Police say the major bust started with an ongoing investigation into the importation of fentanyl into Maine from Massachusetts. Investigators with the Maine Drug...
CORINNA, ME
WMTW

Maine teacher accused of assaulting 5-year-old student

BUCKSPORT, Maine — A teacher at RSU 5 in Bucksport is accused of assaulting a student. Bucksport Police say they were called on Nov. 21 about an alleged assault that happened on Oct. 20 involving a teacher and a 5-year-old male student. After investigating, police arrested 52-year-old Christian Koelbl...
BUCKSPORT, ME
WMTW

Maine Fly Company creates fishing rods inspired by Maine waterways

YARMOUTH, Maine — The owner of a Maine fishing rod company says he’s landed the perfect location. In October, Maine Fly Company christened its brand-new location along the Royal River in Yarmouth. Owner Jeff Davis admits he has never envisioned a river packed with anglers exclusively using his...
YARMOUTH, ME
WMTW

New transitional housing plan for asylum-seekers arriving in Southern Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments, as association that coordinates actions by Portland and two dozen other municipalities in Southern Maine, envisions building 200 modest homes to temporarily house asylum-seeking families. GPCOG is eyeing an undeveloped 20-acre lot for sale in Portland's Riverton neighborhood for Safe...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Power outages fall across Maine as strong winds subside

PORTLAND, Maine — The number of power outages across Maine continues to drop Thursday as Central Maine Power crews work to restore service following heavy rain and strong wind gusts Wednesday. As of 8:00 a.m., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 17,000 customers without power in the state....
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online

AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
AUGUSTA, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy