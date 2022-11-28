Read full article on original website
NYPD workers among 17 NYC employees busted in $1.5M COVID relief scam
Seventeen New York City municipal workers – including seven from the NYPD and one MTA staffer – were busted in separate COVID-19 relief schemes that netted them over $1.5 million in federal funds, prosecutors said Wednesday. Some of the conspirators allegedly spent the fraudulently obtained cash to gamble or on stocks, furniture and electronics, according to criminal complaints unsealed in Manhattan federal court. The scams centered on the oft-abused US Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program meant to help those struggling during the pandemic. In the main alleged scheme, ringleader Rodney Smith, 54, is accused of conspiring to file fraudulent applications...
NYC doctor charged with prescribing thousands of pills in drug-dealing scheme
A Manhattan doctor was indicted over a drug-dealing scheme in which he allegedly wrote prescriptions for pills — including opioids and Adderall — that were then sold on the street, prosecutors said Wednesday. Dr. Noel Smith, a Tribeca family physician, is accused of writing scripts for five men who then conspired to distribute the tens of thousands of the pills through illegal street-level sales on Staten Island, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The drug ring was busted after investigators found Smith was allegedly prescribing controlled substances in a “manner inconsistent with public health and safety,” prosecutors said. The doc is accused...
NYC building manager beaten with a chair by marijuana-smoking suspects
NEW YORK, NY – After receiving complaints regarding three individuals smoking marijuana inside a vestibule in his building, a New York City building manager approached the suspects and asked them to leave. According to detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 13th Precinct, the men refused to leave and an argument ensued. During the argument, one of the suspects picked up a chair and assaulted the 61-year-old man with it. The man suffered head injuries. The suspects fled the scene. The building manager was treated for minor head injuries. This week, police have released surveillance video of the attacker. The post NYC building manager beaten with a chair by marijuana-smoking suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Prosecuting serial NYC shoplifter would’ve been ‘a waste of resources:’ Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office admitted Tuesday that it pursued just two of nearly two dozen separate cases against a serial shoplifter, because it would have been “a waste of resources” to hit him with all the charges. Ex-con Wilfredo Ocasio, who remains free despite his Nov. 16 arrest on 23 separate thefts, would only have to serve a maximum of two years behind bars under state law, even if he was charged with and convicted of all the raps, a spokesman for DA Alvin Bragg noted. But while Bragg’s office contended that limiting the charges spared staff what they deemed to...
NYPD was ‘blindsided’ by Eric Adams’ plan to involuntarily commit more mentally ill homeless people
The NYPD was “blindsided” by Mayor Eric Adams’ announcement that cops will start taking unhinged homeless people into custody for psychiatric evaluations and potential hospital committal — and scrambled Wednesday to start making it happen, The Post has learned. Multiple high-ranking law enforcement sources said they weren’t alerted before Adams unveiled his plan Tuesday in a speech that followed a recent surge in horrifying subway attacks. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell — who skipped Adams’ announcement — as well as newly named acting Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey and other top brass huddled with the NYPD’s lawyers Wednesday to review the new directive,...
NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey tapped for top uniformed spot
NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey is set to take over as the department’s highest-ranking uniformed cop, The Post has learned. Maddrey, who will be promoted from Chief of Patrol, will take the reins of the department from Chief Ken Corey, who resigned from the post with less than a year in the new administration, according to an NYPD order obtained by The Post. The order, distributed to all commands in the NYPD, designated Maddrey as acting Chief of the Department as of Wednesday morning. This will be Maddrey’s third reassignment under the new administration. It was unclear if the chief was the permanent pick...
Nearly 2 dozen NYC, state employees arrested in crackdown against COVID-19 relief fraud
Prosecutors say employees from the MTA, the NYPD and other agencies stole millions of dollars from the federal government in the form of COVID-19 relief.
NYC prosecutor Alvin Bragg torched for downgrading felonies: If Bragg's a DA, 'Dahmer is a vegan'
New York County prosecutor Alvin Bragg, who has been linked to George Soros, was called out for reports he reduced a large percentage of felonies to misdemeanors.
NYC student facing terror, hate crime charges for college campus shooting threats released on no bail: reports
City College of New York student Din Bajrektarevic was reportedly released without bail on hate crime and terror charges despite allegedly threatening a shooting at the Harlem campus.
Man gets 17.5 years in prison for brutal hate crime attack of Asian woman in Westchester
A man from Yonkers was sentenced to over 17 years in prison for a violent hate crime that left a 67-year-old woman in the hospital with a brain bleed.
NYPD brass rip bail reform while shouting out recently-freed repeat offender on live TV
He’s the NYPD’s new poster boy for bail “reform.” Cops say an ex-con who has done state time for rape and robbery has become such a prolific shoplifter that he got a TV shout-out Monday from police brass. Wilfredo Ocasio, 44, remains free despite being busted on petit larceny charges 33 times since mid-August, including on Nov. 16 when he was arrested for 23 separate thefts from two Duane Reade stores in Manhattan, according to court records and police sources. And those came after another petit larceny arrest Oct. 14, six charges on Oct. 11, two others on Sept. 30 and one more on Aug. 19. Under...
Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are asking the public to help identify a suspect who attacked a Hispanic man aboard a subway train in the Bronx. The attack took place on November 20th, but police released a photo of the suspect early Wednesday morning. According to police the man approached a Hispanic man aboard the southbound 6 train. The suspect then started shouting anti-Hispanic slurs at the man while he assaulted him, punching the 26-year-old male in the head. The New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct is investigating the attack. The post Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs appeared first on Shore News Network.
Manhattan DA says he won't prosecute a woman arrested in the death of her abusive husband
Balance sign in a courtroom Journalist and advocate Victoria Law spoke with WNYC Morning Edition host Michael Hill about the case. [ more › ]
Yes they cannabis: Hordes of illegal shops — some selling tainted pot — invade NYC
There are “likely tens of thousands of illicit cannabis businesses” currently operating out of bodegas, smoke shops and other storefronts in New York City — with many of the pop-up shops selling bad or dangerously tainted weed, a new study reveals. The survey, conducted by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association — in concert with the NJ Cannabis Trade Association and Connecticut Medical Cannabis Council — bought cannabis products from 20 unlicensed stores that publicly advertise selling marijuana, and had the products tested by an independent lab. The lab results found the presence of potentially deadly E. coli, salmonella, heavy...
NY man gets 17 years in prison for ‘vicious’ attack on Asian woman
A Yonkers man who admitted he pummeled and spit on a 67-year-old woman as he called her an “Asian bitch” was sentenced Tuesday to more than 17 years behind bars. Tammel Esco, 42, was seen in the caught-on-video attack in March punching the victim more than 125 times and stomping her with construction boots in what Westchester County’s top prosecutor called one of “the most vicious and shocking hate crimes” in the New York City suburb’s history. “Because of the viciousness and hate of Tammel Esco, I lost the place I called home for over 24 years, the place where I raised...
Numbers show the grim consequences of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime principles
We’ll need to see numbers from other district attorney’s offices across the city and state before we can say for sure how much Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s “leadership” has brought down the office’s success rate, but the data he has proudly posted don’t look good. As Melissa Klein reported in Sunday’s Post, “Bragg’s office wins a conviction just 51% of the time” when it prosecutes serious felony charges — “down from 68% in 2019 [under DA Cy Vance], the last year before the pandemic disrupted the court system.” The office’s conviction rate for misdemeanors is down as well, from 53% to 28%. To...
NYC student arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ City College — then freed without bail
A student at City College was arrested for allegedly sending messages threatening to “shoot up” the Manhattan school last week, and then released without bail, The Post has learned.City University of New York officials issued a warning to the school community on Monday about the case involving 21-year-old Din Bajrektarevic, who has been suspended and barred from campus. Bajrektarevic, of Old Bridge, New Jersey, was busted when he returned to the college in Harlem on Nov. 25 following Thanksgiving — two days after he had allegedly sent the hateful messages. “When I shoot up the school, know who is to blame,” one...
Liberal media say we should stop covering crime, because it’s hurting Dems
The liberal media suddenly cares about crime. Oh, not the staggering toll on businesses and quality of life, or even the loss of life. No, they’re upset that “fear-mongering” hurt Democrats in the midterm elections. And for that, they blame the New York Post. “NYC Media Might Have Cost Democrats the House,” laments New York magazine. “New York’s Seismic Tilt Toward the GOP,” the New York Times claims, was due to “doomsday-style ads” and “constant media headlines.” Fact is, it was New York Democrats who cost Democrats the House, by pushing a flagrantly illegal gerrymandered election map, which, after being overturned by a judge,...
NYC hotel housekeeper hospitalized after cleaning mystery substance
A chambermaid was hospitalized after coming in contact with a mysterious white powder inside a midtown Manhattan hotel room Tuesday, authorities said. The woman was cleaning a room at the Park Hyatt Hotel on West 57th Street when she discovered a “white powdery substance” near the bathroom sink and began feeling dizzy and nauseous around 1:20 p.m., police said. The FDNY responded and swabbed surfaces within the room. They tested the samples collected and found a possible trace amount of an explosive substance, NYPD Assistant Chief James McCarthy said at a press conference. The NYPD bomb squad and the FBI...
NYC moped driver sentenced in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actress Lisa Banes
The unlicensed moped driver who killed “Gone Girl” actress Lisa Banes in a hit-and-run last year was branded “a danger to anyone in New York City” by the victim’s wife on Wednesday — as a Manhattan judge sent him to prison for up to three years Brian Boyd, 27, who pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the case in September, was sentenced to one-to-three years behind bars in the June 4, 2021 collision that left the popular 65-year-old actress mortally injured. “Boyd is a danger to anyone in New York City,” Banes’ wife Kathryn Kranhold said during the hearing. “Anyone crossing...
