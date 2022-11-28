NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey is set to take over as the department’s highest-ranking uniformed cop, The Post has learned. Maddrey, who will be promoted from Chief of Patrol, will take the reins of the department from Chief Ken Corey, who resigned from the post with less than a year in the new administration, according to an NYPD order obtained by The Post. The order, distributed to all commands in the NYPD, designated Maddrey as acting Chief of the Department as of Wednesday morning. This will be Maddrey’s third reassignment under the new administration. It was unclear if the chief was the permanent pick...

