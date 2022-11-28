Browns 23, Buccaneers 17 (OT): Jacoby Brissett gets comeback win in final start, and team looks to go on run with return of Deshaun Watson

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Related
Former Browns’ linebacker returning to Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns have signed linebacker Tae Davis to the team's practice squad.
How Browns Offense Expands, Becomes More Dangerous with Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns are transitioning from Jacoby Brissett to Deshaun Watson at quarterback. How and why the offense should be better with Watson under center despite the two-year layoff.
Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching
Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
Deshaun Watson 'True Believer'? Browns at Texans Really Is 'About One Person'
The Houston Texans once invested ... well, almost everything ... in Deshaun Watson. Now, as he readies to take the field again after an almost-two-year absence, the Cleveland Browns have invested ... well, almost everything as well. Are the Browns "true believers''?. “I have confidence in Deshaun based on his...
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
Yardbarker
Browns Insider Reveals Deshaun Watson’s Return Timeline
Unless there is a major change, he will be Browns’ starting quarterback on Sunday against the Houston Texans. While backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been playing well for the Browns, Watson is on their books for a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract. Watson is who the Browns have...
Kareem Hunt is among the 3 Cleveland Browns with falling stock after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game
The Cleveland Browns had late-game heroics against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not everyone put their best foot forward. The Cleveland Browns found a way to win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with several key players like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, and Jacoby Brissett all stepping up to find a way to win. They all earned their paydays after the overtime win.
Deshaun Watson accusers expected to attend his Browns debut against Houston Texans in a suite with Tony Buzbee: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn how many women who accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault are expected to be at his Browns debut in...
Texans HC Lovie Smith on Deshaun Watson: We Hope That There's Some Rust
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is hoping Deshaun Watson is not at his true form on Sunday when Cleveland comes to Texas.
Deshaun Watson Makes His Opinion On Houston Very Clear
Deshaun Watson is three days away from making his debut for the Cleveland Browns - and it will come against the team that traded him: The Houston Texans. Speaking to the media this week, Watson said that he's excited to play in front of both Browns fans and Texans fans on Sunday. He pointed out that he still has a home in Houston and respects the city, the owners and the people who drafted him.
Sporting News
Deshaun Watson accusers plan to attend QB's Browns debut vs. Texans: 'We are still here,' attorney says
Deshaun Watson's debut with the Browns was always going to have a sinister undertone to it. But attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented the women who accused Watson of sexually assaulting them, is making sure it's as difficult as possible to ignore the subtext of Watson's NFL return against the Texans Sunday.
Kellen Mond believes Deshaun Watson will be 'sharp' when he returns for Browns
Kellen Mond has been around Deshaun Watson since the quarterback returned to the team on Oct. 10. He believes Watson is ready for Sunday's return.
'We're all excited': Deshaun Watson's Browns teammates anxious to have him on the field
BEREA – How Deshaun Watson feels about starting his first regular-season game in 700 days is something only he can say for certain. That remains a mystery of sorts as the Browns quarterback did not talk as they began preparing on Wednesday for Sunday's trip to Houston. The anticipation Watson's teammates have for his return is evident by their words. ...
NFL
Colts HC Jeff Saturday on decision not to call timeout after Matt Ryan scramble: 'I just didn't think time was of the essence at that moment'
Staring at a seven-point deficit with a chaotic back-and-forth of a Monday night game coming to a close, Jeff Saturday's Indianapolis Colts had 93 yards to go in 3 minutes and 52 seconds with three timeouts to get them there. They came up 26 yards and seven points short with...
10 female accusers will show up when Deshaun Watson returns to NFL game
Among the throngs who will attend this Sunday’s NFL game in Houston, 10 of Deshaun Watson’s accusers will also be front and center. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has been reinstated by the NFL following his 11-game suspension for sexual impropriety with a litany of female masseuses while a member of the Houston Texans in 2020.
Comments / 0