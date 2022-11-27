The Winter Soldier is here. Marvel’s Avengers‘ newest recruit, The Winter Soldier, received his very own launch trailer on Nov. 29. Offered as a free update for owners of Marvel’s Avengers, the inclusion of The Winter Soldier character also adds the ‘cloning lab’ omega-level threat mission. On Nov. 29, developers Crystal Dynamics announced that the Marvel’s Avengers Update 2.7 would be made available. Introducing Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, and an entirely new four-player Omega-Level Threat mission, Cloning Lab, the 2.7 update allows players to team up and take on a newly revitalized M.O.D.O.K. in one of the game’s toughest end-game challenges. This update will be made available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation Plus (Extra and Premium), Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Steam.

