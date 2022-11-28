ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

atozsports.com

Pats win nearly impossible if the Bills can pull off 1 stat

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a showdown against the Patriots. With the season well underway, the Bills are looking for their first divisional victory. Say what you want about the lackluster offense and injuries piling up, the Bills control their own destiny. Furthermore, comparing seasons, the Bills are...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson’s media appearance

The last time Deshaun Watson had to stand in front of a group of reporters, it was August and the Cleveland Browns quarterback had just agreed to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine over sexual misconduct and assault allegations. Aside from a very scripted interview during a game at the beginning of the season, Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson’s media appearance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
atozsports.com

Bills: A simple family reunion could help attack current problem

Excluding Von Miller, the Buffalo Bills‘ defensive ends that led the charge on last week’s win over the Minnesota Vikings were Carlos ‘”Boogie” Basham, Shaq Lawson, and Mike Love (practice squad call-up). As they attempted to make up for Miller’s absence as well as Gregory...
NBC Sports

Patriots safety didn't mince words about last meeting vs. Bills

The New England Patriots aren't interested in dwelling on the past. But they certainly haven't forgotten the last time they faced the Buffalo Bills. That last meeting was a 47-17 Buffalo rout in the 2021 AFC Wild Card Game at Highmark Stadium, where Josh Allen and the Bills offense scored a touchdown on all seven of their drives.
BUFFALO, NY

