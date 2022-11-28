ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘The Marvels’ star is shooting for a ‘spicy’ romance with the MCU’s most powerful Black hero

While it’s still unclear whether Carol Danvers’s love life could be explored in next year’s The Marvels, one of Brie Larson’s co-stars in her upcoming sequel as the Avengers’ biggest gun has already made it known that she would love to embark on a “spicy” romance with one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel lore, who fans are hoping is about to enter the MCU themselves very soon.
Horror fans are completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive their own horror movie

It’s become a contemporary viral trend in the realm of cinematic horror to take classic versions of beloved childhood tales and put a blood-soaked spin on it. Such has been the case so far with movies like The Mean One and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey — both of which have succeeded in placing a bizarre twist on their respective narratives and successfully terrifying moviegoers around the world. And just when you thought that was the last of it, horror fans are now completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive the same treatment.
Kevin Spacey signs on for first movie role since winning $40 million lawsuit

Kevin Spacey has quickly re-entered the acting scene after managing to successfully defend himself in a $40 million civil lawsuit made against him by former co-star Anthony Rapp for alleged sexual battery. While Spacey still faces further sexual assault charges in the UK, it hasn’t stopped the disgraced actor from...
A new rage-inducing Peacock crime docuseries leaves viewers with a bad taste in their mouths

Warning: The following article contains mentions of violence. Please read with caution. The proliferation of documentaries under the massive true crime umbrella has become one of the hottest commodities in the entertainment world over the last several years. And while ever-present docuseries like American Murder: The Family Next Door and Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez have garnered plenty of interest amongst true crime fanatics, it turns out Peacock’s latest docuseries is creating more rage than ever before — and that would be thanks to Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies.
In bad news for haters, ‘She-Hulk’ star planning to stick around the MCU until she ‘looks like a ball sack’

So far, Loki remains the one and only Marvel Cinematic Universe series to be renewed for a second season on Disney Plus, with the comic book company playing its cards very close to the chest regarding the rest of the franchise’s episodic output. The jury remains out on whether or not She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will return, then, but one star is hoping to hang around for a long time.
Rick’s ‘consignee’ predicament in ‘The Walking Dead’ finale, explained

The Walking Dead finally came to an end after 11 seasons, and the final few minutes of the zombie drama saw the surprise return of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as Rick and Michonne, respectively. Granted, the pair didn’t stroll through the gates of Alexandria hand-in-hand to give Judith and...
M.O.D.O.K. faces double trouble as Captain America’s ally, The Winter Soldier, arrives in ‘Marvel’s Avengers’

The Winter Soldier is here. Marvel’s Avengers‘ newest recruit, The Winter Soldier, received his very own launch trailer on Nov. 29. Offered as a free update for owners of Marvel’s Avengers, the inclusion of The Winter Soldier character also adds the ‘cloning lab’ omega-level threat mission. On Nov. 29, developers Crystal Dynamics announced that the Marvel’s Avengers Update 2.7 would be made available. Introducing Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, and an entirely new four-player Omega-Level Threat mission, Cloning Lab, the 2.7 update allows players to team up and take on a newly revitalized M.O.D.O.K. in one of the game’s toughest end-game challenges. This update will be made available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation Plus (Extra and Premium), Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Steam.
Jenna Ortega admits she had an inkling that the major ‘Wednesday’ twist was coming

Warning: Spoilers for Wednesday to follow. It’s safe to say what Netflix’s new favorite day of the week is after Wednesday, which cheekily debuted on the same weekday you’d expect, and began its woe-happy takeover of the platform in the blink of an eye, dethroning season four of Stranger Things as the most watched English-language Netflix series within just two weeks of its debut.
In a shocking turn of events, glamorous actress and heartthrob Brie Larson goes… rock climbing?

When she isn’t soaring through the skies and kicking butt as Captain Marvel, Brie Larson likes to spend her free time reading, knitting, taking long walks on the beach, starring in Nissan commercials, and apparently — rock climbing. The 33-year-old bombshell achieved global recognition and popularity after starring as Captain Marvel in the MCU film of the same name. Before suiting up as Captain Marvel, Larson made her directorial debut with Unicorn Store, a comedy-drama she directed, co-produced, and starred in. She has also appeared in Kong: Skull Island, 21 Jump Street, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, among many other influential titles.

