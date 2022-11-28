Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
23-year-old woman’s death in Portland ruled homicide
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street found the body of Bethany Kelley on Nov. 18, just after 7:30 a.m. According to officials, Kelley had last been seen alive the...
foxbangor.com
Penobscot Grand Jury hands down indictments
A Lagrange man arrested by Bangor Police on an outstanding attempted murder warrant has now been indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury. Patrick Lloyd, 36 was originally from Massachusetts and that is where the attempted murder charge came from. When police stopped Lloyd, they found a handgun hidden in...
Maine Teacher Charged For Alleged Assault Of 5 Year Old
A teacher in the state's mid-coast region has been charged for allegedly assaulting a student. According to an article on the WABI TV website, police have charged 52 year old Christian Koelbl for allegedly assaulting a kindergarten student at the GH Jewett School in Bucksport. Police were notified of the...
lcnme.com
Whitefield Pair Arrested, Charges Follow Alleged Criminal Threatening Incident
A 19-year-old Whitefield man has been charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it in the direction of two teenagers during an altercation at Maritime Farms in Jefferson last week. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Casey D’Orio was arrested...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 204 calls for service for the period of Nov. 22 to Nov. 29. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,874 calls for service. Craig Demmons, 28, of Bremen was issued a summons Nov. 27 for Failure to Notify Owner of Property Damage Accident, on Nobleboro, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.
wabi.tv
Penobscot County man faces life in prison for drug, gun charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County man could face life in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court in Bangor Tuesday. 33-year-old Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Court records say Catalano and others trafficked the...
Newport Man Who Left 3 Dogs in a Bangor Storage Unit Charged
A Newport man who put three dogs in a single kennel and left them in a storage unit is now facing charges. Bangor Police say 26-year-old Randall Melvin is charged with two misdemeanors, including cruelty to animals and failure to provide shelter. He had his first court appearance on November 23rd and is expected to be in court again in February of 2023.
WMTW
Driver twice fled traffic stop prior to Windham crash, police say
WINDHAM, Maine — Two people were hurt after police say a driver who sped away from officers twice hit another vehicle in Windham. Police say a Cumberland County Sheriff's Department detective tried to stop a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle on River Road Tuesday morning for making an unsafe pass, but the driver refused to stop and sped off. The detective did not chase the vehicle, but spotted it again a short time later when the vehicle spun out near Majestic Heights. Police say the driver again sped away and the detective still did not chase.
'Shaken' Waterville Goodwill employees recovering after armed robbery
WATERVILLE, Maine — Employees at a Goodwill store in Waterville are still shaken up after police say someone walked into the store on Saturday, with a gun, and robbed them. Waterville police said a man came in just after 11:30 a.m., showed the gun to a clerk, and demanded cash. The suspect was described as a white man, around five feet, nine inches tall.
Police investigate fatal Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was shot Tuesday night and later died at Maine Medical Center. Portland police said in a release Wednesday that officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they...
WMTW
Maine teacher accused of assaulting 5-year-old student
BUCKSPORT, Maine — A teacher at RSU 5 in Bucksport is accused of assaulting a student. Bucksport Police say they were called on Nov. 21 about an alleged assault that happened on Oct. 20 involving a teacher and a 5-year-old male student. After investigating, police arrested 52-year-old Christian Koelbl...
WPFO
Maine man dies after crashing into tree fleeing hit-and-run crash in Naples, police say
NAPLES (WGME) - An Otisfield man is dead after his car hit a tree in Naples. Police say he was involved in a hit-and-run shortly before the crash. Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in Naples near Routes 302 and 35 around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies...
WGME
Man dies after being shot in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- A 26-year-old Maine man died after being shot in Portland Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots near Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Portland man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
ngxchange.org
New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in Gray crash
GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant...
WMTW
Friend of Poland murder suspect shared videos in an effort to access extended care
POLAND, Maine — Loved ones of a murder suspect in Poland say they desperately tried to get help for a man who is now accused of killing his brother. Justin Butterfield is charged with murder for the death of Gabe Damour. A longtime friend of Butterfield said, years ago,...
Belfast man charged with domestic violence assault
BELFAST, Maine — A Belfast man was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with domestic violence assault. Police say they found him after an alleged assault carrying a large sword. Officers were called just after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic violence assault in progress, the Belfast...
WPFO
'It's a big loss:' Friends remember Madison nurse killed while trying to help after crash
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nurse from Madison who had stopped to help a crash victim was hit and killed by a pickup truck Friday night. State police say 10 drivers lost control of their vehicles Friday night, crashing on I-95 as they approached the bridge over Messalonskee Stream in Waterville.
A 19 Year Old Maine Man Dead Following Sunday Crash
According to News Center Maine, a 19 year old man is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in the Naples area. The article explains that 19 year old Ethan Gardner, of Otisfield, reportedly rear-ended a vehicle in the area of Route 302 and Route 35 in Naples. He, and his...
wabi.tv
Waterville Police Chief makes his final radio call
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - After more than three decades with the Waterville Police Department, Chief Joseph Massey is making his final radio call. “10-4, thank you. This is 501 signing off 10-7 for the last time. Thank you for what you do everyone, and I am wishing everyone the best.” - Massey.
WMTW
1 kilo of suspected fentanyl seized from Maine home
CORINNA, Maine — Over a kilogram of what is suspected to be fentanyl was seized from a Maine home on Tuesday, authorities confirmed. Maine State Police say the major bust started with an ongoing investigation into the importation of fentanyl into Maine from Massachusetts. Investigators with the Maine Drug...
