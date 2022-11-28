ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

wabi.tv

23-year-old woman’s death in Portland ruled homicide

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street found the body of Bethany Kelley on Nov. 18, just after 7:30 a.m. According to officials, Kelley had last been seen alive the...
PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Penobscot Grand Jury hands down indictments

A Lagrange man arrested by Bangor Police on an outstanding attempted murder warrant has now been indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury. Patrick Lloyd, 36 was originally from Massachusetts and that is where the attempted murder charge came from. When police stopped Lloyd, they found a handgun hidden in...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Maine Teacher Charged For Alleged Assault Of 5 Year Old

A teacher in the state's mid-coast region has been charged for allegedly assaulting a student. According to an article on the WABI TV website, police have charged 52 year old Christian Koelbl for allegedly assaulting a kindergarten student at the GH Jewett School in Bucksport. Police were notified of the...
BUCKSPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 204 calls for service for the period of Nov. 22 to Nov. 29. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,874 calls for service. Craig Demmons, 28, of Bremen was issued a summons Nov. 27 for Failure to Notify Owner of Property Damage Accident, on Nobleboro, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Penobscot County man faces life in prison for drug, gun charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County man could face life in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court in Bangor Tuesday. 33-year-old Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Court records say Catalano and others trafficked the...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

Newport Man Who Left 3 Dogs in a Bangor Storage Unit Charged

A Newport man who put three dogs in a single kennel and left them in a storage unit is now facing charges. Bangor Police say 26-year-old Randall Melvin is charged with two misdemeanors, including cruelty to animals and failure to provide shelter. He had his first court appearance on November 23rd and is expected to be in court again in February of 2023.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Driver twice fled traffic stop prior to Windham crash, police say

WINDHAM, Maine — Two people were hurt after police say a driver who sped away from officers twice hit another vehicle in Windham. Police say a Cumberland County Sheriff's Department detective tried to stop a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle on River Road Tuesday morning for making an unsafe pass, but the driver refused to stop and sped off. The detective did not chase the vehicle, but spotted it again a short time later when the vehicle spun out near Majestic Heights. Police say the driver again sped away and the detective still did not chase.
WINDHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police investigate fatal Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was shot Tuesday night and later died at Maine Medical Center. Portland police said in a release Wednesday that officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine teacher accused of assaulting 5-year-old student

BUCKSPORT, Maine — A teacher at RSU 5 in Bucksport is accused of assaulting a student. Bucksport Police say they were called on Nov. 21 about an alleged assault that happened on Oct. 20 involving a teacher and a 5-year-old male student. After investigating, police arrested 52-year-old Christian Koelbl...
BUCKSPORT, ME
WGME

Man dies after being shot in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- A 26-year-old Maine man died after being shot in Portland Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots near Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Portland man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
PORTLAND, ME
ngxchange.org

New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in Gray crash

GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Belfast man charged with domestic violence assault

BELFAST, Maine — A Belfast man was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with domestic violence assault. Police say they found him after an alleged assault carrying a large sword. Officers were called just after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic violence assault in progress, the Belfast...
BELFAST, ME
B98.5

A 19 Year Old Maine Man Dead Following Sunday Crash

According to News Center Maine, a 19 year old man is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in the Naples area. The article explains that 19 year old Ethan Gardner, of Otisfield, reportedly rear-ended a vehicle in the area of Route 302 and Route 35 in Naples. He, and his...
NAPLES, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville Police Chief makes his final radio call

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - After more than three decades with the Waterville Police Department, Chief Joseph Massey is making his final radio call. “10-4, thank you. This is 501 signing off 10-7 for the last time. Thank you for what you do everyone, and I am wishing everyone the best.” - Massey.
WATERVILLE, ME
WMTW

1 kilo of suspected fentanyl seized from Maine home

CORINNA, Maine — Over a kilogram of what is suspected to be fentanyl was seized from a Maine home on Tuesday, authorities confirmed. Maine State Police say the major bust started with an ongoing investigation into the importation of fentanyl into Maine from Massachusetts. Investigators with the Maine Drug...
CORINNA, ME

