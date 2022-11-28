ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

995qyk.com

Check Out The Original Home Alone Blooper Reel

Check out the original Home Alone blooper reel. Home Alone is a Christmas classic and even now when the movie comes on television we know all the quotes. Bloopers are always fun to watch and hearing the actors and crew laugh at a blooper just makes it all the more funny.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Fleetwood Mac co-lead vocalist Christine McVie dies, aged 79

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Former co-lead vocalist and keyboardist of Fleetwood Mac, Christine McVie has died at the age of 79, the band confirmed. The band shared a message on their Twitter page saying, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented […]
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'Backstreet's back,' but as adorable kittens

LARGO, Fla. — "Everybody, yeahh ... get your kittayyy ... yahh ... Backstreet's back, alright," but as cute, adoptable kittens at SPCA Tampa Bay. Currently, the "Backstreet kittens," named Nick, Brian, AJ, Howie, and Kevin are looking for their "fur-ever" homes for the holidays. The 7-week-old kittens will be...
LARGO, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?

It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Longtime chef now heads Hangar Restaurant

Longtime executive chef Matthew Smith can be seen crafting dishes inside the iconic Hanger Restaurant and Flight Lounge in St. Petersburg, which he will continue to do under his new title as the owner. Smith, serving as the general manager with 20 years under his belt working alongside St. Pete’s...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police motorcycle involved in crash in Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Police Department motorcycle was involved in a crash Thursday morning at Adamo Drive and 26th Street. That's located in the city's Ybor City neighborhood. Photos at the scene of the crash show a heavily damaged police motorcycle and a damaged red Honda car. The...
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

All You Can Eat Oysters in Tampa Bay

Frameworks of Tampa Bay Board Chairman John Wakefiled joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the 4th Annual Tampa Oyster Fest on December 11, 2022. Tampa Bay Oyster Fest will have all you can eat oysters, unlimited beverages & low country boil...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Watch GDL for your chance to win 4 tickets to “Enchant Christmas”

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — ENTER HERE for your chance to win family 4-pack of tickets to “Enchant Christmas” at Tropicana Field now through January 1, 2023. Five (5) Prize Winners will each receive: Four (4) General Admission Tickets to the “Enchant Christmas” event at Tropicana Field, One Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg, FL 33705. Tickets are good anytime during the engagement; November 25, 2022 through January 1, 2023.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Modern Globe

Have You Ridden The Bay Rocket Yet?

Have You Ridden The Bay Rocket Yet?Photo byThe Bay Rocket. There's a new form of fun in the Tampa Bay. The Bay Rocket is an adrenaline-filled jet boat thrill ride that launches outside the marina near the Tampa Convention Center. It offers cruises of the area that last just under an hour. The new attraction is perfect for both locals and tourists visiting Downtown Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Celebrity Cruises Returns to Tampa

Fresh from a multi-million-dollar upgrade, the Celebrity Constellation® will make Tampa, Florida its winter home for a season of island-hopping in the Caribbean. This expands Celebrity Cruises’ already impressive presence in paradise to a total of seven award-winning ships. On board the stunningly redesigned Celebrity Constellation, guests will...
TAMPA, FL
