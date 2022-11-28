ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 29, 2022

Kevin Watson, 41, Tallahassee, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ashante Moore, 26, Sneads, Florida: Petit theft first degree- more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tahkeem Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Alphonso...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests John Doe on Charges of Theft and Resisting Arrest on November 26, 2022

On Friday, November 25, 2022, Walmart Loss Prevention Personnel notified the Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office about a man who had stolen several hundred dollars of merchandise, including a 70-inch television. When the suspect was confronted, he fled. Several deputies were in the area and quickly responded to the...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker

Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Two punished following Sneads/Blounstown fight

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – One Sneads and one Blountstown football player have been removed from their respective team for their role in a post-game altercation Friday night. Following Blountstown’s 49-14 region final victory over Sneads, a fight involving two players during the post-game handshake resulted in each team being immediately removed from the field. Reports […]
SNEADS, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Ray Williams clips and trims with a passion

R&Rs Coastal Barbershop has been a well known community spot in Tallahassee since 1998. Ray Williams established this business after he retired from working in the military. Williams is also a deacon for a church in Panama City. Williams began cutting hair in the military and decided to use this...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

DMS Chief of Staff Sean Gellis resigns, sets up law firm

Sean Gellis is setting up his own Tallahassee-based law firm, Gellis Law. Florida Department of Management Services Chief of Staff Sean Gellis resigned his position effective Friday, with plans to start his own law firm based in Tallahassee on Monday. Gellis served in the role for 14 months, moving from...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

