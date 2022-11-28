Read full article on original website
WCTV
One person injured, suspects at large after Tallahassee’s 100th shooting incident
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning on the 300 block of West College Avenue. One victim was shot around 1:30 a.m. and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Watch Commander with TPD. When officers arrived on the scene, it was determined...
First Coast News
Police: One dead, four injured at outdoor basketball courts at Florida A&M University
TALLAHASSEE, Fla — An adult man was killed and four male victims, including a juvenile, were injured in a shooting at the outdoor basketball courts at Florida A&M University, the Tallahassee Police Department said Sunday evening. The basketball courts are located in the 2100 block of Wahnish Way. Police...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 29, 2022
Kevin Watson, 41, Tallahassee, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ashante Moore, 26, Sneads, Florida: Petit theft first degree- more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tahkeem Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Alphonso...
Parents speak out after FAMU basketball court shooting
Harold Edwards' sons play basketball regularly at the what's known as the FAMU recreation center on Wahnish Way.
FDLE issues Purple Alert for missing man of Tallahassee
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Purple Alert Tuesday morning for a missing man who is a resident of Leon County.
WALB 10
Bainbridge mother devastated after losing teen son to gun violence while another recovers from it in ICU
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - There are no words to describe the devastation a mother is going through. Nekeisha Flagler’s 16-year-old son was shot and killed on Sunday in Bainbridge. On Monday, she went to an intensive care unit in Tallahassee where her other son is still recovering from a...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests John Doe on Charges of Theft and Resisting Arrest on November 26, 2022
On Friday, November 25, 2022, Walmart Loss Prevention Personnel notified the Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office about a man who had stolen several hundred dollars of merchandise, including a 70-inch television. When the suspect was confronted, he fled. Several deputies were in the area and quickly responded to the...
thefamuanonline.com
Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker
Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
Two punished following Sneads/Blounstown fight
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – One Sneads and one Blountstown football player have been removed from their respective team for their role in a post-game altercation Friday night. Following Blountstown’s 49-14 region final victory over Sneads, a fight involving two players during the post-game handshake resulted in each team being immediately removed from the field. Reports […]
thefamuanonline.com
Ray Williams clips and trims with a passion
R&Rs Coastal Barbershop has been a well known community spot in Tallahassee since 1998. Ray Williams established this business after he retired from working in the military. Williams is also a deacon for a church in Panama City. Williams began cutting hair in the military and decided to use this...
floridapolitics.com
DMS Chief of Staff Sean Gellis resigns, sets up law firm
Sean Gellis is setting up his own Tallahassee-based law firm, Gellis Law. Florida Department of Management Services Chief of Staff Sean Gellis resigned his position effective Friday, with plans to start his own law firm based in Tallahassee on Monday. Gellis served in the role for 14 months, moving from...
