Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Tournament roundup: Up north, out west, across the pond and back home
Men’s hockey by Cameron Levasseur: Ice hockey and Northern Ireland are two things that typically don’t go together, but the No. 2/4 Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team played a role in the beginnings of a culture shift over the weekend. The Bobcats brought home the Trophy as...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Staying Suave: How MSOC midfielder TJ Wilder found himself at Quinnipiac
You can take the kid out of Miami, but you can’t take Miami out of the kid. Quinnipiac men’s soccer junior midfielder Terrance “TJ” Wilder was born and raised in Miami, and the impact the city left on him is evident. From his accent, to the...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac applies to move Mount Carmel shuttle stop again
Quinnipiac University administrators are seeking approval from the Hamden Traffic Authority to relocate the shuttle stop on the Mount Carmel campus for the second time this year, according to the commission’s Nov. 14, meeting minutes. J. Howard Pfrommer, a civil engineer at Nathan L. Jacobson & Associates who represents...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac president buys $3.85 million home in Arizona
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian and her husband Peter Liberti finalized a $3.85 million purchase on Oct. 11, for a 4,899-square-foot home in Arizona, according to property records obtained by the Chronicle. The records indicate that Olian, the university’s ninth president, and Liberti paid $1.78 million in cash for a...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
The ups and downs of living on the York Hill campus
During my sophomore year at Quinnipiac University, I lived on the Mount Carmel campus and it wasn’t bad. However, I wondered how nice it would be to live on the York Hill campus which is one mile away. My friends lived atop the hill, so when we’d visit, it felt so new to me.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Hamden and QU communities give back to the elderly before the holidays
Quinnipiac University community members joined the Hamden community in making holiday gift bags for local senior citizens that will be given out at a holiday celebration Dec. 9. The university along with the Miller Senior Center and the Health and Wellness Council of the Hamden Regional Chamber of Commerce sponsor...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac finances rebound after pandemic, form-990 shows
In a 990 tax filing form obtained by the Chronicle, Quinnipiac University showed financial gains in the period from July 2020-June 2021. President Judy Olian’s salary topped over $1 million in fiscal year 2020-21 as Quinnipiac’s endowment increased by over $200 million from the previous period. The fiscal...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Making the season bright
Quinnipiac University lit the Mount Carmel campus Quad Tuesday night, ringing in the winter holidays with hot chocolate, donuts and Christmas carols. QU Note-able and The Legends sang songs to the likes of “Run Run Rudolph” and “Silver Bells”. The Quad Lighting was moved to Tuesday from its originally scheduled date of Wednesday due to forecasted rain.
Comments / 0