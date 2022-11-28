Read full article on original website
Couple accused of stealing $350 worth of merchandise
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a couple in the connection with a theft that occurred in a Hilliard shopping area. Columbus police say two suspects, a man and a woman, walked into a business at the 1800 block of Hilliard-Rome Road and allegedly left with nearly $350 worth of merchandise. Both suspects […]
Grandview PD looks for suspects after delivery driver threatened at gunpoint, car stolen
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WSYX) — Grandview Heights police are looking for three suspects accused of threatening an Amazon delivery driver at gunpoint on Tuesday morning and then stealing his car at Grandview Yard. According to police, an Amazon delivery driver was dropping off a package when he was approached...
Columbus man gets help from state after unwanted cables lead to conflicts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dangling wires are leading to major nuisances and distraught homeowners across Columbus. Multiple viewers have called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers since the summer to say the cable companies are not removing their unwanted and unused cables. "It was going across one, two,...
Cat makes friends with Amazon driver in Washington Court House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Amazon driver made a new friend while delivering a package to a house in Washington Court House. The driver took time to pet a resident's cat who was hanging out on the front porch. It turns out the cat really enjoyed the Amazon driver's...
Columbus businesses' liquor licenses on the line due to crime and violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus businesses and bars' liquor licenses are on the line after the city attorney's office proposed its objections for the renewal of their licenses to city council. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, this is an annual process. He said his office focuses on...
FBI investigating agent-involved shooting in the Hilltop
Man beaten, shot with semi-automatic gun during robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was beaten with a semi-automatic weapon and shot in the hand in Franklinton while trying to fend off two individuals Wednesday night. Columbus police responded to reports of a robbery and shooting in the 1500 block of West Broad Street, where a man was allegedly robbed and beaten with […]
13-year-old took weapon trick-or-treating: Family
A central Ohio family said it has learned its lesson after one of the children in the house got hold of a gun.
Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers Safety
INSPECTION AT DOLLAR GENERAL STORE IN COLUMBUS FINDS FAMILIAR HAZARDS, DANGERS AS COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPOSE WORKERS, VIOLATE FEDERAL LAW. The sentence above is the actual title of a Nov 22, 2022 news release by the US Department of Labor. Dollar General is again found to be in violation of federal law. It seems that Dollar General just won't quit putting its workers' safety at risk.
FBI investigating after agent shot person in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FBI is investigating after one of its agents shot a person in the Hilltop neighborhood Wednesday morning. An FBI spokesperson said the shooting occurred during an FBI investigation around 10:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Racine Avenue, near Sullivant Avenue, and that “in accordance with FBI policy, the shooting […]
3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows
Woman on Flight Leaving Houston Says ‘Jesus Told Her to Open The Exit Door'
On a plane leaving Houston's Hobby Airport Saturday, a woman tried to open an exit door in midflight and bit a passenger who tried to stop her, according to Houston authorities. The incident on the plane forced an emergency landing, a federal criminal complaint filed Monday states. The FBI says...
Columbus to install community safety cameras next month at Wedgewood Village Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors who live in a Hilltop apartment complex are again asking for more layers of protection after a 13-year-old old girl was wounded over the weekend when a bullet is fired into her apartment while her family slept. "I am very grateful. I Thank god...
Police: Man steals hundreds of dollars of cigarettes from northeast Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes from a northeast Columbus gas station. Police said the unidentified man entered the store on the 3900 block of Morse Road on Nov. 11 at approximately 7:10 a.m. When a customer left the counter area, […]
Columbus makes moves against ‘nuisance’ businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus city leaders held a public hearing Tuesday to take action against businesses with a violent history, with these businesses facing the possibility of losing their liquor license. Columbus’ liquor objection process is an annual process, and at the hearing, eight different establishments were discussed. Each location has a history of […]
Delaware County Location Named As Exposure Site In Measles Outbreak
Columbus Public Health is monitoring an outbreak of measles in central Ohio. A highly contagious infectious disease caused by measles virus, measles is highly contagious; it is an airborne disease which spreads easily from one person to the next through the coughs and sneezes of infected people. It can be prevented, however, through a safe and highly effective vaccine.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
60-Year-Old Woman Arrested for OVI and Drugs in South Bloomfield
South Bloomfield – A 60-year-old woman was arrested after being caught drunk behind the wheel again. On 11/25/22 South Bloomfield officer attempted to stop of red Ford Truck at the red light on USR 23 NB at SR 316. The vehicle did not stop at first but then pulled into a driveway located just a half a mile away. When the officer approached the vehicle the driver 60 year old Linda L. Endrizzi reported that she did not have a valid license. While talking to Endrizzi the officer reported the smell of alcohol on her breath. The officer asked her if she had anything to drink and she stated, “she wakes up and drinks every day” and “I can taste it.”
Suspect in 1991 cold case murder in Columbus due in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The trial of a man accused of murder in a Franklin County cold case dating back more than 30 years began Tuesday morning. Robert Edwards, 67, is accused of killing Alma Lake on June 3, 1991. Court records allege Edwards raped and killed Lake before leaving her naked body in the […]
Two charged in death of 10-month-old girl in Hocking County
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been charged in the death of a 10-month-old girl who spent three days on life support after suffering multiple severe injuries, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Daisha L. Sommers, 24, of Logan, and her boyfriend, Jerry K. Johnson IV, 33, of […]
